ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
WWL

"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son

NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”
ALABAMA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
TEXAS STATE
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking in Connection with Heroin and Fentanyl Distribution

Louisiana Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking in Connection with Heroin and Fentanyl Distribution. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 18, 2022, after a four day trial before United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon, George Bennett, aka “G,” 39, from the greater New Orleans area, was convicted of three counts of drug trafficking charges.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

FOX 8 Defenders: Former JP Fire Chief calls Bellemont apartments a ticking time bomb

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The former chief of the Jefferson Parish Fire Department, calls the Bellemont apartment complex a ticking time bomb. The owner of the Bellemont is a religious non-profit that’s racked up fines and code violations over the years. Now, the former chief, Dave Tibbetts, says not much has changed there after a heated meeting with the head of the non-profit.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies

The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show

Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy