Missouri State

Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements

Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri

(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
What to know as peak eagle-watching season nears in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — We’re less than a month from the official start of winter. With brisk temperatures and snow chances in Missouri also comes a tradition for outdoor enthusiasts: Peak eagle-watching season. The Missouri Department of Conservation announced a new slate of ‘Eagle Days’ events earlier this week....
Spire rates to increase

JOPLIN, Mo. — Your monthly bill is going up if you get your natural gas from Spire Energy. The change is to the actual cost adjustment factor, or ACA. It’s connected to the increases and decreases in wholesale gas prices. According to the Missouri Public Service Commission —...
Natural gas customers to soon see significant increase in winter bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Some natural gas customers in northeast Missouri will be paying more to heat their homes this winter. Liberty Utilities announced on Monday that due to estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas and the Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor, customers will see natural gas rates change under a filing that takes effect on December 4.
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/24/22

After a few early showers most of Thanksgiving is dry for Southeast Kansas. Look for mild temperatures to continue with highs in the mid 50s. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday. The broader part of this has been closer to the Gulf Coast. This is where most...
Tracking near average snowfall, temperatures for the upcoming winter

No two winters are the same in Mid-Missouri. After all, we recorded the first measurable snowfall before the calendar flipped to December. We're coming up on a year since a deadly tornado outbreak rocked much of the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys on Dec. 10, 2021. An EF-0 tornado did damage near Wellsville in Montgomery County, and a few stronger tornadoes hit the St. Louis area. One of those killed six workers at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois. The outbreak went on to produce more devastating tornadoes in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/24/22

After a few early showers most of Thanksgiving is dry for Northeast Oklahoma. Look for mild temperatures to continue with highs in the mid 50s. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday. We start to see a north wind in the afternoon. This will cool us down a...
Rain Early Thursday & Again Saturday

We will continue to see scattered showers move across the Four States tonight. Much of this will hold off until around midnight. It will continue into tomorrow morning. Most of Thanksgiving will be dry though. Look for mild temperatures to continue into the weekend. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday.
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a press conference at the State Capitol this morning to announce his appointment to replace U.S. Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt as Attorney General of the State of Missouri. The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. this morning and will be broadcast on the governor's Facebook page.
