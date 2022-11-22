Grains mixed, livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. was up 2 cents at $7.9350 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 6.50 cents at $6.6325 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 5 cents at $3.9475 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 6.25 cents at $14.36 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was down .45 cent at $1.5335 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 2.42 cents at $1.7925 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs declined .30 cent at $.8395 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .