Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener.
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after shock World Cup win over Argentina
Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday on Wednesday immediately following their nation’s shock win over Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.Captained by Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Argentina were expected to make short work of the unfancied Saudis before a deep run in the competition, and came to Qatar as second favourites to lift the trophy behind South American rivals Brazil.But many thousands of Saudi Arabian fans packed the Lusail Stadium in Doha to cheer their team to a remarkable comeback victory, as a quickfire double of second-half goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari eclipsed...
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
After the drama of more upsets yesterday, when Japan stunned Germany with a 2-1 come-from-behind win, it is the turn of the biggest of all sides, and stars, today. Groups G and H get underway, and that means the turn of Brazil — tournament favourites — and the recently unemployed Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs. Serbia in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Brazil will hope to live up to their lofty expectations in their 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia. Exactly 20 years on from Brazil's last World Cup triumph, the most successful nation in football history will be keen to lift the trophy for a sixth time in Qatar. Serbia are...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland battle to draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Mexico-Poland battling to a 0-0 draw, earning each squad a point in its Group C opening match. While Tuesday's match was scoreless, there was a spurt of excitement in the early stages of the second half. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a diving save of his own a few minutes later.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: France takes care of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with France opening up its title defense by scoring four unanswered goals to defeat Australia, 4-1. Australia got off to a surprising start, scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match and continuing to attack. But France turned the tables, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more in the second half.
Saudi Arabia's Previous World Cup Results Show Just How Unexpected Win Over Argentina Was
Saudi Arabia's shock 2-1 win over Argentina was only their fourth victory in FIFA World Cup history.
Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup
Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
Watch the incredible sideways scissor-kick goal by Richarlison during the Brazil vs Serbia World Cup 2022 match
Receiving a low pass from Vinicius Jr. at the 73rd minute, the Brazilian forward trapped the ball mid-air and spun to unleash a stunning bicycle kick.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Mexico Vs Poland
Here is all you need to know about where to watch today's game between Mexico and Poland in Group C.
Referee makes history during World Cup match
In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence. Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup picks: Brazil to cruise; Portugal, Switzerland have an edge; Uruguay-South Korea splits experts
Day 5 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is on Thursday as we get a chance to enjoy the beautiful game's biggest competition on Thanksgiving for the very first time. An exciting slate of games features three potential contenders with Uruguay, Portugal and Brazil in action. But after the recent upsets, all teams will be on high alert knowing that anything can happen in 90 minutes.The slate begins with Switzerland against Cameroon before Uruguay take on South Korea. Later, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal battle Ghana before mighty Brazil open up cup play against Serbia.Let's look at how the CBS Sports staff sees the day going -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Watch: Takuma Asano Goal For Japan v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022
Takuma Asano may have won it for Japan against Germany and you can watch it here.
Otter Hilariously Predicts Outcome of Major World Cup Shock With Tiny Ball
Taiyo, an eight-year-old male, predicted the four-time World Cup winning nation would lose its opening game.
Sporting News
Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Portugal and Ghana will face off in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, November 24. These two sides also clashed in the group stages of the 2014 tournament with Portugal triumphing 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. The current Manchester United...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
