SACRAMENTO -- Thanksgiving is almost here and this holiday season will feel like a return to normalcy for many families. But health experts say they don't want people to be too quick to move on from some health precautions as other viruses like RSV and flu are making a big comeback. COVID-19 fatigue is a very real thing. After more than two years of the pandemic, people are ready to move on and get back to normal. This Thanksgiving, doctors say they hope people don't entirely let their guards down at family gatherings as several winter viruses surge. "There's a whole lot of...

1 DAY AGO