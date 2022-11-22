LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) is one of only eight Local Mental Health Authorities in the state of Texas to receive a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic – Improvement and Advancement (CCBHC-IA) grant award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). SAMHSA recently announced a grant award in the amount of $1,000,000 per year for four (4) years (totaling $4,000,000) to StarCare. StarCare has been certified as a CCBHC since 2016 after undergoing the certification process facilitated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The CCBHC model focuses on the whole person through access to integrated, evidence-based mental health and substance use services and primary care screenings, social determinants of health and equity by using a holistic approach and is designed to ensure access to coordinated comprehensive behavioral health care regardless of a person’s ability to pay.

