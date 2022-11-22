Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
ABC17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Welcome to this year's winter weather special. This special will explain the difficulties area leaders are facing keeping your streets safe. It will also show you how the ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team predicts snowfall totals, and of course, Chief Meteorologist Jessica Hafner give you her long-range forecast for the winter.
Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia
A semi-truck fire Tuesday afternoon caused Interstate 70 traffic to slow to a standstill near Columbia. The post Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Car strikes deer on Highway 65 injuring Trenton Man
The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer two miles south of Spickard on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. Emergency medical services transported Salvador Bonilla to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The car traveled north on Highway 65 before hitting the...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE AUDITOR REPORTS MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS IN CARROLL COUNTY AMBULANCE DISTRICT
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of the Carroll County Ambulance District and discovered misappropriation of funds. The audit discovered that from June 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, money totaling at least $91,794 was misappropriated from the district. Payroll over-payment totaling $54,350 and questionable mileage reimbursements totaling $1,945 were paid to the former Director. Director Mario DeFelice also misappropriated $4,021 from a district employee benefit reimbursement account and used a district credit card for personal purchases totaling $108.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL APPROVES SEVERAL MOTIONS AT RECENT MEETING
The Boonville City Council approved several motions during its meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022. City Administrator Kate Fjell stated that ward boundaries were amended to equal out population in the different wards. The motion was approved. The council also approved the conveyance of real estate to Freedom in Christ...
KSIS Radio
Sedalia Man Killed in Cass County Motorcycle Crash
A Sedalia man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred in Cass County last night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 62-year-old Lewis W. Laughlin of Sedalia, was the driver of a southbound 2020 Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra at 211th Street, west of Route J around 6:30 p.m., when he made a right turn on 211th Street and overturned and ran off the left side of the roadway. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
kmmo.com
THE CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE ORDINANCE RAISING WATER RATES FOR CITY OF EMMA
The Concordia Board of Aldermen considered an ordinance to adjust water rates for the city of Emma. City Administrator Dale Klussman said the city sells water services to the city of Emma. Klussman said the ordinance proposed a 10 percent price increase. The board approved the ordinance. Klussman said he...
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN AUTHORIZE PROCLAMATION FOR PROJECT CONNECT DAY
The Concordia Board of Aldermen considered authorizing the proclamation for Project Connect Day during its meeting on Monday, November 21. The proclamation says that Project Connect Day is November 29, 2022. City Administrator Dale Klussman says the day is for people to address health needs. The Proclamation was authorized. In...
kmmo.com
ARROW ROCK STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS IN THE VILLAGE
Arrow Rock State Historic Site team members, friends and family are opening historic buildings to give visitors a glimpse into what Christmas was like years ago. Historic site buildings will be open and decorated for the holidays from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 10. Guests are encouraged to tour the buildings and visit with interpreters.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCES FOR MUNICIPAL BAND, COMMUNITY CHORUS AND PHILHARMONIC
The Marshall City Council approved ordinances for the Marshall Municipal Band, Marshall Community Chorus and Marshall Philharmonic at its meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022. The ordinances allow the Marshall Municipal Band to access tax money for operation. The ordinances also allow the Community Chorus and Philharmonic to be paid by the Marshall Municipal Band. The Chorus receives $5,000 annually and the Philharmonic receives $9,000 annually.
Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Tracking Thanksgiving showers that end our warm stretch
TODAY: The last in our series of warmer than normal days this week, Wednesday should mirror Tuesday fairly well. One exception will be a mid-to-high layer deck of clouds that shouldn't be enough to render your sunglasses useless. Go ahead and grab the shades as you head out this morning, you'll have enough sun to want them. The south flow continues, which is truly what's keeping us warm. Expect highs near 60 again this afternoon, thanks in large part to our southerly breeze of around 10 mph.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police investigate unexplained death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police have not ruled out foul play as they conduct a death investigation on Clinkscales Avenue near the Activities and Recreation Center. Neighbors of the house at 212 Clinkscales say a fire truck arrived at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, followed by several police cruisers. Soon, the house was surrounded by yellow police tape. The crime scene investigation van is also on scene.
Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many people are gathered with family and friends this holiday weekend. For first responders it is just another day at the office. Cole County EMS and the Boone County Fire Protection District describe what the holiday season is like for those we call in an emergency. "With paid fire departments or paid The post Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor issues audit of the city of Polo in Caldwell County; review initiated by citizen petition
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her office’s audit of the city of Polo, located in Caldwell County in northwest Missouri. City residents requested the audit through the petition process. The audit resulted in a rating of “good.”. The audit found that the city has not adequately...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES CREATION OF A HUMAN RESOURCE TALENT RECRUITER
The Marshall Board of Education approved the creation of a Human Resource Talent Recruiter during its meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022. Superintendent Caleb Petet said the district could use money from the Teacher Recruitment and Retention grant to fill this position. In other news from the meeting, the board...
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT ON FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man who has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged road rage incident on May 11 is due in court. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a truck driver said the driver of another vehicle pointed a handgun at him while traveling on I-70 in Cooper County.
City of Sedalia Urges Pet Owners to Renew Their Pet Tags for 2023
The City of Sedalia sent out a reminder in its monthly statement this week to Sedalia pet owners that their current tags will expire Dec. 31. To avoid a penalty, the tags must be renewed by Jan. 31, it was noted. The fee for a spayed or neutered pet is...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DISCUSSES POSSIBLE CLOSURE OF SCHOOL BUILDINGS DURING BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
Marshall School Superintendent Caleb Petet discussed the possibility of school closures at the Marshall Board of Education meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022. According to Petet, the enrollment in Marshall Public Schools is down by about 100 students and the existing tax levy will decrease from $2.83 to $2.75 in 2025, which is projected to create a shortfall.
Comments / 0