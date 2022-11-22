TODAY: The last in our series of warmer than normal days this week, Wednesday should mirror Tuesday fairly well. One exception will be a mid-to-high layer deck of clouds that shouldn't be enough to render your sunglasses useless. Go ahead and grab the shades as you head out this morning, you'll have enough sun to want them. The south flow continues, which is truly what's keeping us warm. Expect highs near 60 again this afternoon, thanks in large part to our southerly breeze of around 10 mph.

