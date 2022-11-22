Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Carteret County man on probation now faces heroin trafficking charge
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man out on active probation now faces a heroin trafficking charge in Carteret County. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were working undercover in the Walmart parking lot at 300 Highway 24 when deputies found two “suspicious” vehicles in the back corner of the parking lot.
Onslow County deputy shoots woman after traffic stop
The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after a deputy shot a woman Thursday in Onslow County. Col. Chris Thomas told WITN News that happened just before noon off Highway 172 in Hubert. Thomas said it began as a traffic stop. He said that the woman was armed...
Investigation begins after officer-involved shooting in Onslow County leads to death of woman
HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after an Onslow County deputy was involved in a shooting where a woman died on Thursday. Onslow County Sheriff’s office Col. Chris Thomas confirmed the news to WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan. District Attorney Ernie Lee and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are now involved in the investigation. […]
wcti12.com
Police looking for woman as fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
WITN
New Bern man gets several years in prison for assaulting woman
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man will spend nearly 10 years in prison for assaulting a woman. District Attorney Scott Thomas says that Augustus Palmer IV, 44, was convicted by a jury of assault of a female, interfering with emergency communication, and common law robbery. Palmer will...
WITN
Retired Beaufort police chief & former town commissioner dies at 74
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A public figure in one Eastern Carolina town is being remembered after he passed away this week. The Town of Beaufort tells WITN Charles McDonald passed away Monday at the age of 74. McDonald was born and raised in Beaufort and was a police officer with...
wcti12.com
State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
Pamlico Co. narcotics investigation nets 17 arrests
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An ongoing narcotics enforcement investigation conducted over the past three months by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has netted 17 arrests, according to a press release. Titled “Operation Victory Lap,” the investigation has led to the seizure of heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, prescription pills, pressed fentanyl pills, […]
WITN
Jacksonville police looking for answers in tobacco store fraud case
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is a person of interest in a fraud case. The Jacksonville Police Department says it happened at the Lowest Tobacco Prices Store at 600 North Marine Blvd. on Nov. 16th.
WITN
Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, law enforcement agencies here in the East have helpful tips on keeping you and your family safe while traveling. The New Bern Police Department is promoting its Click It or Ticket campaign ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. New Bern Police...
WITN
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by several vehicles Tuesday night here in the East. The State Highway Patrol says that a woman in her 30′s was struck around 8:00 p.m. last night where NC 55 and US 17 split. Officials say they are...
WITN
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman is one of 18 people charged as a result of an undercover drug operation in Pamlico County. Arrests in ‘Operation Victory Lap’ started on November 3rd with a traffic stop on Highway 55 in Reelsboro. Pamlico County deputies say...
Jacksonville Police, other businesses find hiring process tougher
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite low unemployment numbers, businesses across the country are still struggling to find workers. Some areas here in Eastern North Carolina are even noticing shortages on the police force. The Jacksonville Police Department is one department that’s finding it difficult to hire people. The department said it’s not just about filling […]
wcti12.com
Police looking for people of interest in property damage at ENC ABC Store
The Swansboro Police Department is looking for two men who are people of interest in property damage at the ABC Store on W. Corbett Ave. Police said it happened on Nov. 21, 2022. Anyone with information about the two men are asked to call 910-326-5151 and reference OCA 221775.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 21, 22 & 23
Joseph Patsky, 73, of Morehead City passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Charles McDonald Sr., Beaufort. Charles McDonald Sr, 74,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years of supervised release for methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution
Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday, November 16, 2022 to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. After his release from prison, he will face five years of supervised release.
wcti12.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles on NC 55, US 17
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was hit and killed by several vehicles around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 22. 2022. State Troopers responded along with Bridgeton police, who were first on the scene. Troopers said the woman was in her 30s and it was possibly a hit-and-run.
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
marinelink.com
New Hanover County Orders Fire Boat from US Watercraft
Hubert, N.C. shipbuilder US Watercraft said it has been selected by New Hanover County to build a custom 30-foot aluminum fire/rescue vessel. Now under construction, the vessel will be delivered in early 2023. Located in southeastern North Carolina, the county has 31 miles of shoreline on the mainland and barrier...
Motorcycle run raises money for holidays at children’s home
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Motorcyclists have the opportunity to participate in the annual Kennedy Toy Run on Saturday. The event is a 30-year tradition benefiting the Children at the Kennedy Baptist Children’s home in Kinston. Riders can register at Temple Church on Saturday at 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Temple Church in Kinston. From there, riders […]
Comments / 0