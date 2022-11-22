ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Michigan man vowed to kill FBI Director Christopher Wray and a California congressman

By Ryan King
 5 days ago

A man from Michigan threatened to kill FBI Director Christopher Wray and a California congressman amid multiple accusations about sex trafficking, a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday alleged.

Neil Matthew Walter, 32, was arrested, and prosecutors unveiled plans to charge him for transmitting threats, which can entail up to five years in prison. U.S. Capitol Police began investigating Walter after he left a threatening voicemail to Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) and later discovered the threats against Wray.

WRAY ADMITS TO JETTING OFF TO THE ADIRONDACKS AFTER AUGUST SENATE HEARING

“John. Hey John. You’re gonna die John. You’re gonna die,” Walter said in a voicemail to Garamendi on Nov. 3, according to the complaint.

Court documents
Photo depicts Neil Matthew Walter who allegedly made threatening social media posts against FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Upon investigating the threat, authorities quickly traced it back to Walter and began pouring through his Facebook account. At one point, they found comments he posted on a livestream of Wray's appearance on Capitol Hill on Nov. 19.

"Director Wray is going to die every single day multiple times a day for raping my family over and over and lying to them and myself about it I will kill you will kill you director Wray," one post said, per the complaint.

"Get prepared for your killings," another post allegedly read.

Court records
Screenshot shows the Facebook threats Neil Matthew Walter allegedly made against FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Authorities also uncovered posts from Walter spouting theories that appeared similar to QAnon, a conspiracy that an evil cabal of elites secretly run the country and participate in satanic child-eating practices and pedophilia.

"During the USCP investigation, it was noted that Walter’s public Facebook posts had numerous comments stating beliefs that half the Senators, the FBI, CIA, police, Tom Cruise, and Elon Musk are involved in a child slave rape ring, listing various locations where these rings are located, one of which identified the United States Capitol Building," the complaint explained.

Walter also reportedly threatened Garamendi in a Facebook post.

"Have a nice life John, your gettin put down for life bud," he wrote, according to the criminal complaint.

Capitol Police tapped a Genesee County, Michigan, detective to check on Walter, and during one interview, he fired off a slew of allegations about his children being raped. Eventually, his father arrived and divulged that Walter had a mental health condition. He had been out of a treatment facility and had a firearm, per the complaint.

"Family members took Walter to a community mental health facility where he was involuntarily committed by medical staff and transferred to HCA Woodmont Hospital of Tamarac, Florida. According to Terry Walter, Walter was diagnosed with an unspecified psychosis," the complaint added.

Washington, DC
