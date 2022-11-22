Read full article on original website
Candy Canes and Airplanes to Land in Salina
That Jolly Old Elf will be landing at the Salina Regional Airport Saturday for a special event. Young and old alike can explore all things aviation at Candy Canes and Airplanes, and welcome Santa to Salina. The Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus hosts Candy Canes and Airplanes the first Saturday...
Together We Give
The Salina Regional Health Foundation is planning to celebrate nearly three decades of a facility that serves as a home away from home for loved ones of patients at Salina Regional Health Center who come from outside Salina and is also utilized by patients from outside Salina who are undergoing outpatient treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.
Salina Planning 42nd Mayor’s Christmas Party
The City of Salina is planning for the 42nd annual Mayor’s Christmas Party. This free holiday event is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department and is open to the entire family. Featured activities include:. Holiday Dancers. Crafts. A visitor from the North Pole. Citizens are invited to...
Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown
If you love Griswold-style holiday decorations, you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown this coming Saturday in Abilene. “I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer. “My goal is for the displays to draw thousands of people to Abilene and for residents to gather and go from house to house admiring the lights and decorations.”
“Cowtown Santa Express” Excursions Begin
The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad’s special Christmas holiday season excursion trains begin this weekend. As the railroad joins Abilene’s “Cowtown Christmas” celebration, holiday excursions are scheduled November 26th and running through Christmas Eve. Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad president and general manager Ross Boelling said...
Brookville Planning First Parade of Lights
A Saline County community which has been hosting a Labor Day celebration and parade for over 50 years is planning for the first time a Christmas parade. The Brookville Community Foundation, which has been involved in a Labor Day Celebration dating back to the 1970s, is planning its first “Parade of Lights”.
Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera
Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say back on Friday, November 18th, two unknown individuals committed a vehicle burglary and theft in the parking lot of the Salina Target store. The victim reported over $400 worth of property was stolen from their vehicle while they were inside shopping.
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I 135
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 135 early Sunday morning in South Central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car was headed north in the southbound lanes of I 135. The car collided head-on with an oncoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
Three Killed in Crash
A woman from Salina was a passenger in a car which was involved in a crash near Marion that killed three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan was headed north on K 256 Highway. It pulled out onto US 56 Highway in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus passenger car and was struck on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.
