Make Your Kid Feel Special Even Though They’re Born on a Holiday
During the holiday season, kids born on Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s run the risk of having their birthdays hijacked. There’s no arguing that holiday babies have it rough when it comes to a day that should be all about them. These children are forced to deal with fewer presents and friends at their parties, while their parents and relatives drunkenly argue over politics. It’s hardly the Pokemon-themed celebration they had in mind.
More YA Books That Take Place in a Single Day
High schoolers Mike and Philomel are hopelessly in love, until Mike screws up their relationship. Mike is devastated about losing Phil, until he begins to notice that reality as he knew it…has changed. Things that seem real and certain — like the color of Phil’s dress — suddenly change, seemingly without reason. Mike begins to have strange dreams and he notices that there’s a voice in his head, like an author, narrating his life. What starts as a story of first love turns into a wildly inventive, metafictional journey about books and the madness behind their creation.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
“Can I come home with you?” Homeless man asks coworker on first day of job and is allowed to stay for weeks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. After college and before he started his own contracting business, my good friend Chad worked for a big construction company that employed a lot of people for its big jobs.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
22 Hot Takes From Therapists That People Still Remember Years Later That Changed Their Outlook On Life
"Realizing that has been a huge part of processing those feelings and healing from my childhood trauma."
‘Below Deck Adventure’: Faye Clarke Admits ‘I’ll Take so Much and Then I’ll Blow’ [Exclusive]
Faye Clarke from 'Below Deck Adventure' said she's a fun chief stew but if pushed too far she will 'blow.' She also explained why she didn't assign rank to her stews.
39 Extremely Dumb, But Also Very Funny, Memes That You’ll Appreciate If You Have A Dog
Sometimes, a really basic meme just hits the spot.
The Developmental Reason Kids Love It When Parents Play Monster
A trip to the playground is rarely a time of rest for parents. If you’re not chasing the little one to make sure your toddler doesn’t fall off that perilously high ladder, you’re likely participating in a universal game that requires no rules or explanation, just a shared look and short request: “Daddy, Monster!”
The Argument for Buying a Bunch of Books You’ll Never Read
Print book sales took a giant leap in 2021, outpacing 2020 totals by 9%. That’s really saying something, considering 2020 already outpaced 2019 by 8%. Unsurprisingly, a bunch of us recommitted to our reading routines during the pandemic, and spent the necessary cash to make sure we were digging into the day’s newest and most exciting titles.
Are ‘Good Kids’ Ever Truly Selfless Or Generous?
When my 2-year-old son sees his newborn sister crying, he toddles toward her bassinet, wraps her in a suffocating hug, and presses his drooling lips against her cheek. He’s comforting her in his own way, and it’s certainly sweet. But is it kind or altruistic? Does my son care, or is he mimicking his parents, playing a game, and selfishly seeking a reward for acting like he’s emotionally engaged? I know what I want to think. I know what other parents want to think. I’m just not sure — not deeply confident — that I can discern the motivations of my boy.
Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022
Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
What’s the Best Gift For the Man Who’s Hard to Shop For? Sometimes, Nothing.
When I receive a gift I’m not expecting from someone who doesn’t know me all that well, I sort of lose control. It starts with a prickling sensation in the back of my neck and follows with a reflexive, forced smile. My heart quickens, the hair rises on my arms, and I feel myself blush fully. Openly sweating, I open the thing. I praise it before I can fully grasp what it even is. I thank the giver profusely. Make eye contact. Keep smiling, I say to myself. Be cool.
Woman Shares the Paranormal Experience That Converted Her Form a Skeptic to a Believer
This is a story-time worth watching.
Ashton Kutcher's Next Big Parenting Move? Training His Kids To Run A 5K
Ashton Kutcher has found his passion in running marathons, and he wants to foster that love with his kids, too. The actor recently completed his first marathon, and his family was there cheering him on, but next time it’ll be him cheering his kids on. According to his wife Mila Kunis, Kutcher is turning his attention now to training his kiddos to run a 5K — or 3.10 miles — as his next parenting and athletic challenge.
Do Baby Boys And Girls Look Different?
I have no idea whether my newborn daughter “objectively” looks like a girl. We dress her in pink, she often sports a classy elastic bow in her wispy hair, and I’ve changed her diaper a thousand times — so I’m biased. But let’s take away the backstory and the gendered clothing and ignore the spoiler for a second. Would I guess that she’s a girl if I just saw her face? Is it really possible to tell the difference between assigned male and female babies from their faces alone?
Click “Add to Cart” on Alexandra Horowitz’s Puppy Development Book
In the field of canine science, Alexandra Horowitz, PhD, is nothing short of a legend. I first heard of her as a freshman at Barnard College, when my pet-obsessed friends told me there was a much-loved professor on campus who was famous for studying dog cognition. She and her students conduct their research in the Horowitz Dog Cognition Lab, a center where dogs are brought in for the day by their pet parents — not namelessly confined in cages long-term — to be observed with the goal of understanding how dogs perceive the world.
