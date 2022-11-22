Mother indicted after 3-year-old daughter killed, other children hurt in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a grand jury indicted a mother whose 3-year-old daughter died after their car collided with a pickup truck in May.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon, 36, was speeding on Connecticut Avenue when it hit the truck at Atherton Drive. The two people in the truck were hurt, but survived. Two 13-year-old children who were passengers in Evon’s car also had injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Her 3-year-old daughter, Dreamie Dior Jackson, died.

Officers arrested Evon on Nov. 18 after the grand jury indicted her on several charges including Manslaughter by Vehicle, Child Abuse, Child Neglect, and Second-degree Assault. The police department said Tuesday (Nov. 22) that Evon had been released on bond, pending trial.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.