Las Vegas, NV

Raiders file trademark on new slogan

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t done much winning during the 2022 NFL season, but according to a new trademark filing, they expect to do a lot of it in the future. You might know the Raiders for their infamous “Just win, baby!” and “Commitment to Excellence” slogans, but trademark attorney Josh Gerben shared on Tuesday that the NFL team is looking to trademark the phrase “Win City” as a new slogan.
49ers Invasions are real and coming to an NFL stadium near you

Every game is a home game for the 49ers, and it's both by design and 30 years in the making. Late last month, the 3-win San Francisco 49ers headed south to face the 3-win Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal NFC West matchup. The Niners' fourth victory of the 2022 NFL regular season was abnormal on numerous fronts, highlighted by a "Trifecta" performance by San Francisco's new running back Christian McCaffrey, who threw a first-half touchdown pass before scoring on the ground and through the air in the second half.
Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record

There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
Rams Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Quarterback

Injuries may force the Los Angeles Rams to start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Matthew Stafford is back in the concussion protocol for the second time this month, placing his Week 12 availability in peril. Jon Wolford, who replaced Stafford in Week 10, is dealing with a neck injury.
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders first injury report for week twelve reported just two players with limited roles. Although the Raiders conducted a walkthrough Wednesday, and did not practice, linebacker Luke Masterson (rib) and tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) were again limited after missing last week's game. “Kolton – it's just basically...
Newton leads No. 20 UConn past Oregon at Phil Knight tourney

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 23 points, leading No. 20 UConn to an 83-59 win over Oregon on Thursday night at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Jordan Hawkins scored 18 points, Adama Sanogo added 12 and Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 11 for the unbeaten Huskies (6-0). “This is what I came here for,” Newton said. “Big games, big moments.” Kel’el Ware led the Ducks (2-3) with 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench. N’faly Dante contributed 15 points.
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
