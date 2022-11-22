Read full article on original website
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
Gas prices fall in Missouri ahead of Thanksgiving
Experts say the statewide gas price average in Missouri is now the lowest it has been since February.
Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri
(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
Natural gas rates to increase for Spire customers in Missouri
Spire East and Spire West customers in Missouri will see natural gas rates increase under a filing that takes effect on Nov. 29, the company announced Tuesday.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS TOTAL DEER HARVEST FOR NOVEMBER PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
The Weirdest Law in Missouri Involves Elephants and Beer – Really
It's really a law in Missouri and it really is strange. It involves elephants and in an unexpected twist of fate also has something to do with beer. Let's go down this rabbit (or elephant) hole. Explore.com decided to rank the weirdest laws in each state. It's an interesting read...
What to know as peak eagle-watching season nears in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — We’re less than a month from the official start of winter. With brisk temperatures and snow chances in Missouri also comes a tradition for outdoor enthusiasts: Peak eagle-watching season. The Missouri Department of Conservation announced a new slate of ‘Eagle Days’ events earlier this week....
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
Red cabin on the lakePhoto byPhoto by Seth kane on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend in Missouri.
Natural gas customers to soon see significant increase in winter bills
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Some natural gas customers in northeast Missouri will be paying more to heat their homes this winter. Liberty Utilities announced on Monday that due to estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas and the Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor, customers will see natural gas rates change under a filing that takes effect on December 4.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/24/22
After a few early showers most of Thanksgiving is dry for Southeast Kansas. Look for mild temperatures to continue with highs in the mid 50s. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday. The broader part of this has been closer to the Gulf Coast. This is where most...
Tracking near average snowfall, temperatures for the upcoming winter
No two winters are the same in Mid-Missouri. After all, we recorded the first measurable snowfall before the calendar flipped to December. We're coming up on a year since a deadly tornado outbreak rocked much of the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys on Dec. 10, 2021. An EF-0 tornado did damage near Wellsville in Montgomery County, and a few stronger tornadoes hit the St. Louis area. One of those killed six workers at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois. The outbreak went on to produce more devastating tornadoes in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Missouri hunters increase November deer harvest over last year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says deer hunters harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season. This is a slight increase over last year. According to the MDC, out of all the harvested deer, 102,633 were antlered bucks, 78,162 were does and...
Missouri Public Service Commission approves natural gas rate hike for Spire customers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Public Service Commission approved a rate hike for Spire customers. The rate hike change goes into effect on November 29. The Actual Cost Adjustment factor is a mechanism that tracks any over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a...
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/24/22
After a few early showers most of Thanksgiving is dry for Northeast Oklahoma. Look for mild temperatures to continue with highs in the mid 50s. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday. We start to see a north wind in the afternoon. This will cool us down a...
Rain Early Thursday & Again Saturday
We will continue to see scattered showers move across the Four States tonight. Much of this will hold off until around midnight. It will continue into tomorrow morning. Most of Thanksgiving will be dry though. Look for mild temperatures to continue into the weekend. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday.
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a press conference at the State Capitol this morning to announce his appointment to replace U.S. Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt as Attorney General of the State of Missouri. The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. this morning and will be broadcast on the governor's Facebook page.
Missouri officials warn of ‘highly pathogenic’ avian flu in southwest MO
Investigators with the United States Department of Agriculture are working with poultry producers in Missouri after a case of highly pathogenic avian flu was discovered in SW Missouri.
