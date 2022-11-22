ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Mother indicted after 3-year-old daughter killed, other children hurt in Montgomery County crash

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSz0T_0jKKMh4300

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a grand jury indicted a mother whose 3-year-old daughter died after their car collided with a pickup truck in May.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon, 36, was speeding on Connecticut Avenue when it hit the truck at Atherton Drive. The two people in the truck were hurt, but survived. Two 13-year-old children who were passengers in Evon’s car also had injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Her 3-year-old daughter, Dreamie Dior Jackson, died.

Police investigate girl’s murder after skeletal remains found in Prince George’s County

Officers arrested Evon on Nov. 18 after the grand jury indicted her on several charges including Manslaughter by Vehicle, Child Abuse, Child Neglect, and Second-degree Assault. The police department said Tuesday (Nov. 22) that Evon had been released on bond, pending trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

16-year-old boy treated after shooting in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy had to go to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day after someone shot him. The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive. The tweet said that the boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. He was at least […]
GREENBELT, MD
mymcmedia.org

Mother Indicted in Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

The mother of a three-year-old who died as the result of a car crash was indicted for manslaughter by vehicle, child abuse and other charges. Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon, 36, was arrested Nov. 18 and has been released on bond pending trial. According to Montgomery County Police, Evon, of Bryans...
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Woman arrested in Bethesda Apple Store robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a second person, a woman, in connection to an armed robbery of the Apple Store in Bethesda that took place in October. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 22. Police said they […]
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

Boy shot in Northeast DC Thanksgiving afternoon

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for an older model gray Toyota Camry after someone shot a boy in Northeast early Thursday afternoon. “I heard the gunshots from my kitchen. I looked out, saw people running,” said Nelson Gomez, who lives across the street from where the shooting […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Montgomery County continues to help residents displaced from explosion; over $90,000 raised for victims

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Health & Human Services and other agencies came together to provide further disaster assistance for residents displaced after the Potomac Oaks Condominium explosion on Tuesday night. A week after the explosion, there are still nearly 50 people — including 10 children — who […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

MPD to increase patrols in response to Club Q mass shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—DC Police will increase patrols near LGBTQ+ bars following last weekend’s mass shooting in Colorado Springs. According to Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, five people were shot and killed at Club Q Saturday. 18 others were injured. In response, MPD officer Hugh Carew said, “The Metropolitan Police Department has increased patrols around […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
DC News Now

None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Hit and run crashes plague DC roadway

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Neighbors living on one D.C. road said that speeding is leading to repeated hit-and-run accidents out front of their homes. “It’s very frustrating because you want to be able to be able to park your car and have it safe when you come back out,” said Tarita Basanta. Basanta has […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy