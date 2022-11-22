Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How a family-run Mexican restaurant became a popular chain — and a Southwest phenomenon
ANAHEIM, California — Roberto's, Alberto's, Filiberto's, Juanberto's ... If you have lived in or around the Southwest states, odds are you've seen a variation of a "Berto's" Mexican fast-food restaurant, the majority possessing an identifiable orange and yellow color scheme and a logo in a cursive font. Over the...
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday
SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
coolsandiegosights.com
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.
Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
Are you owed money from San Diego County?
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister on Friday announced, once again, that the deadline is approaching for for San Diegans to file a claim for $1,056,186 in potential refunds.
scvnews.com
Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
Mystery eggs discovered at Imperial Beach | What are they?
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
cohaitungchi.com
27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)
SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
cbp.gov
CBP, Princess Cruise Line Introduce Facial Biometrics at Port of San Diego
SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in partnership with Princess Cruises, expanded the use of facial biometrics into the debarkation process at the Port of San Diego, becoming the latest seaport to modernize efforts to revolutionize cruise travel. “As cruise travel resumes around our nation’s ports,...
Now serving: Downtown San Diego | Tacos El Gordo opens in Gaslamp
SAN DIEGO — After years of waiting for a grand opening in the Gaslamp, Tacos El Gordo finally opened its doors in downtown San Diego. The taco shop originally started in Tijuana has three locations in South San Diego. The downtown spot marks its fourth one in the county.
a-z-animals.com
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
4kids.com
Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in San Diego with Kids
Create lasting memories by bringing your kids to festive events and holiday lights extravaganza in San Diego and feel the spirit of Christmas!. The Christmas season is here to bring families together, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than with some twinkling lights? As the holiday cheers take over San Diego, you’ll see the excitement of your kids and the smile on their faces as they engage in some festive events and express all the joy of the season. So, grab your kids, hop in the car, put on your favorite holiday tunes, and drive out to visit some of the best Christmas lights in San Diego!
La Mesa Chevron Owner Selling Gas for Under $4 in ‘the Spirit of Thanksgiving’
David Hallak says he’s losing $5,000 to $7,000 a day, but deep inside it “feels really good.”. Hallak, owner of a Chevron station in La Mesa, is lowering the price of his 87 octane unleaded gas to $3.99 a gallon for three days, fueling smiles at the pump.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
KPBS
Protesters occupy county building as tenants reel from COVID rent relief program’s end
Tenants and advocates staged a sit-in protest at the San Diego County Housing and Community Development Services building on Tuesday, calling on county officials to address issues with the defunct COVID rent relief program that left thousands of renters in the region facing eviction. The county’s emergency rental assistance (ERA)...
Bay Ho Distribution Center Near I-5 Part of $46.3M Sale, Leaseback
A Bay Ho distribution facility was part of a $46.3 million sale and leaseback deal, according to a real estate brokerage. The center, at 5959 Santa Fe St., was built in 1980 and is 131,299 square feet. CBRE‘s Matt Carlson, Hunter Rowe, Sean Williams, Roger Carlson, along with the company’s...
‘Christmas on Knob Hill’ lights up North County neighborhood for 34th year
Bill Gilfillen, a retired Navy officer, has also been dubbed the "Griswald" of his neighborhood.
kyma.com
Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
San Diego man alleges American Airlines barred him over seat issue
"Surprised at having a stranger make physical contact with him, plaintiff moved the flight attendant's arm away and told her that he would adjust his seat himself, which he immediately did."
San Diego weekly Reader
L.A. angst over newspaper loss not mirrored in San Diego
News that the LA Times will be shuttering its Olympic Boulevard printing plant in a little over a year has triggered an avalanche of Angeleno angst, per a November 12 account by Times letters editor Paul Thornton. “More than a few journalists noticed pop star Katy Perry’s tweet last week saying one of her ‘favorite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so.’ Judging by readers’ approving reaction to a short letter on Monday imploring The Times to keep printing newspapers long into the future, Perry is far from alone,” wrote Thornton.
Comments / 2