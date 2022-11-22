ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday

SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.

Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
scvnews.com

Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)

SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
SAN DIEGO, CA
cbp.gov

CBP, Princess Cruise Line Introduce Facial Biometrics at Port of San Diego

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in partnership with Princess Cruises, expanded the use of facial biometrics into the debarkation process at the Port of San Diego, becoming the latest seaport to modernize efforts to revolutionize cruise travel. “As cruise travel resumes around our nation’s ports,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year

See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
4kids.com

Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in San Diego with Kids

Create lasting memories by bringing your kids to festive events and holiday lights extravaganza in San Diego and feel the spirit of Christmas!. The Christmas season is here to bring families together, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than with some twinkling lights? As the holiday cheers take over San Diego, you’ll see the excitement of your kids and the smile on their faces as they engage in some festive events and express all the joy of the season. So, grab your kids, hop in the car, put on your favorite holiday tunes, and drive out to visit some of the best Christmas lights in San Diego!
SAN DIEGO, CA
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

L.A. angst over newspaper loss not mirrored in San Diego

News that the LA Times will be shuttering its Olympic Boulevard printing plant in a little over a year has triggered an avalanche of Angeleno angst, per a November 12 account by Times letters editor Paul Thornton. “More than a few journalists noticed pop star Katy Perry’s tweet last week saying one of her ‘favorite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so.’ Judging by readers’ approving reaction to a short letter on Monday imploring The Times to keep printing newspapers long into the future, Perry is far from alone,” wrote Thornton.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy