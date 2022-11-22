Read full article on original website
Indiana Jones 5 First-Look Photo Released
Hot on the heels of Empire Magazine revealing our first look at Harrison Ford in his iconic Indiana Jones garb, the magazine has also revealed the first look at an actual scene from Indiana Jones 5, as fans can see Jones looking gruff while on a boat. The photo itself doesn't offer any real insight into the film or what audiences can expect from the adventure, but with the movie having been in development for so long and having earned multiple delays and reimaginings, it's a relief to see this image if only to confirm that the project really is just over the horizon. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
‘I didn’t have a single audition for a year’: Goonies and Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan on finding fame again
Ke Huy Quan is welling up. Behind black-rimmed glasses, the former child star’s eyes are reddening. His voice starts to wobble as he talks about finding fame for the second time round with the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s most wildly imaginative breakout film. “It’s incredible. I’m still pinching myself every day. I can’t believe this is real.”
Reel Of Harrison Ford Reacting To Mark Hamill’s Star Wars Impression Of Him Goes Viral And It’s A Great Throwback
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has a spot on Harrison Ford impression.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
A 'Black Panther' character is missing from 'Wakanda Forever.' Here's how his absence is explained away.
Daniel Kaluuya's character, W'Kabi, doesn't return in the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther." The sequel briefly references his fate.
Harrison Ford on Being De-Aged for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Sequence: ‘First Time I’ve Seen It Where I Believe It’
The tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5 will go somewhere that few films have gone before. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film will feature an opening sequence set in 1944, about eight years after the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, which came out in theaters in 1981. De-aging technology will be used to make Harrison Ford, now 80 years old, appear decades younger than he actually is.
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Laurence Fishburne Explained Why He Doesn’t Regret Turning Down Sam Jackson’s Role In Pulp Fiction
Years after passing on the cult classic, Laurence Fishburne explained why he doesn't regret turning down Samuel L. Jackson's role in Pulp Fiction.
Top Gun’s volleyball scene nearly got the director fired
The 1986 movie Top Gun has gone down as one of the best action movies of all time, and has tons of memorable scenes. However, one sequence is especially famous: the iconic and oiled up volleyball game between the hunky pilots. But it was this iconic moment in the film that apparently almost cost the Top Gun director, Tony Scott, his job.
Here's How To Watch Top Gun: Maverick At Home
"Top Gun: Maverick" easily broke Mach 10 in cinemas worldwide, and the long-awaited sequel to Pete Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) 1986 adventure soared right to the top. Director Joseph Kosinski's follow-up to "Top Gun" is the highest-grossing film of 2022 and only one of two movies to exceed the billion-dollar mark worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The other is "Jurassic World Dominion," and the President of Paramount Global, Bob Bakish, spoke about the success of "Top Gun: Maverick" around the world despite the pandemic.
Amy Adams says she hasn't been asked about playing Lois Lane again after Henry Cavill confirmed his Superman return
Amy Adams hasn't been asked about returning to play Lois Lane next to Henry Cavill's Superman, but said: "I'll support whatever direction they go."
Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2‘ Rules as Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Stumbles With $4.2 Million Opening Day
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continued to rule over the Thanksgiving holiday box office. Faced with only token opposition, the superhero sequel picked up $10 million on Wednesday. The Marvel and Disney release is on pace to earn roughly $63 million over the five-day period, easily topping the competition. Another Disney movie, “Strange World,” is bombing, grossing a disappointing $4.2 million on Wednesday as it eyes a five-day haul of under $24 million. That’s a terrible result for the $180 million-budgeted animated adventure. For comparison sake, “Encanto,” another recent Disney animated offering, earned $40.3 million over the Thanksgiving holiday in...
New Indiana Jones 5 Images Tease Villains and a Sprawling Adventure
Indiana Jones fans are finally being treated to a fifth film next year, and everyone is eager to see Harrison Ford return to the role for the first time since 2008. Lucasfilm hasn't released the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 yet, but some fans did get a sneak peek at D23 Expo back in September. The trailer may not be out yet, but this week has brought some exciting new photos, including the first look at Solo and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in her new role as well as Rogue One and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen in his new role. Today, Empire (via Collider) shared some more new photos that tease some exciting adventures for Indiana.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shocks No One As This Weekend's Box Office Champion, But It Falls Short Of A Goal
As expected, there was really only one game in town this weekend at the box office. It was fully anticipated that Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a box office juggernaut, and the only real question to be answered was about whether or not it would have the biggest theatrical opening of 2022.
Patrick Dempsey Breaks The Spell
Patrick Dempsey seems frazzled. That is, Robert Philip, his character in Disenchanted, Disney’s follow-up to the 2007 fish-out-of-water fairy tale Enchanted, looks harried. He’s dressed impeccably for a day at the office — navy suit, crisp white shirt, and dark tie. But he’s running late for the commuter train and keeps checking his watch (is that a TAG Heuer?) as he’s being chased. His pursuer: Prince Edwards from Andalasia, the fairy-tale land his wife hails from, who is trying to bestow upon him a sword to “slay the demons.” Robert, a lawyer living in the suburbs of, let’s say, New Jersey, is just trying to get to Manhattan to meet a client.
Where to Watch and Stream Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie Free Online
Cast: Jason David Frank Steve Cardenas Amy Jo Johnson David Yost Johnny Yong Bosch. Six incredible teens out-maneuver and defeat evil everywhere as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but this time the Power Rangers may have met their match when they face off with Ivan Ooze, the most sinister monster the galaxy has ever seen.
