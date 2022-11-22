Read full article on original website
Louisiana 4-year-old spends Thanksgiving in the hospital waiting for lung transplant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We first met Ava Thomas back in August. She’s a Louisiana 4-year-old who’s spent the past 6 months in a hospital awaiting a new set of lungs. 7News followed up with her family as they anticipate spending the holidays at a Houston hospital.
Should doctors be able to recommend marijuana remotely? Board vote exposes rift with lawmakers
One of the drivers of the explosive growth in Louisiana’s medical marijuana industry has been online platforms where patients can get a prescription for the drug remotely through a telemedicine visit with a doctor. But since COVID emergency rules ended this spring, the state board that governs doctors has...
"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son
NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
Louisiana Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking in Connection with Heroin and Fentanyl Distribution
Louisiana Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking in Connection with Heroin and Fentanyl Distribution. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 18, 2022, after a four day trial before United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon, George Bennett, aka “G,” 39, from the greater New Orleans area, was convicted of three counts of drug trafficking charges.
Juveniles in custody in connection to bomb threats in Louisiana
Two juveniles were taken into police custody in connection to three separate bomb threats over the month of November.
How inmates are forging weapons, starting fires inside Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — About a month after Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson took over control of the city’s jail – the Orleans Justice Center – a knife fight involving four inmates left one of them dead. Two days later, an inmate jumped to his death from the mezzanine-level balcony on one of the tiers, an apparent suicide.
Louisiana’s SNAP, Pandemic EBT cardholders urged to increase security due to recent potential security risk
Louisiana officials on Tuesday encouraged recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Pandemic EBT benefits to monitor their purchases and consider resetting their PIN numbers due to a possible threat to security in Sabine Parish.
Louisiana law enforcement violated suspect's civil rights, lied to cover it up, lawsuit says
A new federal lawsuit accuses Bogalusa police and Washington Parish deputies of violating the civil rights of a 28-year-old man who died late last year in police custody and of lying to cover it up. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision about 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2021, and found...
FOX 8 Defenders: Former JP Fire Chief calls Bellemont apartments a ticking time bomb
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The former chief of the Jefferson Parish Fire Department, calls the Bellemont apartment complex a ticking time bomb. The owner of the Bellemont is a religious non-profit that’s racked up fines and code violations over the years. Now, the former chief, Dave Tibbetts, says not much has changed there after a heated meeting with the head of the non-profit.
Pastor charged with cruelty to juveniles for taping students' mouths shut
NEW ORLEANS — The Slidell pastor who allegedly taped students' mouths shut has been charged with four counts of cruelty to juveniles. Pastor John Raymond, 60, is accused of bringing three students, who were said to be talking too much in class, to his office on March 18. His...
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
After losing their child, Metairie family hosts event to help others in need
NEW ORLEANS — A grieving family, that recently lost a child, has decided to put on a special Thanksgiving celebration of life to help other children still in the hospital. A Metairie family is resilient and positive in the face of a lot of heartache over the last year. And this holiday, they are giving thanks by thinking of others.
Wife of carjacking victim dies suddenly
Stacy Toups, the wife of the Scott Toups has died. Scott Toups was shot and carjacked in Bridge City and left gravely injured. Stacy stayed by him as he recovered from the serious injuries.
Rolling shootout ends on SUNO campus, prompts classes to end early
NEW ORLEANS — Southern University at New Orleans ended classes early on Wednesday afternoon after a shootout between two cars ended in a campus parking lot earlier in the day. According to a post on the university's verified Instagram account, the shooting happened around 10:55 a.m. in the Natural...
The Thibodaux Massacre left 60 dead, 135 years later their story is being told
THIBODAUX, La. — Just 135 years ago, roughly 60 Black men and women were killed in what is now known as the Thibodaux Massacre. Only eight of their names were read at this year's memorial. The majority of them are lost to history after their bodies were buried in an unmarked, mass grave after the shooting.
Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies
The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show
Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
Meet Meryl Kennedy, the 34-year-old rice farmer changing the face of Louisiana agriculture
MER ROUGE — Meryl Kennedy’s story begins in a truck, riding with her father around her family’s rice farm as a child growing up in northeast Louisiana. "He loved to take me out there," she recalled. "Drive around for hours and hours." Elton Kennedy loved farming, loved...
Deadly Rault Center fire's 50th anniversary is remembered in a new documentary
Royd Anderson grew up hearing the stories from his parents. He remembers seeing the ghastly news footage, which would be replayed by local television stations every year as a grim reminder. Like much of the rest of New Orleans, he also has long been haunted by it. And so, as...
