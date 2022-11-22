Lake Zurich's Tyler Erkman voted SBLive's Illinois high school Athlete of the Week (Nov. 7-12)

Congratulations to Lake Zurich's Tyler Erkman, who was voted SBLive's Illinois high school Athlete of the Week (Nov. 7-12) . He received nearly 67 percent of the votes.

Erkman, a wide receiver-defensive back, impacted all three phases of the game in Lake Zurich's 29-27 playoff win over Pekin as he returned a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown, caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, and sealed the Bears victory by stuffing Pekin’s game tying 2-point conversion attempt at the goal line.

St. Rita linebacker Matt Kingsbury finished second in the voting as he received more than 32 percent of the votes.

Previous winners: St. Rita's DJ Stewart (Oct. 31-Nov. 5), Stevenson's Matt Projansky (Oct. 17-22), Prospect's Brad Vierneisel (Oct. 10-15), Brother Rice's Owen Lyons (Oct. 3-8), Bolingbrook's Jonas Williams (Sept. 19-24), Benet Academy's Aniya Warren (Sept. 12-17), Bolingbrook's I'Marion Stewart (Sept. 4-10), Lemont's Nate Wrublik (Aug. 29-Sept. 3) and Highland's Travis Porter (Aug. 22-28).

Here is another look at the nominees for Nov. 7-12:

Robert Battle, East St. Louis football

Battle, a junior quarterback, could not be stopped in the Flyers 6A quarterfinal matchup against Crete-Monee. He completed 11 passes out of 16 attempts for 257 yards and a touchdown along with 69 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as he helped East St. Louis to a 45-0 victory.

Maggie Bendell, Cary Grove swimming & diving

A junior, Bendell won the diving competition at the Illinois girls state championships with a finals score of 462.50.

Blainey Dowling, Mount Carmel football

A senior QB who led a dominant offensive performance for the Caravan, Dowling completed 15 of his 27 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns (all in the first half) during in Mount Carmel’s 48-12 victory against CCL Blue rival Brother Rice.

Joey Gliatta, IC Catholic Prep football

After falling behind 20-7, Gliatta led IC Catholic’s comeback effort with 21 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns, including his game winning 10-yard touchdown run in overtime to take down Princeton by a score of 27-20.

Megan Holder, Aquin (Freeport) volleyball

Holder dished out a match-high 26 assists and added seven digs and two kills as Aquin defeated Springfield Lutheran 2-0 to win the Illinois Class 1A girls volleyball championship.

Jenna Kerr, Barrington swimming & diving

A senior and a University of Iowa recruit, Kerr set a school and pool record in winning the 500-yard freestyle at the Illinois girls state championships with a time of 4:46.30.

Matt Kingsbury, St. Rita football

A standout linebacker, Kingsbury led an impressive St. Rita defensive effort, blocked a field goal, and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown as the Mustangs cruised to a 28-7 victory against St. Charles North.

Ryan Leyden, Maine South football

Leyden finished with an impressive stat line in a close loss against Glenbard West. He completed 19 of 24 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown as he led a 34-point Maine South offensive effort.

Tyaire Lott, Sacred Heart-Griffin football

Lott, SHG's standout senior quarterback, led an impressive offensive effort for the Cyclones with four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing) in the first half of their 51-13 4A quarterfinal victory over Murphysboro.

Annika Parkhe, Deerfield swimming & diving

The standout junior repeated as Illinois state champion in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle. She broke her own state record in the 100 fly with a time of 52.13 in the finals, breaking the mark of 52.72 she set a year ago. She won the 200 free in 1:45.60, which was just off her record-setting time of 1:45.53 in winning the event a year earlier.

Alayna Pierce, Genoa-Kingston volleyball

Pierce, a senior headed to Tennessee Tech, had a match-high 18 kills and added 10 digs as Genoa-Kingston defeated IC Catholic Prep 2-0 to win the Illinois Class 2A girls volleyball championship – the program's first state volleyball title.

Vinny Rugai, St. Ignatius football

Rugai was tough to bring down on Saturday as he rushed 23 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-6 Wolfpack victory over Notre Dame (Niles) to move on to the semifinals for the first time in school history.

Braden Tischer, Lincoln-Way East football

A junior quarterback, Tischer was successful through the air against a solid Warren defense as he completed 12 of his 16 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns during the Griffin’s 35-14 8A quarterfinal victory.

Tyler Vasey, Prairie Ridge football

Vasey has simply been unstoppable during the playoffs for Prairie Ridge as he had a historic performance with 481 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground during the Wolves' 69-28 victory. Vasey became the state's all-time single season rushing leader and his 481-yard performance is a new state single-game record.

Ellie White, Mother McAuley volleyball

White, a senior and a University of Michigan recruit, had a match-high 20 kills and added nine digs to lead McAuley to a 2-1 win over Benet Academy in the Illinois 4A championship match. The Mighty Macs finished the season at 39-3 after winning the 16th state title in program history.