Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
$500 Stimulus Check For Residents: Deadline Approaching FastC. HeslopChicago, IL
Light up the Holidays Festival & Parade on 11/25Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
oakpark.com
Fenwick rolls over St. Laurence into Prep Bowl final
For the second consecutive year, the Fenwick High School football team will play in the season’s final week. While the Friars’ defense of their IHSA Class 5A state title ended with a first-round 14-6 loss of Morgan Park, the team has bounced back with consecutive victories in the Chicago Prep Bowl playoffs, defeating St. Laurence 30-18 on a frigid evening Nov. 17 to win the Chicago Catholic League championship.
evanstonroundtable.com
Wildkits boys throttle Libertyville 65-55
The foundation that Mike Ellis has built for the success of Evanston’s basketball program since he arrived starts with man-to-man defense. All things being equal, the ETHS coach wants that to be the case every year. But sometimes you have to switch to Plan B – even when you don’t want to.
cw14online.com
Notre Dame's Durkin signs with Loyola
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A year ago Grace Durkin was coming off back surgery and her golf career was on hold. A year later that must seem like a lifetime ago as Tuesday the Notre Dame senior signed a national letter of intent to play women's golf for Loyola University (Chicago).
Pregame Prep: Background, stats and more for Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East’s second state-championship meeting
A rivalry with 54 miles in between competitors is unusual in high school football, but the Loyola Academy-Lincoln-Way East relationship is a product of success, not proximity. The cream of the IHSA Class 8A crop has again risen to the top and will compete in the postseason for the fourth time in the last five […] The post Pregame Prep: Background, stats and more for Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East’s second state-championship meeting appeared first on The Record.
E-Rabs drop their opener to Chicago Whitney Young
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Chicago Whitney Young always fields strong basketball teams. That’s the case again this season. Ask the East E-Rabs. They lost to Whitney Young Tuesday evening at the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic 85-43. Whitney Young 6-7 sophomore Antonio Munoz had some spectacular dunks. 6-6 Daniel Johnson also came up big for the Dolphins. The […]
Giving Thanks, and Mourning a Loss, in a Softball Fraternity
Not long ago, we learned that one of our softball buddies had died. By ``we,’’ I mean the Chicago Sun-Times softball world, which was a 16-inch-softball version of the British Empire. As in, ``The sun never sets on. . . ’’. The official office team played on...
BET
Chicago Names Street For High School Basketball Legend Killed in 1984
Ben Wilson was an exceptional high school athlete who was surely on his way to the pros when he was senselessly shot and killed. In 1984, when Wilson was just 17 years old, he was regarded as the best high school basketball player in the nation. He had just led Simeon Career Academy to their first state championship. Wilson was supposed to play the season opening game of his senior year when he was shot and killed by a student from a rival school.
oakpark.com
OPRF approves remake of athletic fields on campus
Last week the Oak Park and River Forest High School board unanimously approved spending a little more than $17.3 million to construct a new 8 lane, 400 meter track and new fields on the school’s campus among various other athletic improvements. The board approved bids totaling $17,335,486 which is down slightly from a previous estimate of $17.6 million. OPRF will use reserve funds to pay for the project.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois lands first commitment for class of 2024 with pledge from in-state OL
While most prospects via the class of 2023 are trying to finalize decisions for college, some players in the class of 2024 are starting to land on commitments. Illinois picked up its first commitment of the 2024 cycle, and this one comes from an in-state prospect. The player is Brandon...
CBS News
Chicago youth football team needs money for national championship trip
Two Chicago Hellcats teams have made the cut, but they find themselves in a bind that could keep them from making the trip. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
oakpark.com
Concordia University Chicago celebrates Women of Faith
Alumna artist Deaconess Sara (Bauman) Nordling BA ’85, along with Anastasiya Camp BA ’20, executed a commission by Gary and Sue Loontjer to honor their daughter Kim Loontjer BS ’03 who received her heavenly homecoming in February 2019. Kim charged her family to celebrate women at her alma mater who lead others to fix their faith on Jesus Christ in order to secure their hope of heaven.
5 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
Colourful seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of five amazing seafood places in Illinois that are great options for when you want to try a new restaurant.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
After congressional loss, Pekau ready to keep Orland Park a ‘fantastic town’
In Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau’s first board meeting since his loss to Sean Casten for a congressional seat, he expressed disappointment with the loss but said he was happy he is still running the village. At Monday’s meeting, Pekau said he was not happy with the way the...
oakpark.com
Big Week | November 23-30
$18 – $23, 255 Augusta St., Oak Park. The Monday Enrichment Series Presents: Vertical Beauty: Chicago and Illinois Murals. Monday, Nov. 28, 1:15 p.m., Nineteenth Century Charitable Association. Artist John Vergara has created several large murals throughout the city of Chicago. Vergara will discuss what goes into creating massive...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Local high schools rated ‘commendable’ by state
Neither Riverside-Brookfield High School nor Lyons Township High School ranked in the top 10 percent of public high schools in Illinois on the latest Illinois School Report card released last month by the Illinois State Board of Education. Both schools missed out on the coveted “exemplary” rating that goes to...
Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
multihousingnews.com
JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb
Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
oakpark.com
Faith and community on the West Side
The Leaders Network began when Rev. Ira Acree, Rev. Marshall Hatch and Rev. Cy Fields, faith leaders from Chicago’s West Side, partnered to help with relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Katrina. The movement, which originally was focused on providing relief to those affected by natural disasters and issues like the Flint, Michigan water crisis, grew to encompass helping Chicago victims of shootings and standing up for victims of police misconduct. A focus on economic and racial social justice quickly followed.
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Chicago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Check your tickets because a convenience store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year playing Powerball.
