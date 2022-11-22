Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it's happening at our northern, as well as our southern border
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and Entertainment
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.
Dino Babers' 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Dino Babers isn't concerned for the future by Syracuse's depth: 'We're right there still on track'
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers turned to numbers Monday when addressing questions following Syracuse football’s fifth-straight loss. That included the numbers on how many of his players have suffered injuries this season, a factor that’s undeniably contributed to the losing slump SU has experienced since starting the year 6-0.
Syracuse will lose a second wide receiver to the transfer portal this offseason
Syracuse, N.Y. — A second Syracuse football wide receiver will be departing the program at the end of the season. Anthony Queeley announced Tuesday via Twitter he intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 5. The portal will remain open for 45 days and then reopen May 1-15.
Who are Section III's most spirited cheerleaders? 13 teammates give a shout out
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The requirement of enthusiasm is built right into the job description of being a cheerleader. Still, some of those athletes go above and beyond when it comes to non-stop energy and boosting the moods of others.
Syracuse football at Boston College: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Boston College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (TV: YES Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Who makes Syracuse's best Italian bread? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 46; Low: 28. Partly sunny, chilly but pleasant; 5-day forecast. GILLIBRAND, SYRACUSE OFFICIALS RALLY AGAINST I-81 COURT DECISION: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, joined South Side residents to express support in Syracuse for the community grid plan to replace I-81. A lawsuit in state Supreme Court halted work on the I-81 project this month when a group called Renew 81 for All won a temporary restraining order while it presses its case against the plan in state Supreme Court. Gillibrand criticized the lawsuit for delaying a “monumental project,’’ pointing out that the state transportation department studied the issue for a decade before choosing the community grid option. “All options have been considered and heard and debated at length,’’ she said. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Syracuse vs. Boston College predictions, picks & injury news for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football is in complete freefall after their hot start to the season, but they can finish their regular season on a high note with their trip to Boston College. The Eagles haven’t played great lately either and just fell to Notre Dame 44-0 last weekend. Our experts made an early prediction for the game here, but they found more value in the matchup.
A Baldwinsville grad's favorite advice, and 30 other updates (CNY Athletes in College)
One piece of advice still sticks with Nate Hanna. Hanna tried out for the Baldwinsville boys soccer team during his freshman year of high school.
How to stream Syracuse women's basketball vs. Bucknell on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball team faces the Bucknell Bison in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, Nov. 25, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bucknell will air at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below.
State finally awards weed shop licenses, but not in CNY (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Partly sunny; 5-day forecast. Storm aid on way to WNY. SyraQs: SU professor researches past to understand future: As a kid in arid Northern California, Tripti Bhattacharya collected fossils and rocks, and rarely saw a thunderstorm. So when monsoon rains drenched Arizona while she attended graduate school, it all clicked: She is now a paleoclimate scientist, studying the effects of ancient rainfall. Bhattacharya, a professor and researcher at Syracuse University, sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about what the climate of 5 million years ago can tell us about today’s, how she helps students cope with “climate grief,” and why you should do things that you’re terrible at. (Lauren Long photo)
St. John's outlasts a game Syracuse team in overtime (Donna Ditota's Quick Hits)
Brooklyn, N.Y. -- The Empire Classic title game featured two former Big East rivals who faced off Tuesday night in the Barclays Center. Had the game been played at Madison Square Garden, that would have added another layer of nostalgia for the Old Big East. Alas, here we were.
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
Vacant spot on Syracuse's Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
Syracuse's Jesse Edwards comes up big in Orange's win over Richmond: 'He was a presence'
Brooklyn, N.Y. – Jesse Edwards spent the last 14 minutes of the first half of Syracuse’s game against Richmond on Monday night at the Barclays Center in a very familiar spot. On the bench.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. St. John's: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wraps up play Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the St. John’s Red Storm in the 2022 Empire Classic. The game between the two former Big East affiliates will air nationwide on ESPN2 at approximately 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the first game in Tuesday’s double-header at the Barclays Center between Richmond and Temple. The SU-St. John’s can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. St. John's
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After going to overtime Monday night against Richmond, the Orange is back in action Tuesday night against the St. John’s Red Storm. Tip time Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in NYC is 9 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
On the Lookout: Two people who used stolen credit card in town of Cicero
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for two people in relation to a grand larceny investigation. Troopers say that the two people in the photo above used a stolen credit card at the Bryne...
What's the best Syracuse Italian bread for your holiday table? We tasted a dozen to find out
Syracuse, N.Y. — Around here, a conversation about who makes the best Italian bread is the type of debate that can turn into an all-out carbo clash. We all have our favorite, and there’s no changing our minds. Usually it’s what we grew up with, the bakery our parents dragged us to when we were kids.
Syracuse, St. John's renew acquaintances in Empire Classic final
Syracuse and St. John’s will revive an old Big East rivalry on Tuesday when they square off in the Empire
