WebMD
Monoclonal Antibodies Losing Effectiveness Against COVID-19 Variants
Nov. 21, 2022 -- Lab-created monoclonal antibodies, once a leading way of protecting people against COVID-19, are being sidelined because they don’t work against a growing number of coronavirus variants. "Monoclonals had their day, like the Model T or the biplane," Carl Dieffenbach, director of the Division of AIDS...
Gizmodo
First of Its Kind Gene Therapy Treatment Approved for Hemophilia
A novel medication for hemophilia B has just been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The treatment is a form of gene therapy, intended to replace a dysfunctional gene that leaves people unable to control their bleeding. It’s expected to cost $3.5 million per patient. Hemophilia is a...
KFDM-TV
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
If you were prescribed medicine to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, would you take it?. Millions of Americans are prescribed statins such as Lipitor, Crestor or generic formulations to lower their cholesterol. But lots of people are hesitant to start the medication. Some people fret over...
Tested positive to COVID? Go easy on yourself – try not to rush back to work or exercise
With COVID isolation rules largely gone, some people feel pressured to rush back to work, school, or other activities after testing positive to COVID. If your symptoms are mild, you might be tempted to just keep (remotely) working through your infection, and quickly return to your usual exercise program so you don’t lose your fitness. But while we might be used to bouncing back quickly after other viruses, we need to be more cautious with COVID. Aside from the risk of transmission, over-exertion can exacerbate and prolong your COVID symptoms. Pushing too hard can set you back Clinical guidelines recommend getting...
Phys.org
Pocket feature shared by deadly coronaviruses could lead to pan-coronavirus antiviral treatment
Scientists have discovered why some coronaviruses are more likely to cause severe disease, which has remained a mystery until now. Researchers of the University of Bristol-led study, published in Science Advances today (November 23), say their findings could lead to the development of a pan-coronavirus treatment to defeat all coronaviruses—from the 2002 SARS-CoV outbreak to omicron, the current variant of SARS-CoV-2, as well as dangerous variants that may emerge in future.
medtechdive.com
Philips respirator recall reaches 260 reported deaths, FDA says
Reports of deaths and complaints related to Philips’ ongoing recall of its sleep apnea devices and ventilators have been received by the Food and Drug Administration, the regulator said. Since April 2021, the agency has received 260 reports of deaths amid more than 90,000 medical device reports “reportedly associated”...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
MedicalXpress
HIV-positive patients with cancer may have accelerated biological aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20.
MedicalXpress
Analysis reveals adverse effects of complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates
Over the past two decades, numerous complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have been tested in clinical trials and approved for use in patients. Investigators recently performed a comprehensive analysis of multiple scientific databases to outline the potential toxicities associated with these medications. Their findings are published online in Cancer.
Doctors warn against serving up flu, COVID and RSV at your Thanksgiving gathering
SACRAMENTO -- Thanksgiving is almost here and this holiday season will feel like a return to normalcy for many families. But health experts say they don't want people to be too quick to move on from some health precautions as other viruses like RSV and flu are making a big comeback. COVID-19 fatigue is a very real thing. After more than two years of the pandemic, people are ready to move on and get back to normal. This Thanksgiving, doctors say they hope people don't entirely let their guards down at family gatherings as several winter viruses surge. "There's a whole lot of...
POLITICO
A third Covid winter and most have had it
This time last year, the Omicron variant crept into holiday gatherings and spurred a winter surge in which more Americans were infected than in any other period of the pandemic. Upticks in hospitalization and case counts in Europe this September inspired a foreboding sense of deja vu. But Ashish Jha,...
MedicalXpress
MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID
Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
Does Eating High-Cholesterol Foods Raise Your Cholesterol?
Although many typical breakfasts may include a portion of eggs, some may be concerned about what the food could eventually do to their cholesterol.
Tailor-made cancer treatments could see life expectancies ‘double in a decade’
CANCER patients could have their life expectancy doubled within a decade due to new treatments, researchers have claimed. Medics at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust said new options will mean people get cured while others live far longer. Experts are currently...
MedicalXpress
Omicron variant BQ.1.1 found to be resistant to all monoclonal antibody treatments
A combined team of researchers from Leibniz Institute for Primate Research and Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, both in Germany, has found that the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant BQ.1.1 is resistant to all known monoclonal antibody treatments. In their study, published in The Lancet—Infectious Diseases, the group tested a host of omicron sublineages against all known antibody treatments.
DNA is providing new clues to why COVID-19 hits people differently
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the mercurial nature of the coronavirus has been on display. Some people get mild, cold-like illnesses or even have no symptoms when infected, while other people become severely ill and may die from COVID-19. What determines that fate is complicated and somewhat mysterious. Researchers are looking at a wide variety of factors that may play a role — everything from demographics to preexisting conditions to vaccination status and even genetic clues.
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
What To Know About The Latest Research On How COVID Affects The Brain
Regardless of how severe your COVID-19 symptoms appeared at first, researchers are now elaborating on how it could affect your brain, even after recovery.
