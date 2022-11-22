ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after shock World Cup win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday on Wednesday immediately following their nation’s shock win over Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.Captained by Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Argentina were expected to make short work of the unfancied Saudis before a deep run in the competition, and came to Qatar as second favourites to lift the trophy behind South American rivals Brazil.But many thousands of Saudi Arabian fans packed the Lusail Stadium in Doha to cheer their team to a remarkable comeback victory, as a quickfire double of second-half goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari eclipsed...
Sporting News

FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar

After the drama of more upsets yesterday, when Japan stunned Germany with a 2-1 come-from-behind win, it is the turn of the biggest of all sides, and stars, today. Groups G and H get underway, and that means the turn of Brazil — tournament favourites — and the recently unemployed Cristiano Ronaldo.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland battle to draw

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Mexico-Poland battling to a 0-0 draw, earning each squad a point in its Group C opening match. While Tuesday's match was scoreless, there was a spurt of excitement in the early stages of the second half. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a diving save of his own a few minutes later.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: France takes care of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with France opening up its title defense by scoring four unanswered goals to defeat Australia, 4-1. Australia got off to a surprising start, scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match and continuing to attack. But France turned the tables, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more in the second half.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup

Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
The Comeback

Referee makes history during World Cup match

In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence.  Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Reuters

Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup picks: Brazil to cruise; Portugal, Switzerland have an edge; Uruguay-South Korea splits experts

Day 5 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is on Thursday as we get a chance to enjoy the beautiful game's biggest competition on Thanksgiving for the very first time. An exciting slate of games features three potential contenders with Uruguay, Portugal and Brazil in action. But after the recent upsets, all teams will be on high alert knowing that anything can happen in 90 minutes.The slate begins with Switzerland against Cameroon before Uruguay take on South Korea. Later, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal battle Ghana before mighty Brazil open up cup play against Serbia.Let's look at how the CBS Sports staff sees the day going -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...

