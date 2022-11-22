ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Pilot, meteorologist from Charlotte news station killed in helicopter crash

By Ciara Lankford, Nexstar Media Wire, Mike Andrews
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Y6MB_0jKKNSfP00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( WJZY ) – A meteorologist and a pilot were killed in a Tuesday afternoon helicopter crash in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte news station WBTV confirmed that the two people killed in a helicopter crash on Interstate 77 were meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag.

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families,” WBTV said.

The crash closed all lanes of traffic near Nations Ford Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Southbound traffic was being diverted off of the highway as well.

  • In this image take with a drone, emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the side of Interstate 77 South in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Authorities said two people died. ( (Alex Slitz/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1gna_0jKKNSfP00
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the side of Interstate 77 South in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Authorities said two people died. ( (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Authorities confirmed Myers and Tayag were pronounced dead at the scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the helicopter crash occurred on the side of the highway and did not involve any vehicles.

“[It] seems the pilot made some diversionary movies to avoid hitting traffic,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. “Looks like a heroic incident where the pilot tried to avoid injuring anyone else and putting anyone else in danger. That pilot is a hero in my eyes…to the safety and security of everyone on the road.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Watch Tuesday’s news conference held by CMPD below:

Myers previously worked as a meteorologist at Nexstar’s WRIC in Richmond, Virginia.

“Jason was a wonderful, devoted family man,” said WRIC meteorologist John Bernier, who worked with Myers during his time in Richmond. “He was one of the nicest people you would ever meet. He loved covering weather and always wanted to learn more so he could be a better meteorologist. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and coworkers.”

Myers worked at WRIC from 2006 to 2013 before moving to Lexington, Kentucky, and eventually settling in Charlotte. He married his childhood friend, Jillian, and shares four children with her.

Tayag joined WBTV in 2017, according to the station. He was a pilot for more than 20 years.

“Pray for the families. It’s going to be a difficult holiday season,” CMPD Chief Jennings said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bpr.org

Meteorologist, pilot killed when Sky3 helicopter crashes on I-77

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday that two people were killed when a news helicopter crashed on Interstate 77 south of uptown. WBTV News confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Sky3, its helicopter, was the aircraft in the crash. The pilot, Chip Tayag, and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed. “The WBTV family is grieving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The fire was showing from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Two WBTV employees killed in I-77 helicopter crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people have died after a media helicopter associated with WBTV News crashed on Tuesday along Interstate 77 south of Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The station reported Tuesday afternoon that meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag died in the crash along I-77...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WKYT 27

Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
LEXINGTON, KY
Action News Jax

2 killed in North Carolina helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people died Tuesday when a helicopter crashed near a highway in North Carolina, according to WSOC-TV. Authorities confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Interstate 77 and Nations Ford Road in south Charlotte, WSOC reported. In a statement, officials with WBTV confirmed that the incident involved a station helicopter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WISH-TV

TV meteorologist, pilot die in North Carolina helicopter crash

(AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along an interstate highway in the Charlotte area, according to authorities and the station. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
105.3 RNB

2 dead in helicopter crash along I-77 in south Charlotte

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along I-77 southbound Tuesday afternoon, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. Police responded to a crash on I-77 near Nation Ford Road and Tyvola Raod exit around noon. Officials confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the helicopter crash. Multiple lanes […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Southwest Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Information Police Department, shots were fired just before 12:30 p.m. along the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Former WBTV employee, friend remembers Myers

Former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas reflected on Jason Meyers and shared his raw emotions after Tuesday's helicopter wreck. Thomas shared a letter that Meyers wrote him after Thomas's retirement from a book. Former WBTV employee, friend remembers Myers. Former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas reflected on Jason Meyers and shared his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy