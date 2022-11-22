Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
SEWA Diwali and Thanksgiving holidaysRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Related
k1025.com
Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
dbusiness.com
Hob Nobble Gobble 2022
The Parade Co. in Detroit hosted its annual Hob Nobble Gobble event presented by Ford Motor Co. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Funds raised go to support the Detroit nonprofit’s production of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, in addition to other community activities. Guests enjoyed a carnival midway, games, free prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, and live entertainment spanning the length of the football field. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Will Be Filming Scenes in Michigan Next Week
Beverly Hills Cop is arguably one of the most iconic movie franchises from the 1980s. Eddie Murphy already had a hugely successful career coming off of his time at Saturday Night Live, but that didn't stop him from propelling himself further into the spotlight with one of our favorite movie series.
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.
City plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
Detroit News
Detroit LGBTQ club hosts concert to benefit Colorado victims
A well-known LGBTQ club in Detroit is hosting a weekend benefit concert to raise money for the victims of a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado that left five dead. The concert, "Love Against Hate," will be at 8 p.m. Sunday at Menjos, 950 W. McNichols in Detroit. Featured performances include Emmanuelle Jacob, an R&B artist; Nay Luma; Carmen Jackson, a jazz vocalist; and Greg Galore, an LGBT entertainer.
Detroit News
Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week
Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Melvindale’s Fredi The PizzaMan lives up to the hype
The small pizzeria was praised by Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy
Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to Phoenix diverted to KCI
A plane landed safely at KCI after reports of an unusual odor in the cockpit. No injuries have been reported.
local8now.com
Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age
Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
visitdetroit.com
Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit
The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
Detroit News
Restaurant Review: Cornbread is still Metro Detroit's go-to for Southern soul food
Crispy, well-seasoned fried chicken, sturdy and bitter collard greens and smoky beans and rice full of texture are some of the reasons Cornbread Restaurant & Bar is one of the best soul food destinations in Metro Detroit. This restaurant opened almost a year ago, but the recipes, much of the...
Detroit News
Mysterious elderly fugitive from Detroit escaped the law for years. She turned up at a Dollar General
Detroit — Federal agents have captured a heavily armed female fugitive who led investigators on a nearly decade-long chase involving phony IDs, fat bankrolls and what a federal judge called an "extraordinary history of deceit.”. Former Detroit resident Michele Johnson is in the Livingston County jail while prosecutors puzzle...
allaccess.com
WCSX/Detroit Personality Scott Shepard Passes Away
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT lost a long-time station personality with the passing of SCOTT SHEPARD on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th at his home in WARREN, MI. He was 59. SHEPARD worked for WCSX for 20 years, and was the host of the SUNDAY morning show, “Overeasy." He also managed the Public Affairs programming for BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT.
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
wcsx.com
City of the Week: 2022 Pontiac Photo Gallery
M1 Concourse Headquarters looks like a James Bond movie location!. We Are The Champions, My Friends.... Blair and Dan at M1 Concourse in front of one of their show cars!. Blair and Dan have some fun with a WCSX Sticker at M1 Concourse!. The dog says: We are all stronger...
Detroit News
Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans
Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Comments / 0