Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

Thousands To Celebrate A Local Tradition While Helping Homeless Families

More than 5,000 people and hundreds of dogs are expected to descend on Coolidge Park to burn off some Thanksgiving pre-meal calories while celebrating a long time Chattanooga Thanksgiving tradition on Thursday, November 24 at the Crown Automotive Group Grateful Gobbler Walk. The family and pet friendly 5K will begin...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cityscopemag.com

6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round

The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Angel Tree Program needs 584 more adoptions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports there are still plenty of Angel Trees that still need adopting. As of today 584 Angels are still unclaimed. They represent children and senior adults who may go without presents and essentials this holiday season. You can adopt an angle in a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Miss Chattanooga USA: Passing Along a Legacy

UTC fifth-year senior and psychology major, Makayla Johnson, hopes to inspire youth in her role as Miss Chattanooga USA the way her mom inspired her growing up. Encouraged to become a part of the pageant world by Miss Mississippi 2021, Bailey Anderson, Johnson has been Miss Chattanooga USA for a couple of months and decided this would be a great opportunity to build her own platform and give back to the community.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Student Athlete Spotlight: Luke Belcher

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 24th, 2022 goes to Luke Belcher. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance

Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Meet Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo

Eric Jackson talks about Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo. Also, the Chattanooga Zoo is excited to announce, for the first time, a new light experience this holiday season, the Asian Lantern Festival at the Chattanooga Zoo. A spectacular celebration of art, culture and the beauty of traditional Asian lantern festivals, this will be the most unique holiday light display in the Chattanooga area.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Goodbye, Greg Funderburg

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

Thomas family is counting their blessings

“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
DUNLAP, TN
WDEF

Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction

UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Choo Choo Bowl Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend Showcasing Youth Football

This is the 25th year of the Choo Choo Bowl here in Chattanooga and it's back this coming weekend!. The Choo Choo Bowl is a youth football tournament for children ages 5-12 years old with teams traveling far and wide to attend this Thanksgiving Day weekend affair. There are teams from Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, and various parts of Tennessee. There will be 61 teams and they'll be descending upon the Scenic City for a weekend filled with football, family, friends, and fun.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

“Artists Work” To Support Chattanooga Area Artists

For artists here in the Chattanooga area, applications are now open for a grant program that concludes with an exhibit or performance within Hamilton County. Grants of up to 10,000 dollars are available from the “Artists Work” program, run by ArtsBuild. The deadline for individual artists and artist...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

