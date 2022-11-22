Read full article on original website
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
thecomeback.com
Raiders file trademark on new slogan
The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t done much winning during the 2022 NFL season, but according to a new trademark filing, they expect to do a lot of it in the future. You might know the Raiders for their infamous “Just win, baby!” and “Commitment to Excellence” slogans, but trademark attorney Josh Gerben shared on Tuesday that the NFL team is looking to trademark the phrase “Win City” as a new slogan.
Yardbarker
49ers Invasions are real and coming to an NFL stadium near you
Every game is a home game for the 49ers, and it's both by design and 30 years in the making. Late last month, the 3-win San Francisco 49ers headed south to face the 3-win Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal NFC West matchup. The Niners' fourth victory of the 2022 NFL regular season was abnormal on numerous fronts, highlighted by a "Trifecta" performance by San Francisco's new running back Christian McCaffrey, who threw a first-half touchdown pass before scoring on the ground and through the air in the second half.
Yardbarker
Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record
There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
Rams Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Quarterback
Injuries may force the Los Angeles Rams to start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Matthew Stafford is back in the concussion protocol for the second time this month, placing his Week 12 availability in peril. Jon Wolford, who replaced Stafford in Week 10, is dealing with a neck injury.
Jerry Jones says his decisions with Dallas Cowboys are based on business not race
Jerry Jones on controversial photo: “That was 65 years ago, and I had no idea when I walked up there what we were doing. It just is a reminder to me of how to improve and do things the right way.”
NBC Sports
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
From the Raiders' Locker Room: DL Kyle Peko
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) are back in the win column and we spoke in the locker room with DL Kyle Peko.
WTHR
Inside the Huddle: Colts getting ready for Steelers Monday night
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has made no secret of his prime time preference. He wants the Colts playing at home on the NFL's featured stage. Now Irsay is about to get his wish when Indy faces Pittsburgh in the Colts' first Monday night home game in 7 1/2 years.
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 12 Update
Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for Week 12
Tri-City Herald
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders first injury report for week twelve reported just two players with limited roles. Although the Raiders conducted a walkthrough Wednesday, and did not practice, linebacker Luke Masterson (rib) and tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) were again limited after missing last week's game. “Kolton – it's just basically...
Steelers vs Colts: Line moves, Pittsburgh now underdogs
When the opening line came out for this week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts, Tipico Sportsbook had the Steelers as three-point road favorites. It was the first time the Steelers had been favored in a game all season. But as of Thursday, the line has shifted...
Colts' Jim Irsay to critics: Frank Reich firing 'not personal'
Colts owner Jim Irsay defended his handling of the team's coaching change, saying that his firing of Frank Reich was "not personal" and that Jeff Saturday's hiring was in the team's best interests.
Newton leads No. 20 UConn past Oregon at Phil Knight tourney
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 23 points, leading No. 20 UConn to an 83-59 win over Oregon on Thursday night at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Jordan Hawkins scored 18 points, Adama Sanogo added 12 and Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 11 for the unbeaten Huskies (6-0). “This is what I came here for,” Newton said. “Big games, big moments.” Kel’el Ware led the Ducks (2-3) with 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench. N’faly Dante contributed 15 points.
Report: NFLPA alleging collusion over fully guaranteed QB contracts
The Browns’ acquisition of Deshaun Watson was the most controversial storyline of the 2022 offseason, in no small part due to the nature of the contract he signed upon being traded to Cleveland. That five-year, $230MM deal was fully guaranteed, leading many to wonder if a new precedent had been set for high-end quarterbacks in future deals.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams
The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
