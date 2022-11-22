ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden extends student loan payment pause to June 30 as courts tie up forgiveness plan

By Jeremiah Poff
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gi9KI_0jKKIv2900

P resident Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the pause on federal student loan payments will be extended until June 30, 2023, while his plan to forgive a swath of federally held student debt faces mounting legal challenges.

In a short video released by the White House on Tuesday afternoon, Biden expresses confidence in the legality of his plan to forgive thousands in student loans for borrowers making less than $125,000 but says the extension would allow the Supreme Court to hear the legal challenges against it during its current term.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ASKS SUPREME COURT TO REVIVE STUDENT DEBT RELIEF PLAN

"As Americans continue to recover from the pandemic, my administration has been working to provide student debt relief to millions of working- and middle-class families across the country," the president says in the video. "But Republican special interest and elected officials sued to deny this relief even from their own constituents. But I'm completely confident my plan is legal."

Student loan payments were set to resume on Jan. 1 after they were first paused in March 2020 by the Trump administration at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic . The pause has since been extended multiple times by the Biden administration, most recently in August.

The August extension, which was billed as the final one, was accompanied by an announcement that student loan borrowers making less than $125,000 would receive $20,000 in student loan forgiveness if the borrower received a Pell Grant and $10,000 in forgiveness for all other borrowers.

But the plan has faced multiple legal challenges since it was first announced and was recently blocked by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Biden administration filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court last week to have the plan reinstated.

"We're not going to back down in our fight to give families breathing room," Biden says in the video. "That's why the Department of Justice is asking the Supreme Court of the United States to rule on the case. But it isn't fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"I'm never going to apologize for helping working-class and middle-class families recover from the economic crisis created by the pandemic," the president continues. "And I'll continue working to make government work to deliver for all Americans."

Comments / 1

Related
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
msn.com

Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing

Like millions of student-loan borrowers, Kjerstin Laine is in loan-relief limbo. For Laine, a 30-year-old who has over $110,000 in student debt, the $20,000 in forgiveness she's set to get from President Joe Biden's plan is just a drop in the bucket. As a first-generation college student whose debt has shaped the trajectory of her career, she fears her balance will balloon even more after pandemic-era payment pauses end and interest starts accruing again.
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal

Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. ​​“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
255K+
Followers
73K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy