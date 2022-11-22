ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labadieville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

Chauvin man arrested during traffic stop by TPSO K-9 and Patrol Divisions

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man on multiple charges in connection with a traffic stop completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Patrol Division. Channing Jude Sevin, 38, of Chauvin, was arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons related charges associated with the investigation, along with outstanding Felony warrants.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
RACELAND, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Argument led to drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on St. Gerard Avenue early Thanksgiving Day. Officers confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Police say the argument is believed to be a domestic situation. Witnesses said the shooting stemmed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Lafourche Parish sheriff makes arrest in Raceland shooting

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff announced that arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday in Raceland. Sheriff Craig Webre said three men, Adam Thomas, 20, Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, and Tyren Lyons, 18, were all arrested in connection with the shooting at the intersection of Buford and St. Louis streets.
RACELAND, LA
lafourchegazette.com

LPSO investigating Raceland shootings

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of shooting that took place this morning in Raceland. Sheriff Craig Were said that detectives are investigating the shootings, which took place around 11 a.m. today, and authorities believe the incidents are related. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were...
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

Juveniles in custody in connection to bomb threats in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Two juveniles were taken into police custody in connection with three separate bomb threats in the New Orleans area in November. Both juveniles live in other states. Kenner Discovery was the latest school that the two juveniles allegedly made bomb threats against. The threats made...
KENNER, LA
wbrz.com

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a Dollar General cashier at gunpoint. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 20. The man allegedly posed as a customer and walked up to the register of the Dollar General on Florida Boulevard before demanding money from the cashier and showing a handgun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Sunday afternoon incident, investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Issac Emmanual Wilkes, 24, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer, stemming from the investigation.
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Quick Stop armed robbery suspect arrested 40 minutes after crime

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Quick Stop less than an hour after the crime was reported. Deputies responded to the Quick Stop on LA 1 on Monday, Nov. 21 where a suspect allegedly demanded money at 8:16 p.m. before leaving with a “very minimal amount of cash.”
LABADIEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies

The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash after hitting driveway

LIVONIA - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash Wednesday night that left a 53-year-old motorcyclist dead. Investigators with state police found that Edward McMillian III was driving a motorcycle on LA-78 when he drifted off the road and hit a private driveway, throwing him from the seat. McMillian was...
LIVONIA, LA
brproud.com

Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting

WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

Plaquemine police chief indicted on five felony counts

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 63, on five counts of malfeasance in office Monday. An indictment said that Payne allegedly committed malfeasance in office on April 19, 2022, after allegedly demanding sexual favors from a victim to dismiss charges against her boyfriend. Another allegation Payne faces are […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy