Fizz Instant Reaction: Bryant 73, Syracuse 72
When Syracuse fans look back on the Bryant game, a 73-72 loss in the Dome, in three months, they might remember it at the “slap game,” or the “Mintz Fight.” All that aside, it’s SU’s second mid-major loss in three weeks. Joe Girard was a ghost Saturday, Justin Taylor and Chris Bell stepped up to carry the team down the stretch, and Jim Boeheim threw out some really interesting lineups. The Fizz’s Ian Unsworth breaks it all down on the Instant Reaction twitter space.
By The Numbers: How SU Righted Its Ship Against BC, 32-23
For the third time in the last seven years, Syracuse football just ended a regular season with a victory over Boston College. This time, SU had to work deep into the fourth quarter to overcome the woeful Eagles and to end its regular season 7-5 – the program’s first winning season since 2018. Before we take a look toward bowl season, let’s break down some of the numbers that helped the ‘Cuse get past BC.
What Syracuse Fans Should/Should not be Thankful for
There’s a lot going on with Syracuse basketball right now. The Orange just returned home after a couple of grueling days in Brooklyn at the Empire Classic. Next week presents a tough two-game road trip to the midwest to take on a ranked Illinois squad and the group’s first ACC game of the season against Notre Dame. That will be tough.
Syracuse Misses Out on Another Four-Star Recruit
Five games into the season, Judah Mintz and Chris Bell have emerged as the star freshman who took a chance on a Syracuse team that hasn’t won a championship in nearly two decades. This shows that SU is a destination for top recruits who can start right away. The issue with the Orange is outside the 2022 class that includes Mintz, Bell, as well as Justin Taylor, Maliq Brown, Quadir Copeland and Peter Carey. Ever since the six freshman signed, Syracuse has failed to land a high school commit, no matter what their ranking is. That includes a thanksgiving day top five reveal, where four-star power forward Donnie Freeman left out the ‘Cuse.
Crisis Averted: Syracuse Sneaks Past Boston College 32-23
Thank all that is good and pure. Following the trainwreck of a basketball game against Bryant, we were looking for Syracuse Football to give us something to be excited about. And that it did. Despite trailing Boston College 17-6 early in the fourth quarter, the Orange put their rally caps on and squeaked past the Eagles 32-23 in their regular-season finale. Ugly? Yes, but a win is a win, especially for a team that has been struggling mightily in the second half of the season.
Dissecting Fact and Fiction From Last Night’s Skirmishes
We told you about Syracuse’s 32-23 win over Boston College. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t address the fiasco that took place between the players, coaches, and even the fans in attendance. So let’s break down everything that happened last night in terms of people getting chippy because there was plenty of it.
Syracuse vs. Boston College: Crystal Ball Predictions
ETHAN (10-1): Syracuse 21, Boston College 17. If Syracuse loses this game Dino Babers should be fired. Full stop. There is no excuse to lose this game and the Orange have some offensive momentum after the Wake game. But, it will be cold on Saturday night, and it’s the last game at Alumni Stadium for a lot of BC’s seniors, just like Wake last week on its senior day. But, SU just has too much talent to let this one slip away and gets its seventh win of the year and a little bit of momentum heading into the bowl game. But, BC covers and it’s a low-scoring affair.
