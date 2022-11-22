Read full article on original website
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
alxnow.com
D.C.-based catering company moving to Eisenhower Valley
Mindy’s Catering, a catering company based out of the Berkley neighborhood in D.C., is moving to an industrial park just across the street from the Victory Center. A special use permit filed with the City of Alexandria said the company aims to move into 4942-C Eisenhower Avenue. The permit says the Eisenhower location will serve as an off-premise catering prep kitchen for the company.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
alxnow.com
Ask McEnearney: Beyond selling homes — community revitalization
This week’s Q&A column, sponsored and written by McEnearney Associates Realtors®, the leading real estate firm in Alexandria, is a bit of a departure from our usual format. To learn more about this article and relevant Alexandria market news, contact us at 703-549-9292. You may also submit your questions to McEnearney Associates via email for response in future columns.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area — “For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide.” [DCist]
mocoshow.com
Rockville Wegmans Update (Twinbrook Quarter); What to Expect and When
Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans. Level 4 concrete pouring is scheduled for completion by the...
luxury-houses.net
With a Decidedly European Influence, This $8.998M Extraordinary Four-Acre Estate is Truly Unparalleled in Potomac, MD
The Estate in Potomac has consistent finishing on every floor with the lower level as beautiful as the main and upper floors, now available for sale. This home located at 10408 Stapleford Hall Dr, Potomac, Maryland; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 15,722 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne Killeen – Washington Fine Properties, LLC – (Phone: 301-983-6400) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Potomac.
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
arlnow.com
Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (Oct-Nov 2022)
This past week saw 44 homes sold in Arlington County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $165,000 while the most expensive was $1.9 million. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 15 townhouses were sold. Let’s take a look at...
WTOP
‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher
A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
alxnow.com
Alexandria Police to get significant raise after reaching collective bargaining agreement
The Alexandria City Council unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, ushering in a new era of collaboration with city employees. If likely approved in the fiscal year 2024 budget this May, the agreement means substantial pay increases for new officers, sergeants and lieutenants....
PhillyBite
Must Try Best Restaurants in Georgetown DC
Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, there are many great options in the city. Georgetown Pizza and Grill.
All Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area By End Of December
For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide. Arlington County announced earlier this month...
Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing after the wreck in the Occoquan […]
arlnow.com
Bollards may be on the menu after Ireland’s Four Courts crash
The following article was supported by the ARLnow Press Club. Join today to help us do more in-depth local reporting. Storefront safety is now top-of-mind for Ireland’s Four Courts after a rideshare driver plowed into the pub and sparked a fire, seriously injuring several people. While those injured were...
WJLA
Club kicked out of Arlington bank parking lot finds new place to sell Christmas trees
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: We've got a follow up to a story your saw first on 7News On Your Side earlier this year. For 75 years, the Optimist Club of Arlington raised millions of dollars for youth sports and scholarships by selling Christmas trees out of a parking lot in Arlington. But Wells Fargo, owner of lot where the trees were sold, didn’t welcome the Optimists back this year. The Knights of Columbus stepped in to help.
WJLA
Short nearly 200 officers, Fairfax PD staffing 'at a crisis level' ahead of holiday season
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thanksgiving tends to be one of the most dangerous and deadly times on U.S. roads due to increases in impaired drivers and reckless driving. Going into the holiday season, the Fairfax County Police Department is facing a shortage of police officers – officers who are responsible for enforcing traffic laws and getting drunk drivers off the roads.
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
D.C. School Teachers, Mayor Bowser Reach Tentative Deal
The Washington Teachers' Union and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, ending negotiations that had been drawn out over several months. The post D.C. School Teachers, Mayor Bowser Reach Tentative Deal appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Fire at TGI Fridays in Fairfax causes $30k in damage
A fire at a restaurant in the Springfield area of Fairfax County resulted in a minor injury and caused $30,000 worth of damage.
