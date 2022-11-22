Dwight Freeney, Darrelle Revis headline Pro Football HOF nominees

Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney and Joe Thomas headline the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 list of eligible first-year semifinalists.

James Harrison and offensive lineman Jahri Evans round out the five players eligible for the first time since retiring five years ago after the 2017 season.

The five players are among the 28 modern-era semifinalists, pared down from 129 nominees. The list will get pared down to 15 finalists.

Henry Ellard (1998) and London Fletcher (2013) are both semifinalists for the first time. Ellard and Albert Lewis are in their final year of eligibility as modern-era players.

Revis played 11 seasons with four different teams (New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs) from 2007-17. While his career total of 29 interceptions was not eye-popping, the man policed his coverage area known as “Revis Island” where opposing quarterbacks often tried to avoid.

Thomas made Pro Bowls in each of his first 10 seasons from 2007-16 while spending his 11 years with the Cleveland Browns. He did not miss a snap, let alone a start, in any of his first 167 career games until suffering a torn triceps that ended his final campaign in 2017.

Harrison finished with 84.5 sacks and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection.

The full list of semifinalists:

Eric Allen

Jared Allen

Willie Anderson

Ronde Barber

Anquan Boldin

Henry Ellard

Jahri Evans

London Fletcher

Dwight Freeney

James Harrison

Rodney Harrison

Devin Hester

Torry Holt

Andre Johnson

Albert Lewis

Robert Mathis

Darrelle Revis

Steve Smith Sr.

Fred Taylor

Joe Thomas

Zach Thomas

Hines Ward

Ricky Watters

Reggie Wayne

Patrick Willis

Darren Woodson

–Field Level Media

