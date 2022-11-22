ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Find Gifts for the Cheese Lovers on Your List at ShopOhioCheese.com

By American Dairy Association Mideast
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoCqv_0jKKMCte00

The countdown to the holidays is on, and ShopOhioCheese.com could be the one stop place to cover gifts for many friends and family members. The website, launched by the American Dairy Association Mideast, combines local cheese buying and gifting into one digital platform, with shipping available nationwide.

The website features several Ohio cheeses from traditional favorites to artisan specialties. Individual blocks of cheese start at $4.99 or shoppers can purchase a complete charcuterie kit.

The deluxe charcuterie board kit features five cured meats, three cheeses, two jams mustard, olive oil, honey and cashews for an experience individuals will rave about. For those looking for a gift for the beer or chocolate lover on their holiday list, indulge in the North Country Charcuterie Buckeye Collection or Beer Lover’s Charcuterie Kit .

Ohio is home to nearly 30 cheesemakers throughout the state. Some have been producing local favorites since the turn of the century, while others have begun creating new varieties as recently as 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ei5mh_0jKKMCte00

“We are excited to launch this one-stop-shop for exploring the exciting world of Ohio cheese, just in time for the holidays,” said Jenny Crabtree, SVP of communications at American Dairy Association Mideast, which represents Ohio dairy farm families. “Many don’t know that Ohio is the top Swiss cheese producing state in the country, or that many award-winning cheeses are created here — so we’ve curated some gift ideas that foodies will love.”

Baby Swiss cheese was invented at Guggisberg Cheese in Millersburg, Ohio, and its Swiss was recently named Grand Champion at the 2022 Ohio State Fair. Sample both cheeses in The Richards Choice Combo gift package. Pearl Valley Cheese in Fresno, Ohio, has been producing award-winning cheese for nearly a century — try favorites including Swiss, Colby and Marble in this eight-pack gift box .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i064L_0jKKMCte00

Ohio cheese is a great way to send loved ones a little slice of home, too! All cheesy gift ideas featured at ShopOhioCheese.com can be ordered online and shipped nationally.

“Ohio cheese makes the perfect gift for loved ones near and far,” said Crabtree. “It also is a fun addition to holiday parties and charcuterie boards.”

Explore all that Ohio cheesemakers have to offer and discover everything from traditional styles to new imaginative flavors at ShopOhioCheese.com . To learn more about Ohio dairy farming, find information about cheese and dairy nutrition, and explore delicious recipe ideas, visit Drink-Milk.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio

Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Deborah Rainford on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should check out Momocho, which many locals consider to be one of the best Mexican restaurants in the area. Customers highly recommend starting with some of their fresh and delicious guacamole; customers especially recommend the goat cheese guacamole with tomato and chile poblano, but if you want to sample a few different guacamoles, you can get a guacamole sampler with three guacamoles of your choice. As for entrees, you should check out their machaca tacos (which has beef brisket that's been braised in coffee and chile ancho plus guacamole) and pork chop el carbon, which is covered in a delectable Oaxacan red chile and chocolate mole and topped with herb-ricotta tamale dumplings, pickled Fresno chiles, and spiced chicharrones.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio high school band members are headed to the Macy’s Parade

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As you settle down to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, three Ohio Valley residents will be especially worth watching. They are members of the Union Local High School Band. These students, two juniors and a senior, are talented, dedicated musicians. They were accepted from a nationwide pool of applicants, […]
OHIO STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

Waitress Tries to Stop Dine-and-Dashers

WILLOUGHBY, OH – Police in Ohio say a dangerous chase ensued over the weekend after a group of teenagers ran out on a bill at a local restaurant. A restaurant employee, Kayla Sherman, risked her life trying to stop the suspects, and her death-defying effort was caught on camera.
OHIO STATE
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WKBN

List: Holiday light displays in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights below. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights: Through Jan. 1Drive through three miles of holiday lights. Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds – 3311 South Old State Road. Details. 5:30 p.m. Columbus Commons Holiday Lights: […]
COLUMBUS, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

University Acknowledges the land it resides on

Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Travel Maven

The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
563
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy