BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a Dollar General cashier at gunpoint. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 20. The man allegedly posed as a customer and walked up to the register of the Dollar General on Florida Boulevard before demanding money from the cashier and showing a handgun.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO