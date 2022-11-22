Read full article on original website
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksC. HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Donald Lee “Don” Shetter 1939~2022
Donald Lee “Don” Shetter, Sr., 83, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1939 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Paul Edwin and Dorothy (Seylar) Shetter. Don was a member of the Greenvillage...
Donna “Jean” Widder obituary 1967~2022
Donna “Jean” Widder, age 55, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at her home, with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a 7 year battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Salisbury, NC on June 17, 1967, she was the daughter of Rev. John D....
Norma Jean Horst obituary 1934~2022
Norma Jean Horst, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 21, 2022 at Promedica Nursing Home. She was born on September 30, 1934 in Chambersburg, she was the oldest child of Paul and Dorothy (Seylar) Shetter. She was married to the love of her life, Maurice L. Horst on Feb....
Charles Eugene Sleighter Sr. 1933~2022
Mr. Charles Eugene Sleighter Sr., 89, of Chambersburg, died Sunday morning November 20, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Alice Louise Calbertson Sleighter, who died in October, 2019. Born September 19, 1933, in Virginia, he was a son of the late Garnet Monroe and Lillian...
Ruth E Creager obituary 1958~2022
Mrs. Ruth E Creager (Swisher), 64, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 in Shippensburg Healthcare Center. Born September 26, 1958 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Denton G. Swisher, Sr. and Peggy D. (Stoops) Swisher. Mrs. Creager attended Waynesboro Area Schools...
Edward W “Ed” Burkett obituary 1941~2022
Edward W “Ed” Burkett, 81, of Newville, passed away the morning of Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Green Ridge Village. He was born on April 24, 1941 in Carlisle, a son of the late Chester Lee and Jeanette Elizabeth (Harding) Burkett. Ed loved the outdoors, especially hunting and...
Robert Wolford obituary 1947~2022
Robert Wolford,75, passed away November 11, 2022 at home. He was born May 29, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, the son of the late Gloria Mullinex and Frederick Rich Wolford. Robert graduated from North Hagerstown High School. He served in the United States Army and was in the reserves. He was a member of his local American Legion.
Annie E Grove obituary 1926~2022
Annie E Grove, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Menno Haven’s Brookview Health care Center Chambersburg, PA, surrounded by her loving family. Born Sunday, April 25, 1926 in Shippensburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ezra and Carrie Hock Bert. She was a 1945 graduate of...
Kyle Richards obituary 1990~2022
Kyle Richards, 31, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in his home. Born December 19, 1990 in Hollywood, FL, he was the son of Nadine (Triska) Schiff and her husband, Michael of Coconut Creek, FL, and the late Larry Richards. In addition to his mother and step-father,...
Robert E Taubensee obituary 1833~2022
Mr. Robert E Taubensee, 89, a resident of Michaux Manor, Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Born August 24, 1933 in Canton, OH, Mr. Taubensee graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Meteorology. He was employed as a Meteorologist with the...
Nancy J Philips obituary 1947~2022
Nancy J Philips, 75, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday morning, November 20, 2022 at The Gardens of Gettysburg. Born February 14, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Ethel (Overholtzer) Weikert. She was the wife of Robert Philips, of Gettysburg, to whom she was married to for 28 years.
SU Wrestling uses strong finish to edge Elizabethtown, 19-18
Shippensburg University wrestling got what it needed from the last three matches to overtake Elizabethtown College Tuesday night in a hotly contested dual meet from Thompson Gymnasium, 19-18. How it happened. Shippensburg (4-0) trailed Elizabethtown 15-13 late in the meet, but the Raiders picked up clutch victories from freshman Mike...
SU Could Not Slow Down Seton Hill
The Shippensburg University men’s basketball team could not slow down homestanding Seton Hill on Tuesday night, dropping an 81-70 decision to the Griffins in non-conference action at the McKenna Center. How it happened. Shippensburg (1-3) had three players in double-digit points. Graduate Luke Nedrow (Pittsburgh, Pa./Central Catholic (Marist)) led...
James “Jim” Frank obituary 1944~2022
James “Jim” Frank, 78, passed away November 21, 2022 following a long illness. Jim was a 1962 graduate of the Chambersburg Area School District. He was employed at James River Corporation for 30+ years. After retiring, he worked at Penn National Golf Course. Jim loved hunting, fishing, and...
Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022
Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
Beverly McClure obituary 1959~2022
Beverly McClure, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home. Born May 22, 1959 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Betty J. Helman McClure and the late Thomas R. McClure. Beverly was a 1977 graduate of CASHS. She was employed as distribution manager with...
John Clifford Widder obituary 1948~2022
John Clifford Widder, age 74, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Chambersburg, PA on October 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Vernon C. and Cornelia Hoffeditz Widder. John was a graduate of Hagerstown Junior College with a...
Kristi Leigh Plank obituary 1972~2022
Kristi Leigh Plank, 49, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in her home. Born December 9, 1972, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Samuel C. and Sandra L. (Shriver) Plank. After High School, Kristi attended Hagerstown Community College. She worked in customer service...
Joy M Grunden obituary 1946~2022
Mrs. Joy M Grunden (Spurling), 76, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born May 21, 1946, in Salem, MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Spurling and Lillian (Bennichek) Thuotte. She graduated from Pennsville Memorial High School, Pennsville, New...
Margaret M Eckrich obituary 1929~2022
Margaret M Eckrich, age 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. She was born December 24, 1929 in Carlisle, PA to the late Richard Wayne and Helen G. (Shover) Kelly. Margaret was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of ‘47. She...
