NBC Chicago

How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?

When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
Wales Asks FIFA Why Rainbow Hats Were Removed at World Cup

The Wales soccer federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium. The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting against the United States on Monday.
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With PK Goal vs. Ghana

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked his name into the history books. The Portuguese captain scored in his fifth FIFA World Cup with a penalty kick against Ghana on Thursday. He...
Michy Batshuayi, Belgium Lead Group F After Win Vs. Canada

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium's striker Michy Batshuayi stepped up when it mattered most. The 29-year-old got the Red Devils on the board in the 44th minute during a dominant first half from...
Ghana Goal Scorer Uses Ronaldo's Trademark Celebration Against Portugal

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery...even when the person being imitated is across the field on the opposing team. That was the case for Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday. After Osman Bukari scored a late goal for Ghana during their World Cup match against Portugal on Sunday, he mimicked Ronaldo's trademark "SIUUU" celebration.
What is the Greatest Individual Team in World Cup History?

It’s time for 32 nations from around the world to strut their stuff in the FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial competition is almost underway and we are about to see some of the world’s greatest players and teams compete for the Jules Rimet Trophy. Since the inaugural World...
Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez

Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
Neymar Injures Right Ankle During Brazil's World Cup Win

Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle. “We put ice on it while he was on the bench...
Switzerland's Breel Embolo Doesn't Celebrate After Goal Against Cameroon

Switzerland’s World Cup opener against Cameroon was full of personal ties for Breel Embolo, and he made an impact early in the second half. The 25-year-old forward was born in Cameroon but took the field at Al Janoub Stadium wearing red for Switzerland. In the 48th minute, he proceeded to break a scoreless tie, but he refused to do any emphatic celebration against his native country.
Guillermo Ochoa's Epic Save Leaves Mexican Fans in Chills

Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa "Mr. World Cup" after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn't enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in Stadium 975 and...
Five Things to Know About Neymar

Only the biggest stars in the world are known simply by one name. The Brazilian winger, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is one of the top soccer players in the world. The 30-year-old Neymar is among the sport’s most prolific goal scorers, having tallied over 400 career goals since making his professional debut in 2009.
Top Three Moments From Day 4 of 2022 World Cup

Day 4 of the 2022 World Cup brought a little bit of everything -- from upsets to breakout performances. Morocco and Croatia kicked things off early with a scoreless draw. Throughout the midday competitions, two giants took the field -- Germany ended up on the chopping block while Spain put up the most dominant performance of the tournament. Ending the day was Canada and Belgium in a chippy match that saw the Red Devils emerge with three points.
Was That LeBron James Playing in the World Cup? Star Acknowledges Lookalike

LeBron James has been sidelined for two weeks with a groin strain. Or has he?. It sure looked like LeBron playing in the World Cup on Sunday. No, James hasn't traded in his sneakers for cleats. The LeBron lookalike was actually Bryan Mbeumo, a forward on the Cameroon national team. Mbeumo's photo was posted on social media by @LakeShowYo and got the attention of James himself.
Uruguay's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament

Uruguay has enjoyed a nice taste of success at the World Cup over the years. The small South American nation has not only brought the heat to the World Cup but also has taken gold at the Olympics twice and won the Copa América 15 times, tied with Argentina for most of any team.
