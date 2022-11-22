Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Annual Hopkinsville Turkey Trot Draws Large Crowd
The annual Hopkinsville Turkey Trot drew a near-record crowd to downtown Hopkinsville Thanksgiving morning. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation officials reported more than 1,250 people turned out to run or walk the 5-k route along the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Thursday morning. Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the event has become a fun tradition to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022
Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
wkdzradio.com
Electronics Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Several electronics were taken in a burglary on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone used a brick to shatter a window and enter Game X Change taking an unknown amount of electronics. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth trafficking charges for Salem man in Paducah
A traffic stop Saturday morning in Paducah resulted in meth trafficking charges for a Livingston County man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Benton Road. The driver, 53-year-old Wesley A. Fox of Salem was arrested following a search of his truck. The search allegedly...
‘Shoes are a dead giveaway’: Dickson store owner catches thief breaking in 10 days apart
As the holiday season kicks off, local businesses are gearing up for the rush. Now, a Dickson store owner is offering a reward after surveillance cameras caught a burglar accused of breaking in twice within 10 days of each incident.
rewind943.com
If You’re headed out of Clarksville, Fort Campbell or Hoptown for Thanksgiving, DO THIS.
I read this somewhere and it’s brilliant. Take a picture of your stove/oven turned off so you don’t get down the road and worry you left it on! I’ve done this and it is such a relief. ignore my dirty stove but here are my pictures to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Car crash injures two in Graves County
BOAZ, KY — Two Graves County drivers were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on the 500 block of Vastine Green Road in the Boaz area, deputies say. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. They say Kevin Brown, 53, of Symsonia, was traveling east on Vastine Green Road in a 2016 Chrysler 200. Brown approached Mallory Buzanis, 19, of Hickory, in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, as she was traveling west.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 7 pm a car was westbound when it collided with an eastbound van near the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the van was taken by ambulance...
wkdzradio.com
Man Found Dead In Burning Truck
Authorities have released the name of a Crofton man that was found dead in a truck that was on fire on A Jordan Road in Christian County Saturday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say firefighters were called for a vehicle fire and located the truck in a ditch and on fire. 84-year-old Donald Jackson of Crofton was found in the driver’s seat.
kbsi23.com
Paducah woman faces drug charges in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces drug charges after she was arrested in Graves County on Nov. 21. April Renee Jones, 47, faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense over 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense or greater (methamphetamine).
wkdzradio.com
Brannon Retiring From Murray State Hutson School Of Ag
A well-respected Dean of an agriculture school in Kentucky will hang up his hat and retire at the end of 2022. Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Tony Brannon was recently recognized for his years of service by the Kentucky Ag Council. Dr. Brannon says he is...
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Dawson Springs man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Thanksgiving Day. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old James Adams was stopped after he was seen staggering and nearly falling down while walking on the sidewalk. He reportedly told law enforcement he was on several medications...
wkdzradio.com
U-Haul Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A U-Haul truck was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon and the name on the contract for the rental was allegedly forged. Hopkinsville Police say the suspect used someone else’s name and forged their signature on the contract to rent the truck and trailer then never returned it. The suspect also allegedly took a laptop and other items from the victim.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Stealing TV And Fridge
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area and arrested 36-year-old Howki Tools, who had allegedly forced his way into an apartment and taken a refrigerator and television. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
whvoradio.com
Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault
A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
14news.com
MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people are facing charges after the Madisonville Police Department says a search warrant led them to finding a large amount of drugs. Authorities say they received information that 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin was on North Seminary Street. They say Franklin was wanted after running from Kentucky...
whopam.com
School board to meet Monday as member Mike Walker resigns
There is now a special-called meeting for Monday afternoon of the Christian County School Board as board member Michael Walker is resigning from his position. That’s according to an agenda for the meeting, which includes two items—the discussion/approval of the resignation of Walker as a member of the Christian County Board of Education and discussion/declaration of a vacancy in the District 4 board member position, authorizing the Superintendent to advertise and post a notice of the vacancy in accordance with the KRS.
k105.com
Investigation into overdoses lead to arrest of Madisonville man. Police seize 1,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills.
A Hopkins County man has been accused of distributing a large amount of the deadly drug fentanyl after an investigation into drug overdoses in that county. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit investigation into multiple fentanyl overdoses, including fatal overdoses, led police to arrest 21-year-old Demario J. Murray, of Madisonville. He...
