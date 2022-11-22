ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
k1025.com

Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Hob Nobble Gobble 2022

The Parade Co. in Detroit hosted its annual Hob Nobble Gobble event presented by Ford Motor Co. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Funds raised go to support the Detroit nonprofit’s production of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, in addition to other community activities. Guests enjoyed a carnival midway, games, free prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, and live entertainment spanning the length of the football field. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit LGBTQ club hosts concert to benefit Colorado victims

A well-known LGBTQ club in Detroit is hosting a weekend benefit concert to raise money for the victims of a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado that left five dead. The concert, "Love Against Hate," will be at 8 p.m. Sunday at Menjos, 950 W. McNichols in Detroit. Featured performances include Emmanuelle Jacob, an R&B artist; Nay Luma; Carmen Jackson, a jazz vocalist; and Greg Galore, an LGBT entertainer.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week

Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
local8now.com

Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age

Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit

The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
DETROIT, MI
allaccess.com

WCSX/Detroit Personality Scott Shepard Passes Away

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT lost a long-time station personality with the passing of SCOTT SHEPARD on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th at his home in WARREN, MI. He was 59. SHEPARD worked for WCSX for 20 years, and was the host of the SUNDAY morning show, “Overeasy." He also managed the Public Affairs programming for BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT.
WARREN, MI
wcsx.com

City of the Week: 2022 Pontiac Photo Gallery

M1 Concourse Headquarters looks like a James Bond movie location!. We Are The Champions, My Friends.... Blair and Dan at M1 Concourse in front of one of their show cars!. Blair and Dan have some fun with a WCSX Sticker at M1 Concourse!. The dog says: We are all stronger...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans

Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
CANTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy