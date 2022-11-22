Read full article on original website
The 2022 Election is over. Wisconsin turns to redistricting (again).
Depending on the results of the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election, the state could get fair maps, or it could be stuck with perhaps the country’s worst gerrymander for the rest of the decade. In the recent midterm election, Democrats won three of five statewide races, including two of...
wpr.org
Top Wisconsin Republican calls for lowering income taxes on wealthiest residents
The Republican leaders of the state Legislature said Tuesday that they want to use a record budget surplus to enact "transformational, once-in-a-generation tax changes," including lowering tax rates for the state's wealthiest residents. But the proposal is likely a non-starter with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who signed a Republican-authored tax...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin DOJ Settles Phony Debt Service Case
Wisconsin’s attorney general is announcing a six-figure settlement in a phony debt service case. Attorney General Josh Kaul yesterday said American Tax Solutions will pay the state 328 thousand dollars. Kaul sued the company accusing it of sending letters and postcards that scared people into calling for what they...
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
wuwm.com
What's next in the fight over abortion in Wisconsin
Abortion may have pushed many Wisconsinites to the polls during the midterm elections earlier this month. Democrats Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul campaigned — and ultimately prevailed — as defenders of abortion access. But Republicans still have control of the legislature, meaning Wisconsin is in the same boat that it was before the election.
captimes.com
Opinion | Will GOP approve Tony Evers' appointments now?
Now that Democrat Tony Evers has been reelected governor, it will be interesting to see if an even more Republican state Legislature will work with him, or even try to play fair. Republican kingpins Robin Vos, the Assembly speaker, and state Sen. Devin LeMahieu, the Senate's majority leader, have signaled...
GOP's Loudenbeck concedes Wisconsin secretary of state loss
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded defeat Monday in her bid to unseat Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette. Final results from the Nov. 8 election showed La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,442 votes, or about 0.29 percentage point. That was within the 1-point margin for Loudenbeck to request a recount, but outside the quarter-point gap that would have meant a free recount. Loudenbeck conceded after county canvasses ended Monday morning. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would,” Loudenbeck said. “The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State.” La Follette is a distant relative of “Fighting” Bob La Follette, a progressive who was Wisconsin’s 20th governor, served in the U.S. House and Senate and ran for President in 1924.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Record Budget Surplus
Wisconsin lawmakers are going to have to decide what to do with another record surplus. The Department of Administrator yesterday said the state’s budget surplus is expected to hit six-point-six billion dollars next summer. The Republicans who will write the state’s next budget says the extra money will give them ‘flexibility,’ and could help pay for tax cuts. Governor Evers’ administration is looking to spend some of the money.
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
WBAY Green Bay
Recount? Wisconsin counties finish their election canvasses
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Monday all 72 counties completed their canvasses. Now, candidates in close, statewide races have until this Friday, Nov. 25, to ask for a recount. The only race that qualifies for a recount is the Secretary of State race between Doug La...
Gov. Evers, First Lady encourage Wisconsin to shop local over holiday season
The Governor's proclaimed November 26 through December 31 as "Shop Small Wisconsin", encouraging people to support Wisconsin's Main Streets and small businesses.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's $3.5M cranberry research station
Wisconsin has led the nation in cranberry production and even supplies more than half of the berries around the world. Federal, state and private research money is now working on ways to make the berries even better.
fox47.com
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023.
WEAU-TV 13
Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, even close to a well-populated urban area, it’s legal to hunt in a state park if you have the permits. State parks were opened to hunting with the Sporting Heritage Act in 2013. Each piece of state property has its own rules and regulations depending on location and how it’s classified.
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Deer harvest numbers updated; 6 firearms incidents reported, including a child fatality
As of Tuesday, some 103,623 deer have been harvested during the 2022 regular gun deer season, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Of that number, 56,638 were bucks. The regular gun deer season remains open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, the department reported six...
fox47.com
Wisconsin AG Kaul files suit against Didion, alleging dozens of environmental violations
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is filing a suit against Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol, alleging multiple environmental violations. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is accusing Didion of violating air pollution control permits at its milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County. The facilities, the DOJ claims, are a “major source” of emissions for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds.
WSAW
Aspirus, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield reach agreement
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Network Inc. and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin on Wednesday announced a new agreement that ensures continued in-network access to care for all of Anthem’s members at Aspirus Network providers and facilities. Matt Heywood, President, and CEO of Aspirus Health said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state
The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
