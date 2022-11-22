Read full article on original website
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
chattanoogacw.com
Open arms, full stomachs: Charity helps evicted Budgetel residents with Thanksgiving meal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many of us can count our blessings we gather around the table this Thanksgiving with friends and family. But not everyone is so lucky. But now, the Union Gospel Mission is helping those in need, especially those who were evicted from their homes last week. For...
chattanoogapulse.com
Thousands To Celebrate A Local Tradition While Helping Homeless Families
More than 5,000 people and hundreds of dogs are expected to descend on Coolidge Park to burn off some Thanksgiving pre-meal calories while celebrating a long time Chattanooga Thanksgiving tradition on Thursday, November 24 at the Crown Automotive Group Grateful Gobbler Walk. The family and pet friendly 5K will begin...
cityscopemag.com
6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round
The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
WDEF
Angel Tree Program needs 584 more adoptions
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports there are still plenty of Angel Trees that still need adopting. As of today 584 Angels are still unclaimed. They represent children and senior adults who may go without presents and essentials this holiday season. You can adopt an angle in a...
WTVC
Top of Santa's Nice List: Chattanooga woman secures gifts for thousands of senior citizens
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for many groups, especially senior citizens with little support. One Chattanooga woman is making it her mission to make sure thousands of seniors don't go without this Christmas. Turns out, being on the top of Santa's nice...
theutcecho.com
Miss Chattanooga USA: Passing Along a Legacy
UTC fifth-year senior and psychology major, Makayla Johnson, hopes to inspire youth in her role as Miss Chattanooga USA the way her mom inspired her growing up. Encouraged to become a part of the pageant world by Miss Mississippi 2021, Bailey Anderson, Johnson has been Miss Chattanooga USA for a couple of months and decided this would be a great opportunity to build her own platform and give back to the community.
WDEF
More To The Story: The story behind the Lumberjack Calendar
FORT OGLETHORPE (WDEF) – It’s adoption day at a pet store in Fort Oglethorpe. Our “fur babies” are all over the place. Check this out: eight Great Pyrenees puppies. Two weeks old. Priceless. And here’s my new friend. Julie. Julie works for the Lumberjacks Tree Service...
chattanoogacw.com
Student Athlete Spotlight: Luke Belcher
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 24th, 2022 goes to Luke Belcher. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance
Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
WTVC
Meet Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo
Eric Jackson talks about Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo. Also, the Chattanooga Zoo is excited to announce, for the first time, a new light experience this holiday season, the Asian Lantern Festival at the Chattanooga Zoo. A spectacular celebration of art, culture and the beauty of traditional Asian lantern festivals, this will be the most unique holiday light display in the Chattanooga area.
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
chattanoogacw.com
Apartments in East Brainerd evacuated after firefighters find elevated CO levels Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It could have been a whole lot worse. But no one was hurt after a carbon monoxide (CO) scare at apartments in East Brainerd in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A release says a resident at the Meridian at Hamilton Place...
thedunlap-tribune.com
Thomas family is counting their blessings
“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
WTVCFOX
Holiday headache: Thanksgiving travelers near Chattanooga paying more than ever this year
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Folks in the Chattanooga area are learning this week that going home for the Holidays has never cost so much. We spoke with travelers and experts in the field to learn more about what to expect this year. Tennessee residents like Kent Holmes may see a...
chattanoogacw.com
'Nowhere to go, no way to get there:' Budgetel evictees still struggle for permanent home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search for affordable housing continues after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp evicted residents of an East Ridge extended stay motel last week. Those residents tell us the hotel was, in some cases, their only choice for housing. Now, some are stepping in to expand...
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
chattanoogapulse.com
Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade Returns Friday To Ross’s Landing
The 42nd Annual Lighted Boat Parade is returning to Downtown Chattanooga on Friday, November 25th with crowd favorite features added again to the event for people of all ages to enjoy. A record crowd of over 10,000 people attended in 2021. This year, the event will be hosted on the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Choo Choo Bowl Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend Showcasing Youth Football
This is the 25th year of the Choo Choo Bowl here in Chattanooga and it's back this coming weekend!. The Choo Choo Bowl is a youth football tournament for children ages 5-12 years old with teams traveling far and wide to attend this Thanksgiving Day weekend affair. There are teams from Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, and various parts of Tennessee. There will be 61 teams and they'll be descending upon the Scenic City for a weekend filled with football, family, friends, and fun.
wutc.org
“Artists Work” To Support Chattanooga Area Artists
For artists here in the Chattanooga area, applications are now open for a grant program that concludes with an exhibit or performance within Hamilton County. Grants of up to 10,000 dollars are available from the “Artists Work” program, run by ArtsBuild. The deadline for individual artists and artist...
chattanoogacw.com
Who's holding unruly students accountable? Hamilton County parents share their concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents and teachers of students in many Hamilton County schools say they're seeing a concerning rise in unruly behavior in classrooms. Some teachers are asking for a new policy, because they say the code of acceptable behavior isn't holding students accountable. "You don't necessarily want...
