ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claysburg, PA

Troopers: Claysburg woman jailed on animal cruelty charges, neglected horses

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q00ho_0jKKFJFm00

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Horses in a Claysburg woman’s possession that never got proper vet care has led to jail time after police said one suffered a miscarriage due to its living conditions.

It was on Monday, Oct. 3 when troopers responded to a residence along Pierce Lane in Kimmel Township and saw two horses that were in a barn on the property, according to the charges filed by state police in Bedford County.

Troopers said they saw that one of the horses had an infected eye and spoke with 20-year-old Katlyn Weyant about it. She told police that she did not know the last time she had her horses checked by a vet.

Minor put in coma after falling off moving car, Philipsburg woman charged

Weyant was given two weeks to provide proper vet paperwork due to the horse’s eye but failed to do so, troopers said.

Troopers noted there were dogs at Weyant’s home, but she could not provide proper paperwork after she said they were hers. A Dog Warden also reported that Weyant does not own any dogs under her name.

In November, police learned about reports of Weyant’s horses running around on the road. In the report, police learned about two other horses locked in a stall in the barn, making it four horses that were neglected.

According to the criminal complaint, the horses in the barn were in bad health. One horse had a miscarriage while the other had suffered an injury to its eye, and a vet said it would possibly need to be removed.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Weyant faces four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, four misdemeanors of animal neglect and cruelty to animals along with other similar charges.

Weyant is currently lodged in Bedford County Prison with bail of 10% of $30,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaj.com

‘I’ll be wearing this to your funeral:’ Aggressive man in Somerset County arrested, police report

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested by state police in Boswell Borough on Sunday following an alleged assault against a woman that left her bloodied. On Nov. 20 around 1:22 a.m., troopers were sent to the 600 block of Stonycreek Street after a woman reported she had been attacked by 31-year-old Jacob Austin who was “highly intoxicated,” according to court documents. When police arrived, they noted there was a large fresh blood stain on the carpet behind Austin while the woman was across the room with blood on her face.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of cruelty to animals around 1:31 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Police say the incident occurred along East Main Street in...
wtae.com

Three suspects from Romania held in alleged stolen credit card scheme

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Charges against three suspects accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards will move forward to trial following a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Minodora Serban, Vasile Catola, and Maria Branchi were charged earlier this month following incidents at multiple Walmarts in Westmoreland County. According...
GREENSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Two Local Men Injured Following Motorcycle Crash on Waterson Road

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a motorcycle crash in Clarion Township earlier this month that injured two area men. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, on Waterson Road in Clarion Township. Police say a...
CLARION, PA
abc23.com

Kevin Siehl Settlement

Lawyers for the estate of Kevin Siehl announced an $8.2 million settlement with Johnstown Police, the Cambria County District Attorney’s office and state police in his wrongful conviction lawsuit. Siehl was accused of killing his wife in 1991 but later won release from prison after a judge ruled that...
wtaj.com

Meet Hazel from the Huntingdon County Humane Society

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon County Humane Society Director, Lisa Boland stopped by with her buddy, Hazel. Hazel is a 3½ month old hound mix. “She came into the shelter with a sister and a brother,” says Boland. The shelter microchips, and spay and neuters their...
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy