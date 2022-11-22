ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led 4-3 after nearly...
No. 5 Iowa State cruises past Michigan State 80-49

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Stephanie Soares seems to be adjusting just fine to playing at a higher level of competition, much to the benefit of Iowa State. Soares matched her season high with 23 points and added 11 rebounds and six blocks as No. 5 Iowa State rolled past Michigan State 80-49 on Thursday night in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational.
No. 12 Michigan State braces for stern test from No. 18 Alabama

Michigan State quickly has gained respect with the way it has performed against top competition this season. The Spartans went from unranked to No. 12 in the latest AP poll after quality wins against then-No. 4 Kentucky and Villanova last week. It won’t get any easier this holiday weekend. Michigan...
