Troopers: Claysburg woman jailed on animal cruelty charges, neglected horses

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Horses in a Claysburg woman’s possession that never got proper vet care has led to jail time after police said one suffered a miscarriage due to its living conditions.

It was on Monday, Oct. 3 when troopers responded to a residence along Pierce Lane in Kimmel Township and saw two horses that were in a barn on the property, according to the charges filed by state police in Bedford County.

Troopers said they saw that one of the horses had an infected eye and spoke with 20-year-old Katlyn Weyant about it. She told police that she did not know the last time she had her horses checked by a vet.

Weyant was given two weeks to provide proper vet paperwork due to the horse’s eye but failed to do so, troopers said.

Troopers noted there were dogs at Weyant’s home, but she could not provide proper paperwork after she said they were hers. A Dog Warden also reported that Weyant does not own any dogs under her name.

In November, police learned about reports of Weyant’s horses running around on the road. In the report, police learned about two other horses locked in a stall in the barn, making it four horses that were neglected.

According to the criminal complaint, the horses in the barn were in bad health. One horse had a miscarriage while the other had suffered an injury to its eye, and a vet said it would possibly need to be removed.

Weyant faces four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, four misdemeanors of animal neglect and cruelty to animals along with other similar charges.

Weyant is currently lodged in Bedford County Prison with bail of 10% of $30,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

