Police: Man charged for stalking, harassing teen girl
They say Christopher Green, of North Branford, faces three counts of electronic stalking and two counts of second-degree harassment.
17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Connecticut high school
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school
HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
Alleged abuse at CT daycare center detailed
Details of the alleged abuse at a home-based daycare center in Wallingford, Connecticut, are contained in the arrest warrants for the center’s owner and her boyfriend
Eyewitness News
Woman found laying on a child arrested for violating alcohol-specific protective order
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges in connection with a domestic violence incident that included her being drunk and laying on top of a child, according to South Windsor police. Kimberly Cournoyer, 39, was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree breach of...
Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
Connecticut man accused of abandoning premature baby on hood of parked vehicle
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of abandoning a newborn on the hood of a parked vehicle in March, authorities said. Jorge R. Grados, 41, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, WVIT-TV and CT Insider reported.
Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the shooting victim is a 26-year-old man who is now […]
NECN
CT Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police
A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered
Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
trumbulltimes.com
Brothers, 19 and 20, killed in 'targeted attack' in Hartford apartment, police say
HARTFORD — Two brothers were shot and killed in a double-homicide at a Barker Street apartment early Wednesday, according to police. The killings marked the capital city’s 37th and 38th homicide of this year. Authorities identified the victims as 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar, who lived at the Barker Street...
Eyewitness News
Family members speak out after ‘targeted’ overnight shooting leaves 2 brothers dead
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Police identified the victims as 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar and 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar. It happened at a multi-family home on Barker Street around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Hartford police Lt. Aaron...
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
Arrest made after noose was found in high school locker room
A teenager from Willimantic has been charged in connection with a noose that was found in a locker room at RAHM High School in Hebron. The find was made last Friday.
DCF had no contact with family before Naugatuck infant's death as manhunt for killer continues
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search for the man accused of dismembering and killing his 11-month-old daughter continues out of Naugatuck. Police are searching for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, who is accused of strangling, stabbing and dismembering his daughter Camilla last Friday. Francisquini and Camilla's mother reportedly got into a dispute...
Waterbury murder victim's family speaks out as suspects face judge
WATERBURY, Conn. — The suspects allegedly responsible for the death of a Waterbury woman in her home appeared in court on Wednesday. Shelley Stamp was found unresponsive in her apartment on Oct. 29 by family members who came to check on her. “We should be at home making our...
East Lyme father charged with assaulting his 4-week-old twins
EAST LYME, Conn. — An East Lyme 19-year-old was arrested and charged with assaulting a pair of 4-week-old twin babies. According to the East Lyme Police Department, they were contacted by a medical office in Old Saybrook back in October regarding infants being examined at their office. The twin...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash
Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
1 person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after fire in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a fire on Thomas Street in West Hartford on Wednesday night. At about 9:09 p.m., West Hartford firefighters received a report of a fire from a 3rd party monitoring service reporting a lifeline or pendant activation regarding a couch fire inside a home at 22 Thomas Street. West Hartford Fire went to the scene as well as the West Hartford Police Department and American Medical Response.
Wife of fallen Bristol officer, police chief release video
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A heartfelt message of gratitude from the Bristol Police Department and Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife ahead of Thanksgiving. It’s been a tough time for the brave men and women in blue as they and their community mourns the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. On Wednesday, Bristol Police […]
