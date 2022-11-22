ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala to offer free parking throughout downtown area during holiday season

The City of Ocala will provide free parking in all metered spaces in downtown Ocala beginning on Thursday, December 1, 2022, through Monday, January 2, 2023, in an effort to encourage residents to support local businesses during the holidays. The parking meter rates of 50 cents per hour will not...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages

A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New route for Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022

Spectators will now be able to utilize both sides of HWY 19 to view the parade floats. At the request of the City of Crystal River and the Citrus County Sheriff’s department, it has been decided to move forward with a new route for this year’s Crystal River Christmas parade, on December 3rd. This decision was not made lightly, and while the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce is committed to continuing this holiday tradition, we assure you that we take the safety of our parade participants and spectators very seriously. This new route will shift the beginning of the parade to the South, closing both sides of HWY 19, and creating a detour for through-traffic.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for stealing neighbor’s dirt bike

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing his neighbor’s dirt bike. Gainesville police officers arrested Jose Piriz-Santana, 24, early on Thursday morning. An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing a motorcycle on NW 44th Ave in the dark. Police went and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Louis Koller

Louis Koller was born June 3, 1926 in Independence, Pennsylvania, the 8th of twelve children. He died peacefully at Cates House in Ocala, Florida on November 16, 2022 at the age of 96. He lived a long, happy life surrounded by family and his numerous friends made through a lifetime...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

No injuries after Ocala Fire Rescue put out a vehicle fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle fire. Tuesday afternoon, Ocala Fire Rescue crews arrived to find a Kia Soul burning on SW 44th Ave. The people, who had been in car, got out and were standing a safe distance away. Crews were able to...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on SW 44th Avenue

Ocala firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of SW 44th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a vehicle fire. On Tuesday, shortly after 12:35 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 3 and Rescue 2 arrived on scene and observed a Kia Soul that was engulfed in flames. According to OFR, the Kia Soul’s occupants had exited the vehicle and were standing a safe distance away.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Fast-growing Texas tea company takes plunge with prime retail location in Leesburg

A fast-growing Texas tea company is taking the plunge with a prime retail location in Leesburg. HTeaO has numerous stores throughout the Lone Star State and one in Lakeland here in the Sunshine State. There are also HTeaO locations in Oklahoma and New Mexico. They offer 26 different tea-based beverages in a Starbucks-like setting.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Christmas tree lighting season to kick off in The Villages

The Christmas tree lighting season is set to kick off in The Villages. The merriment begins with the first Christmas tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26 at Brownwood Paddock Square. Performers will include the Mystic Jewels, All That Ballroom, the Prime Time Twirlers and Music in Motion. Lake Sumter Landing...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Fort McCoy man dead after crash in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Marion County on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 32-year-old Fort McCoy man was driving north on County Road 315. South of Northeast 135th Street at about 4 a.m. Troopers say the man was speeding when...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are looking even brighter for one Florida man who won $5 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!. Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, won the $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
ORLANDO, FL
Ocala Gazette

Adena Golf & Country Club hopes to reopen

Frank Stronach, the founder and chairman of Stronach International Inc., announced that his company now owns Adena Golf & Country Club in Ocala. Stronach developed the club in 2015. The golf course was named by “Golf Digest” magazine as one of the Best New Courses in America shortly after it opened in 2015. The club abruptly closed in the summer of 2018, however, due to a family dispute that led to years of litigation.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy