Read full article on original website
Related
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
I got iMessage working on my Android phone — here's how to do it
Thanks to BlueBubbles and a macOS virtual machine, I have a functioning iMessage system on Android and PC. It took a long time to get working, but it’s worth it.
Android Headlines
Nearby Share may lose its top spot on Android's share target sheet
Android’s share target sheet may no longer give Nearby Share a prominent spot at the top. Google says an upcoming change will show Nearby Share “in the first row as a sharing option”. The company doesn’t elaborate on it or provide visuals of the proposed change. But its wordings suggest the Nearby Share will be treated the same way as other share targets on the Android system sheet.
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
Android and iPhone users just got a great new Google Maps upgrade
The amazing AR Live View is rolling out in selected cities including London and New York
It’s time to update the firmware on your Apple devices
Your AirPods seem simple accessories, but they also run code. Dagny Reese / UnsplashYou've got some maintenance to do.
Google wants to trim the size of Android TV apps by May 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google introduced App Bundles in 2018, enabling developers to split their apps into smaller components. This allowed them to send only the updated part to phones through the Play Store, reducing the download size. Three years later, in August 2021, Google made it mandatory for all newly listed Android apps on the Play Store to support App Bundles. Now, the big G is making Android App Bundles mandatory for Google TV and Android TV platforms starting May 2023.
Android Headlines
Top Android phones to consider buying: Pixel 5 included
If you are in the market for a new Android phone, you might be wondering which one to buy. With so many options on the market, it can take time to figure out where to start. But do not worry, we are here to help. In this blog post, we...
Android Headlines
Full emoji reactions start rolling out to Google Messages
Some Google Messages app users already have access to full emoji reactions. It seems like Google started rolling out the feature, at least via the beta channel. What does that mean, exactly? Well, that means that you’ll no longer be limited to seven emoji reactions, which was the case thus far.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro gets access to Paranoid Android Topaz
Both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now have access to Paranoid Android Topaz. In case you’d like to try out a custom ROM, this one is a good option. Do note that this is just a beta we’re talking about, for now. The Pixel 7...
Google fixes slow Nest Wifi Pro speeds, but your numbers might still look low
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google announced the Wi-Fi 6E-compatible Nest Wifi Pro mesh router system in early October. It was a significant upgrade over the 2019 Nest Wifi, which despite its flaws, was among our favorite Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers to buy. With 6GHz channel and Wi-Fi 6E support, you'd have thought Google's latest Wifi router would allow you to take full advantage of your gigabit connection. As it turned out, early adopters of the router ran into a bug that capped their speeds to just 50Mbps. Google quickly acknowledged the bug, and just over a week later, a fix is rolling out a fix for it.
CNET
Every Difference You Should Care About Between Windows 10 and Windows 11
Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating systems share many similarities, there are some big differences. The newer version offers a more Mac-like aesthetic and more productivity features -- plus the chance to finally use Android apps on your computer with Windows 11. Let's dig into the big changes Microsoft made...
Flighty update brings live flight tracking data to your iPhone, even when you’re in Airplane Mode
The flight tracking app Flighty has been one of the top implementations yet of Apple’s new Live Activities feature in iOS 16 and the iPhone 14 Pro. A new update rolling out this week, just in time for holiday travel, adds a clever new trick for updating your flight progress with real data even when you’re in the air.
Android Authority
How to transfer data to a new Android phone
Set up your new phone with a tap. Switching to a new phone is fun and exciting but can be tedious if you have many apps and data to transfer to the new device. Luckily, some excellent cloud storage services around make it quick and easy to transfer files, settings, and app data from an older phone with just a tap. Here’s how to transfer data to a new Android phone.
Google teases Pixel Watch support for transit cards — eventually
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With the release of the Pixel Watch earlier this year, all of our attention has been on Google and whether or not this effort would finally lead to the company getting serious about Wear OS as a full-featured mobile platform. After all, Android-based smartwatches constantly feel like they're playing catch-up to phones, and it's usually anyone's guess when (or even if) new functionality will make its way over to our wrists. Thankfully, Google has put together a little preview for us of what we can expect from the Pixel Watch, teasing that Wallet will add support for transit cards... at some point.
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
Comments / 0