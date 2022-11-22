Read full article on original website
Related
The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It
There's a lot more American influence in the 2023 Honda Pilot's tough new exterior than you might expect. The post The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic
Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
6 Reasons the New 2023 Honda Pilot Can Be an Excellent Family-Sized SUV
Is the new 2023 Honda Pilot a great new family-sized SUV? Yes, it is and here are six reasons your family will enjoy it. The post 6 Reasons the New 2023 Honda Pilot Can Be an Excellent Family-Sized SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Jeep Compass Gets New Turbo Four-Cylinder Engine
The Jeep Compass has received steady updates over the last year, from a new Altitude Package to a fully refreshed Compass for 2022. For 2023, Jeep has introduced a totally new engine for the Compass, a turbo-four with 200 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, as well as a host of other updates for the upcoming model year.
Top Speed
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Performance, Price, And Photos
They say the answer is always Miata. For the 2022 model year, that statement still holds its weight. For over 30 years, Mazda has been refining the Miata. Now the MX-5 has become Mazda's brand icon. A true representation of the enjoyment of driving. There has never been more value...
New Mazda Vision Concept Previews MX-5 Miata's Electric Future
Mazda's Japanese language YouTube channel has posted a new video to the platform that appears to give us our first look at an electric replacement for the Mazda MX-5. The half-hour-long video concludes with a segment that is roughly five minutes long, focusing on the diminutive sports car. And in between shots of the various generations of the MX-5 we have enjoyed so far, a couple of brief glimpses of a virtual render are thrown in.
4 Important Updates on the All-New 2023 Honda Accord
The Honda Accord was completely redesigned for the 2023 model year. Here are the key updates that you need to know about. The post 4 Important Updates on the All-New 2023 Honda Accord appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Lexus RX350 Midsize SUV Gets Slick Upgrades From Modellista
Modellista, Toyota's in-house tuner, has revealed a stylish body kit for the new Lexus RX. Unveiled earlier this year, the latest RX is a drastic departure in terms of style. There's no denying it's a looker, but Modellista's various upgrades give the luxury SUV some sporting flair. A front spoiler provides the RX with a more aggressive front end and is matched by the tasteful additions to the rear end.
The Cheapest Ford Bronco Sport Is No Longer Available
Those hoping to custom order a Ford Bronco Sport via the configurator may be disappointed to find the Base model is now unavailable to order. A message that reads "not currently available" is displayed where the trim's description would normally be, suggesting that production of the $29,215 variant has been paused or the vehicle has already sold out. Both scenarios are entirely plausible; since its introduction, the baby Bronco has posted impressive sales figures.
Meet The Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept: An All-New Ultium-Based Electric Sports Sedan
General Motors China has just unveiled the striking Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept, an electric sedan based on the Ultium platform with some seriously good looks. The vehicle made its debut at GM China Tech Day 2022, where the automotive group announced the rollout of 15 new electric cars by 2025 in the world's biggest car market. As you'd expect, the sleek concept car is based on the highly flexible Ultium technology, which is used in existing vehicles such as the Cadillac Lyriq and the GMC Hummer EV.
Attractive New Cadillac GT4 SUV Revealed In Leaked Images
Images of the new Cadillac GT4 have leaked via China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, giving us a first glance at this rather attractive crossover. Positioned between the XT4 and XT5 models, the newcomer has a far sleeker roofline than the aforementioned models. According to Car News China, two...
Presenting The $1.3 Million Praga Bohema Track-Ready Supercar
Praga is a 115-year-old Czech company that typically builds go-karts, race cars, and even airplanes. But now, it's getting into the track-focused, street-legal supercar business. Introducing the Praga Bohema, a nearly $1.3 million supercar that was teased earlier this month. But today is the real deal, so let's get cracking.
Guide To The Best Toyota Prius Models And Years
Love it or hate it, you can't deny the importance of the Toyota Prius. It started as an experiment and changed the face of the automotive landscape. Without the Prius, the electric car wouldn't be on the rise, and many of us would be hurting even more from the high price of gas. The Prius is why almost every major manufacturer has electrified models, and hybrid cars will be the best-selling cars for the foreseeable future. Hell, you can thank the Prius for the Ferrari SF90 and Lamborghini's upcoming Aventador replacement.
Honda Accord Vs. Toyota Camry Comparison: Keeping The Sedan Alive
High-selling mid-size sedans are rare, but the two models that have maintained relevancy in this shrinking segment are the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Last year, they were the only two sedans of this size to make the top 25 bestsellers list in the USA, and they've continued finding thousands of homes this year. Now that Honda has come out with an all-new Accord, it's the perfect opportunity to see if it can topple the ubiquitous Camry.
Lamborghini Countach Recalled Because Glass Engine Cover Could Fly Off
The Lamborghini Countach returned to the world as a modern V12 supercar in 2021 with customer deliveries getting underway earlier this year. But now those lucky US owners - all nine of them - will have to bring their cars to a Lamborghini dealer for a very important reason. The...
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
Ford's New Electric Tourneo Makes Hauling People And Stuff Sexy Again
The American-spec Transit may be too large to serve as a private vehicle, but Ford has a new van in Europe that would fit perfectly for a large US family. Introducing the Ford Tourneo Custom, which arrives with a new, all-electric E-Tourneo variant. Ford teased this vehicle a few months ago, and we already want it to come stateside. Unlike the E-Transit, the E-Tourneo offers seating for up to eight passengers plus sleeker, easier-to-park proportions.
Lamborghini Aventador Hybrid V12 Successor Spied Inside And Out
CarBuzz spy photographers have snapped a development mule of the Lamborghini Aventador successor, and not only is the supercar showing a little more skin, but we've also been able to get a look inside the cabin. Not that it matters too much to Sant'Agata's customers - the Italian automaker already...
Volkswagen Dealers Won't Be Getting The Truck They Desperately Want
The long-running conversation regarding the possibility of a Volkswagen pickup truck for the US continues. Speaking to Automotive News, Thomas Schafer, global head of the VW brand, not only dashed hopes for a VW-branded truck but confirmed once and for all the German automaker has no plans to utilize the EV platform being developed for the reborn Scout brand.
Ford's EVs Require 40% Less Labor To Manufacture
Ford CEO Jim Farley made a rather shocking announcement this week. According to Farley, producing electric vehicles requires less labor than ICE cars. The figure he gave is about 40%. The reason is relatively simple if you look at the standard EV construction used in Ford models like the Mustang...
CarBuzz.com
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0