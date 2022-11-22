Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Accidents near Bobby Hopper Tunnel impacting travel to NWA, have been cleared
Two separate accidents were reported by the Arkansas Department of Transportation impacting traffic northbound on Interstate 49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel.
71-year-old Bentonville man dies after hit by car
A Bentonville man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle on the north west side of town, according to the Bentonville Police Department.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A 71-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bentonville Saturday, Nov. 26, evening. At around 6:40 p.m. the Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to the area of NW 12th Street Street and North Walton Blvd. regarding a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Crews battle Thanksgiving morning garage fire
Rogers, Pea Ridge, and other fire departments responded to a two-alarm structural fire in Pea Ridge on Thanksgiving morning.
KHBS
71-year-old man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A 71-year-old man died after a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night in Bentonville. Bentonville Police said police and Bentonville Fire responded to the area of NW 12th Street and N Walton Blvd. around 6:40 p.m. Police found the 71-year-old man seriously injured at the...
KHBS
Rogers Christmas tree lighting benefits Saving Grace NWA
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A damp day didn’t stop the Christmas tree lights from turning on and lighting up Rogers Saturday. Because of the rain, the festivities were held indoors on the first floor of the Founders Plaza which provides a perfect view of the tree. One local...
kggfradio.com
Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire
A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition
NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
Locals shop small in Fayetteville for Small Business Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shoppers visited downtown Fayetteville on Small Business Saturday to support their local shops. Sandi Formica is the wife of Lama Thinley Rapke who owns and operates the Himalayan Mountain Shop on N. Block Ave. in Fayetteville. “We depend on Small Business Saturday. This is one of...
Benton County sheriff’s deputy finds drugs, gun, stolen items in traffic stop
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit found multiple drugs during a traffic stop on Nov. 3.
Purina Presents: Meet Missy in Pet of the Week
We're hoping to find a sweet dog a "furever" home. This week we'd like to introduce Missy from Washington County Animal Shelter.
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck
NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
talkbusiness.net
The Supply Side: Fayetteville-based Natural Way lands on Walmart shelves
Brothers and business partners Quinn and Austin Simkins of Fayetteville, founders of Natural Way Food Group, have been selling homemade peanut butter products in retail since 2017. But after success with candy confections, the brothers reshuffled their business strategy in late 2019 to focus on a sustainable nut butter that uses olive oil instead of palm oil.
KTTS
Two Found Dead In Taney County
(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Vinita woman dies in car crash
KETCHUM – A Vinita woman died in a car crash on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed. Saffron Durham, 18, died at the scene from massive injuries, the patrol reported. The fatal collision happened around 2:38 p.m. on OK-82 just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. Kenneth Turner, 62, of...
Nonprofit hosts community Thanksgiving feast
ROGERS, Ark. — The Care Community Center hosted its 15th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday, Nov. 24 in Rogers. The idea started with Couple John and Nicole Chervenyak after they moved to Northwest Arkansas and experienced a lonely Thanksgiving. Now, they invite anybody and everybody to their Thanksgiving table.
talkbusiness.net
South Yard Lofts takes shape in Fayetteville
The $63 million South Yard Lofts development that’s opening in stages will include 128 apartments, multiple restaurants and a seven-story hotel when completed in late 2024. Area business owners expect it to contribute to the revitalization of south Fayetteville. The 194,643-square-foot mixed-use development at U.S. Highway 71B and Martin...
Bella Vista Fire Dept. encourages residents to participate in lock box program
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Imagine having a medical emergency, and being unable to answer your door for first responders. Often this would result in your door being broken down to give you the help you need. The Bella Vista Fire Department is promoting its lock box program to prevent this from happening.
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock insurance firm plans Fayetteville expansion
The owner of one of Arkansas’ oldest privately owned independent insurance agencies is investing in downtown Fayetteville to establish a second location. Roberts Lee, principal of Meadors Adams & Lee (MAL) in downtown Little Rock, recently closed a $1.35 million deal to buy a 3,686-square-foot building at 109 N. Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville.
