Wallingford, CT

NEWS10 ABC

17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Connecticut high school

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
FOX 61

Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school

HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
WTNH

Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
WTNH

Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the shooting victim is a 26-year-old man who is now […]
NECN

CT Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police

A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered

Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
FOX 61

East Lyme father charged with assaulting his 4-week-old twins

EAST LYME, Conn. — An East Lyme 19-year-old was arrested and charged with assaulting a pair of 4-week-old twin babies. According to the East Lyme Police Department, they were contacted by a medical office in Old Saybrook back in October regarding infants being examined at their office. The twin...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash

Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
FOX 61

1 person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after fire in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a fire on Thomas Street in West Hartford on Wednesday night. At about 9:09 p.m., West Hartford firefighters received a report of a fire from a 3rd party monitoring service reporting a lifeline or pendant activation regarding a couch fire inside a home at 22 Thomas Street. West Hartford Fire went to the scene as well as the West Hartford Police Department and American Medical Response.
WTNH

Wife of fallen Bristol officer, police chief release video

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A heartfelt message of gratitude from the Bristol Police Department and Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife ahead of Thanksgiving. It’s been a tough time for the brave men and women in blue as they and their community mourns the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. On Wednesday, Bristol Police […]
