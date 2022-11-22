HENDERSON, Nev. (AP)Brandon Noel scored 23 points as Wright State beat Weber State 87-65 on Wednesday night. Noel also contributed seven rebounds for the Raiders (5-2). Trey Calvin added 14 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and he also had 10 assists. Alex Huibregste recorded 13 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

OGDEN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO