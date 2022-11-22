Read full article on original website
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID individuals accused of stealing from Family Dollar
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals accused of stealing from a Family Dollar store. Investigators say they believe during the evening hours of Oct. 11, the group entered the store on Government Street posing as customers.
houmatimes.com
Chauvin man arrested during traffic stop by TPSO K-9 and Patrol Divisions
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man on multiple charges in connection with a traffic stop completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Patrol Division. Channing Jude Sevin, 38, of Chauvin, was arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons related charges associated with the investigation, along with outstanding Felony warrants.
Lafayette Parish deputy arrested, charged with bringing drugs into jail
A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested and charged with bringing drugs into the jail
lafourchegazette.com
UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
wbrz.com
Police: Argument led to drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on St. Gerard Avenue early Thanksgiving Day. Officers confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Police say the argument is believed to be a domestic situation. Witnesses said the shooting stemmed...
WDSU
Lafourche Parish sheriff makes arrest in Raceland shooting
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff announced that arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday in Raceland. Sheriff Craig Webre said three men, Adam Thomas, 20, Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, and Tyren Lyons, 18, were all arrested in connection with the shooting at the intersection of Buford and St. Louis streets.
lafourchegazette.com
LPSO investigating Raceland shootings
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of shooting that took place this morning in Raceland. Sheriff Craig Were said that detectives are investigating the shootings, which took place around 11 a.m. today, and authorities believe the incidents are related. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were...
brproud.com
Juveniles in custody in connection to bomb threats in Kenner
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Two juveniles were taken into police custody in connection with three separate bomb threats in the New Orleans area in November. Both juveniles live in other states. Kenner Discovery was the latest school that the two juveniles allegedly made bomb threats against. The threats made...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected in November 18 Shooting in Laplace
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected in November 18 Shooting in Laplace. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 21, 2022, that Lennix Torell Jackson, 19, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was arrested on November 18, 2022, in connection with a drive-by shooting in LaPlace, Louisiana, that injured an 18-year-old female.
wbrz.com
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a Dollar General cashier at gunpoint. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 20. The man allegedly posed as a customer and walked up to the register of the Dollar General on Florida Boulevard before demanding money from the cashier and showing a handgun.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested for Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Sunday afternoon incident, investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Issac Emmanual Wilkes, 24, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer, stemming from the investigation.
brproud.com
Quick Stop armed robbery suspect arrested 40 minutes after crime
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Quick Stop less than an hour after the crime was reported. Deputies responded to the Quick Stop on LA 1 on Monday, Nov. 21 where a suspect allegedly demanded money at 8:16 p.m. before leaving with a “very minimal amount of cash.”
Police investigating shooting at SUNO
SUNO Police Chief Bruce Adams says that shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in a parking lot near the edge of campus. He says there is no active shooter and that campus remains open.
WDSU
Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies
The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
wbrz.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash after hitting driveway
LIVONIA - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash Wednesday night that left a 53-year-old motorcyclist dead. Investigators with state police found that Edward McMillian III was driving a motorcycle on LA-78 when he drifted off the road and hit a private driveway, throwing him from the seat. McMillian was...
brproud.com
Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting
WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
NOPD searching for botched ATM theft suspects
Three men are seen using tools to beat and pry open the machine.
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper sought for murder, robberies in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release. Deputies say Jarman King, 22, has close ties with the St. Helena Parish...
Plaquemine police chief indicted on five felony counts
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 63, on five counts of malfeasance in office Monday. An indictment said that Payne allegedly committed malfeasance in office on April 19, 2022, after allegedly demanding sexual favors from a victim to dismiss charges against her boyfriend. Another allegation Payne faces are […]
