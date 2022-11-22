Read full article on original website
Man wanted for assaulting three women arrested, charged in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted out of Ottawa County for two separate incidents of alleged assault was arrested in Barry County Monday. On Oct. 26, the suspect, 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman, approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store, and allegedly assaulted them, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Kalamazoo County man pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2017 killing
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for a 2017 death in Kalamazoo County. Because of his status as a fourth time habitual offender, he could still face up to life in prison on the manslaughter conviction. He is scheduled for sentencing next month. Joshua Joel...
Holland woman who climbed crates to avoid arrest charged in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland woman who had climbed up a stack of crates to avoid arrest in Ottawa County was charged Tuesday. Alyssa Aplin, 25, of Holland, allegedly stole a car from a mobile home on Butternut Drive in Holland Township early Monday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Two people arrested after leading Kalamazoo sheriff's deputies on chase
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo driver and their passenger are facing time behind bars after fleeing from deputies Monday afternoon. Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies had attempted to stop the driver in Cooper Township for having expired plates, but the driver sped away near Riverview Drive and East E Avenue at speeds of 80-85 mph, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
Grand Rapids teen rescued in attempted human trafficking over Mackinac Bridge
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Instead of continuing north, a Comstock Park man was arrested Nov. 12 on charges of human trafficking after crossing the Mackinac Bridge. Comstock Park fire: Crews battle fire in Comstock Park, nearby freeway closes for hours. Investigators from the Kent County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking...
Lansing man faces murder charge in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 29-year-old Lansing man is in custody in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident in a strip mall parking lot near the Western Michigan University campus Nov. 11, 2022. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the...
Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
Wyoming Department of Public Safety searching for missing, vulnerable Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a missing Wyoming man. Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69, was reported missing by a family member Monday. Cascade Township missing person: Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old Tarasiewicz has early signs of dementia, is considered vulnerable, and was last...
Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
Suspended Harper Creek teacher had prior complaints about inappropriate conduct
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Police have yet to find evidence of a crime in the investigation of a Harper Creek High School art teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to high school students, according to detectives. The teacher, who was placed on paid non-disciplinary leave on November 17th,...
Kalamazoo explores changes along Bronson Boulevard
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo held a meeting Monday to hear public comment on proposed changes to Bronson Boulevard. Changes: Community invited to share feedback on upcoming Kalamazoo Road projects. Here's what we know:. The city of Kalamazoo plans to redesign Bronson Boulevard. The work area will...
Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes: Maple Hill Holiday Parade breaks donation record
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade not only welcomed the holiday season to West Michigan Saturday, it also raised money for a good cause. Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes is a local nonprofit that has been providing an average of 700 people with groceries each day out of 77 distribution sites in Kalamazoo County.
Bike lanes could be added to Bronson Boulevard in the coming years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is planning major construction on a popular roadway that's home to hundreds of residents in the area, with even more vehicles passing through it everyday. Bronson Boulevard is scheduled to undergo a makeover either 2024 or 2025, according to the city. Similar...
Maple Street YMCA hands out roughly 1,000 turkeys ahead of the holiday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are getting ready for the Thanksgiving Day feast. Cooking: Tips on how to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires. Maple Street YMCA wanted to help by giving out roughly 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, according to organizers. The annual turkey giveaway is a joint effort sponsored by...
Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week scheduled to return mid-January 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sip your way around Kalamazoo County this January. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is scheduled to return for its 13th year Friday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 21 at local breweries, wineries, distilleries, bars, and restaurants, according to Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo.
Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge opens in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Downtown Kalamazoo welcomed a new black-owned and operated cocktail lounge on Tuesday night. Dabney & Co. honors a once-enslaved John Dabney, a renowned black bartender who was credited with crafting “hail-storm” mint juleps, according to bar owner Daniel May. "The mint julep is our...
Kalamazoo public safety officers hand out free Thanksgiving meals
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo partnered with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety to pass out free Thanksgiving meals to families in need Tuesday. The community stepped up to help fund the fifth annual partnership with donations from the YMCA, Loaves and Fishes, Midtown Fresh Market, and more.
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital adds more hospital beds as RSV cases surge
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's no doubt that parents are concerned about the widespread illness going around: respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. President of Spectrum Health at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Dr. Hossain Marandi, provided an update on the hospital's RSV numbers Tuesday. Getting together: Planning Thanksgiving...
Construction on I-69 expected to pause for the winter
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to pause work on the 25-mile rebuild of I-69 from Marshall to Charlotte, according to state officials. Drivers can expect the work to begin again in March 2023, with all lanes, ramps and bridges re-opening for the winter,...
