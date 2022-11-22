Read full article on original website
KCBD
18 people federally indicted after game room raids
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Recently released federal indictments show authorities had cause to execute arrests for 18 individuals involved in the Hockley County game rooms, raided by authorities on November 17, since October of last year. Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres said this year-long operation with federal investigators centered around...
KCBD
Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus. The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release. At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic...
KCBD
Lubbock Police warn of scammers pretending to be law enforcement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are warning of scammers who are pretending to be with the Lubbock Police Department when they call unsuspecting residents. Police say the scammers are telling the person they called there is a bench warrant out for their arrest and they need to pay over the phone to get the issue cleared up.
KCBD
Teen indicted, accused of livestreaming with firearm outside Lubbock ISD middle school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a teen accused of livestreaming outside of a Lubbock ISD middle school displaying a firearm. 18-year-old Xavier Olivarez is charged with exhibiting a firearm on a campus and terroristic threat against a public servant. On Nov. 3, officers were called to...
KCBD
2 injured in stabbing in East Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured after a stabbing in East Lubbock County Tuesday morning. Around 8:40 a.m., Lubbock County Sheriffs deputies were called to the 5200 block of East FM 40 and East CR 6600. Deputies found two people with what appeared to be stab wounds. Both...
KCBD
Teen indicted, accused of threatening Lubbock ISD middle school student
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a teen after a video surfaced reportedly threatening a Cavazos Middle School student. 18-year-old Xavier Olivarez is charged with exhibiting a firearm on a campus and terroristic threat against a public servant. However, Lubbock ISD officials say a weapon was never brought onto campus. In a statement, the district said Olivarez was not on campus and was likely across the street when he reportedly posted the video brandishing what witnesses believed to be a firearm.
KCBD
Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a crash that left one person seriously injured. Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289. Upon arrival, they found one person who appeared to have been struck by a...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Police searching for truck involved in pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Thanksgiving morning brief,. A person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289 around 2::15 a.m. The suspected vehicle involved is a black dually pick-up truck. More details here: Police searching...
KCBD
Police: Scammers demand money for safe return of children
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview Police Department has received multiple calls regarding telephone scams and threats of violence. Callers report receiving phone calls from individuals demanding money to ensure the safe return of children or threatening acts of violence as retaliation for things that happened in other cities. These calls should be reported to the Police Department as scams or harassment to be investigated accordingly.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Increase in respiratory illnesses in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock Health Department issued a health alert due to an increase in respiratory illnesses in Lubbock County. The agency is seeing higher than usual levels of flu, RSV and cold viruses. Find more information here: Health Alert: Increase in Respiratory Illness in...
KCBD
Traffic delays expected after two-vehicle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue U. Police are blocking off portions of the road to remove the two vehicles. Motorists are asked to avoid...
KCBD
‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
KCBD
Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On a day to give thanks, a woman who moved to the Hub City from Puerto Rico said thank you by opening her Thanksgiving dinner to anyone for free. Marienid Penalbert, the owner of La Placita by Rico Empanadas, feels blessed to be in Lubbock. “God...
KCBD
Be a Santa to a Senior: Home Instead Senior Care looking for volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, Home Instead Senior Care is looking for volunteers to become Santas to Lubbock seniors. Stephanie Dodson, owner of Home Instead in Lubbock, says, “It becomes a very important mission to us to make sure that our aging adults aren’t forgotten this time of the year.”
KCBD
StarCare receives Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Improvement and Advancement grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) is one of only eight Local Mental Health Authorities in the state of Texas to receive a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic – Improvement and Advancement (CCBHC-IA) grant award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). SAMHSA recently announced a grant award in the amount of $1,000,000 per year for four (4) years (totaling $4,000,000) to StarCare. StarCare has been certified as a CCBHC since 2016 after undergoing the certification process facilitated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The CCBHC model focuses on the whole person through access to integrated, evidence-based mental health and substance use services and primary care screenings, social determinants of health and equity by using a holistic approach and is designed to ensure access to coordinated comprehensive behavioral health care regardless of a person’s ability to pay.
KCBD
Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are quite a few restaurants and just a handful of stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock. If you know of any others that should be on the list, please emails us the details at news@kcbd.com. RESTAURANTS. Applebee’s - 4025 S Loop 289. Open regular hours....
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kai
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kai, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. She is a very active girl that will need a big backyard. She is also very outgoing and sweet to everyone she meets. Kai is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
A joyful life despite four amputations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was nearly 4 years ago that Lucrisha McCutcheon was treated for walking pneumonia. When that infection turned into sepsis, her organs began to fail and blood was not circulating to her extremities. After the Lubbock woman fell into a coma, doctors were forced to amputate both hands and feet to save her life.
KCBD
‘They appreciate it more than you know:’ Local owners prepare for Small Business Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After the chaos of Black Friday, and before the online deals on Cyber Monday, business owners hope Lubbock families will remember to support them on Small Business Saturday. Kathy Potter, vice president of programs and events at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, says every dollar spent...
KCBD
Safe shopping on Black Friday, Cyber Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Customers and retailers are gearing up for what the National Retail Federation predicts could be the busiest holiday shopping season since it started tracking in 2017. Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department is urging customers to keep an eye on their new merchandise and take...
