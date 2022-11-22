Pele Congratulates USMNT’s Tim Weah On His World Cup Goal

The Brazilian legend sent an encouraging message to the American forward following his goal against Wales.

At a time when the sports world is fixated on Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, a historic moment in the United States ’s opener against Wales prompted a special message from one of the game’s most iconic figures.

The U.S. men’s national team took an early lead on Monday when forward Tim Weah scored a goal in 38th minute , making the 22-year-old the first USMNT player to score a World Cup goal in eight years. Although the match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw, Weah’s goal captivated viewers and a slew of notable names around the sports world .

One of those reactions came from Brazilian legend Pelé, who offered an encouraging message to Weah under his Instagram post commemorating the play.

“Congratulations. It was a beautiful goal. Keeping dreaming, dreams come true,” Pelé wrote.

Weah caught wind of the message and responded to the GOAT in kind, writing in a reply:

“Thank you Papa Pele 🌟 It is such a blessing and an honor to receive such an inspiring message from The King himself 🖤 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 Thank you for everything you’ve done for the world and for us young black men ✨ Grandes Abraços 🦋.”

While some fans may argue that receiving a message from Pelé may overshadow scoring on the world’s biggest stage, Weah certainly now has another reason to remember his unforgettable day.

In addition to making USMNT history, Weah coincidentally became the first player to score against Wales in a World Cup game since Pelé in 1958.

