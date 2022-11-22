ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1

By Sarah Doiron
 5 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five licensed medical marijuana compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis in Rhode Island next week.

State regulators on Tuesday approved hybrid retail licenses for the five compassion centers that applied, which will allow them to sell both medical and recreational cannabis come Dec. 1.

Rhode Island legalized recreational cannabis in May, but delayed the sale of the product until December. Only adults 21 or older will be able to purchase the drug.

There are six licensed compassion centers in Rhode Island, one of which has not applied for a hybrid retail license as of Tuesday.

The following compassion centers will begin selling recreationally next week:

  • Aura of Rhode Island — Central Falls
  • Thomas C. Slater Center — Providence
  • Mother Earth Wellness — Pawtucket
  • Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center — Portsmouth
  • RISE Dispensary — Warwick (formerly known as Summit Compassion Center)

“This milestone is the result of a carefully executed process to ensure that our state’s entry into this emerging market was done in a safe, controlled and equitable manner,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “It is also a win for our statewide economy and our strong, locally based cannabis supply chain, which consists of nearly 70 licensed cultivators, processors and manufacturers in addition to our licensed compassion centers.”

Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize recreational cannabis earlier this year. The Rhode Island Cannabis Act, signed into law by McKee back in May, allows a maximum of 33 stores to open statewide.

Those future retailers will eventually be selected by a yet-to-be-formed panel called the Cannabis Control Commission.

Gidget ButterCup
4d ago

This stupid state, had they legalized recreational sales before MA the state would have had piles of cash from MA residents. Then they delayed sales. Unbelievable 🤦. I've given MA tons of marijuana tax money. If it is more expensive in RI, then I'll continue my weekly trips to Attleboro.

