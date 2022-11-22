A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.

