Hot on the heels of Empire Magazine revealing our first look at Harrison Ford in his iconic Indiana Jones garb, the magazine has also revealed the first look at an actual scene from Indiana Jones 5, as fans can see Jones looking gruff while on a boat. The photo itself doesn't offer any real insight into the film or what audiences can expect from the adventure, but with the movie having been in development for so long and having earned multiple delays and reimaginings, it's a relief to see this image if only to confirm that the project really is just over the horizon. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

6 DAYS AGO