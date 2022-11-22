Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
livingetc.com
The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today
We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
TechRadar
This Black Friday deal makes the Asus gaming PC a great budget buy
If you're in the market for a new gaming PC, you can get your hands on an Asus ROG Strix G10CE for only $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving a whopping $400 off the retail price which turns this into an amazing budget gaming PC. It's equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. Thanks to the rollout of early Black Friday PC deals, an already decently-priced gaming PC is now a phenomenal deal.
laptopmag.com
HP Pavilion 12th Gen Intel laptop is now $370 off in jaw-dropping Black Friday deal
The HP Pavilion 15 12th Gen Intel laptop is at a steller price during HP's Black Friday sale. Right now, you can get the 512 model HP Pavilion 15 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Laptop for $629 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $999, so that's $370 in savings and a great price for this configuration.
Digital Trends
GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.
Every Black Friday streaming deal: $1.99 Hulu and HBO Max, $0.99 Peacock, 50% off Sling
The best Black Friday streaming deals available now include Hulu for $1.99/month, $8 monthly savings on HBO Max, 15% off Disney+, and more...
This might be the best Dolby Atmos soundbar deal we've seen this Black Friday
You can save £440 on this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar, which originally retailed for £799, and is now just £359.
Toms Hardware
Black Friday Gaming PC: Build a 1440p Desktop for Under $700
With components on sale, you can construct a gaming PC that delivers smooth 2K play. If you want to build a desktop that can play games at 1080p resolution, you can spend less than $500 (as we show on our best PC builds page), though you'd want to spend a bit more to get a consistent 50 to 60 fps at high settings. But to get smooth gameplay at 1440p resolution (2560 x 1440, also known as 2K), you usually have to spend closer to $1,000 on parts. Not today: with all of the Black Friday deals on components such as graphics cards, CPUs and SSDs, you can build a gaming PC that achieves 60 fps at 1440p resolution and ultra settings.
Engadget
Walmart’s best Black Friday deals today: A 70-inch Vizio TV for under $450 and a Samsung smart watch for over $200 off
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. It's the most wonderful time of the year to save on big tech purchases and Walmart absolutely has you covered with today's lineup of discounted items. You'll find everything from a Samsung smart watch that looks and feels like a stylish analog timepiece to a massive 70-inch TV. Tech gifts are the most loved items on most recipient's lists, but they're also the ones that tend to be the budget busters. Stock up now and take advantage of these incredible sales and give the best gifts without hurting your wallet.
CNET
Amazon Black Friday Deal Knocks $400 Off Samsung's Sleek Galaxy Z Fold 4
Though it was only announced a couple of months ago, we've already seen plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, most of which tend to involve trading in your existing phone and signing up for a lengthy plan with a major carrier. But if you prefer to own your phone outright, Amazon is offering a chance to get your hands on one of these sleek Samsung foldables at a discount. Among its many Black Friday deals, the online retailer is currently offering $400 off all configurations of the Z Fold 4, dropping the price down to $1,400 for the 256GB model, and $1,520 for the 512GB model.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Razer gaming chairs are up to 42% off
Razer gaming chairs are being discounted over at Amazon by up to 42% for Black Friday. If you’re in need of a new gaming chair and you want one that’s higher quality, these are some of the best prices on Razer’s gaming chairs we’ve seen. Amazon...
laptopmag.com
iPhone SE drops to $99 — don't miss this special Walmart Black Friday pre-paid deal
Looking to grab one of the best Black Friday iPhone deals of 2022, but don't want to make a dent in your wallet? This iPhone SE (2020) is down to ONLY $99 thanks to this Walmart Black Friday deal!. I've talked about how the iPhone SE (2020) is still one...
Please don't try and buy this $150 RTX 3060 Black Friday gaming laptop deal
Everything on this Amazon store is $150 and we're not convinced about how legit it is.
Android Headlines
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle is a must-buy
Amazon is already offering the Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Technically, the headset itself is only $50 off. With the bundle coming in at $349. But Meta is also including Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. Beat Saber is a very, very popular game on the Meta Quest 2. So getting it for free is a really nice bonus here.
Beats' best workout earbuds hit lowest ever price at Amazon on Black Friday
You can own a pair of Beats Fit Pro true wireless headphones for less, thanks to the retail giant's Black Friday sale
TechRadar
Amazon will pay you to get your hands on the Meta Quest 2 for Black Friday
The quality VR headset can be had with up to AU$200 Amazon credit thrown in. As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is in high demand this Black Friday. Thankfully, you can find an Amazon Black Friday deal happening right now that doesn't drop the headset's price, but will net you an Amazon voucher worth either AU$150 or AU$200, depending on your storage preferences.
Phone Arena
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
livingetc.com
This enormous 86-inch LG TV is less than $1,000 right now - but it might not be for long
You might think that a big-screen TV like this 86-inch 4K LED TV from LG might fall well outside of your budget, but Best Buy has knocked the asking price right down to $999.99 - meaning you can supersize your home entertainment system for less than $1,000 if you act quickly. We don't know how long this deal will last.
Android Headlines
Bang & Olufsen's gaming headset is $200 off for Black Friday
For Black Friday Amazon has drastically lowered the price on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal by $200. This is Bang & Olufsen’s gaming headset and it’s been one of our top choices for gaming headsets all year. Some things to note. This is a premium headset from a luxury audio brand. So it’s extremely expensive for a gaming headset at normal price.
This is the one SSD deal you need this Black Friday
You can get a hefty $90 off one of the best NVMe SSDs for gaming this Black Friday.
Comments / 0