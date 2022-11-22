ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Legislature poised to change law to aid a DeSantis presidential run

By Gary Fineout
POLITICO
 2 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis has brushed aside talk of a possible presidential run, including a potential confrontation with former President Donald Trump, telling people to “chill out.” | Octavio Jones/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s top Republican leaders say they are willing to change state law to smooth the way for Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024.

Both House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples), both of whom were sworn into their new posts on Tuesday, agreed it would be a “good idea” to make it clear that DeSantis would not have to resign if he wound up becoming the GOP nominee.

DeSantis was reelected to a second four-year term earlier this month after he defeated his Democratic rival by roughly 20 points.

“If an individual who is Florida governor is running for president, I think he should be allowed to do it,” Passidomo told reporters. “I really do. That’s a big honor and a privilege, so it is a good idea.”

While DeSantis has not yet said he will definitely run in 2024, he has emerged as a top potential contender for the job. Some are pressing him to run even though former President Donald Trump has already announced his third bid for the White House. Recent polls have shown support for DeSantis is rising among Republican voters.



Florida law requires anyone running for a new office to put in an irrevocable letter of resignation ahead of qualifying if the terms of the two offices overlap. The law was changed in 2008 to open the door for then-Gov. Charlie Crist to seek the vice presidency, but legislators reversed course four years ago and put back in a place a requirement that someone seeking federal office would have to resign ahead of the actual election.

The 2008 law did include a carve-out for someone whose term is about to end, but that would not apply to DeSantis. The carve-out allowed then-Gov. Rick Scott, who defeated incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson that year, to remain in office until the day DeSantis was inaugurated.

Renner said that proved state legislators had been “inconsistent” about the state’s resign-to-run law, and that was one reason he was open to changing it again.

POLITICO reported earlier this month that those close to DeSantis say he has not made a final decision about running for president, but that if he does, he would likely wait until after the 2023 session that starts in March.

That would also be the time the Florida Legislature, which now has a GOP supermajority in both chambers, would consider changes to state election law. Florida legislators routinely pass election law changes in non-election years.

DeSantis has brushed aside talk of a possible presidential run, including a potential confrontation with Trump, telling people to “chill out.” It was Trump’s endorsement that catapulted DeSantis ahead of then-Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the 2018 Republican primary.

Trump recently attacked DeSantis for playing games by not announcing his presidential ambitions.

“He says, ‘I’m only focused on the governor’s race, I’m not looking into the future.’ Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer,” Trump said in a Nov. 10 statement and in a post on his social media platform Truth social.

A Trump-DeSantis confrontation would likely split many Florida Republicans, with some, such as Rep. Matt Gaetz who was part of DeSantis’s 2018 transition team, backing Trump.

Asked Tuesday to choose between Trump or DeSantis, a smiling Passidomo said, “What?” Asked a second time, “Trump or DeSantis,” she again said, “what?” and then returned to her office.

Angela Hoover
2d ago

disgusting that Republicans always want to make exceptions and change laws only to benefit themselves. thieves. thugs, and criminals

susan
2d ago

This is an a affront to every Florida citizen. He robs us by still collecting his salary while doing no business for Florida while having a safety net to return to when he loses. This is all kinds of wrong. And to change the rules and law to accommodate an individual is unethical. It seems DeSantis is rewriting the definition of democracy on all levels. The only way he can win is if he cheats and steals. DISCUSTING!!!

Carmen Y Cruz
2d ago

Florida is home to the most people charged in relation to the January 6 insurrection. Of the 855 individuals charged in connection to the insurrection, 90 (10.5%) hail from the state of Florida.Hate crimes continued to rise in the state of Florida over the last several years. According to the FBI’s 2020  Hate Crime Statistics report  (the most recent data available), 56.1% of nationally reported religion-based hate crimes in 2020 targeted the Jewish community. In Florida, hate crimes against Jews accounted for 80% of the religiously motivated incidents in 2020, and antisemitic hate crimes have risen 300% since 2012.

Related
POLITICO

Florida's new GOP leaders vow to make it cheaper to live here

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Happy Thanksgiving!. Party time— Florida legislators descended upon Tallahassee for the past two days, swore in their new leaders (who held receptions the night before) and Republicans celebrated their new supermajority status in both chambers. Now the hard part. What was said— While newly...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Legislature’s GOP supermajority to set the stage for next two years of lawmaking

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Legislature convenes Tuesday to reorganize itself following elections that produced supermajorities for the Republican Party in both chambers. Its new leaders include the first woman in a generation to lead the Senate. The proceedings will be largely ceremonial, as new members take their oaths of office beneath galleries filled with family members and […] The post FL Legislature’s GOP supermajority to set the stage for next two years of lawmaking appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Back when I was a kid in Pensacola, the church that my parents and I attended held services three times a week. We were there every time the doors were open: Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night. I liked the Wednesday sessions best because every couple of months we’d have a “song service.” That […] The post Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Is Ron DeSantis Really the Champion of the Freedom?

Freedom is the ideal America was founded on, and no one carries the flag of freedom prouder than Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis (Ron DeSanctimonious, as Trump calls him), at least according to his own campaign ads and speeches. “While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard,” he has said.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”

All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida faces more problems with reinsurance

TALLAHASSEE — As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. STORY: ‘It’s a lack of humanity’: Georgia defense attorney calls for reform in correctional system. Fitch Ratings released an...
FLORIDA STATE
msmagazine.com

Publicly Arresting Formerly Incarcerated Voters Is Voter Intimidation—Not ‘Election Integrity’

The midterms were the first election in Florida’s history in which registered Republicans outpaced Democrats at the voting booth. Were DeSantis’ public arrests to blame?. When three police officers showed up at the front door of Tampa, Fla., resident Romona Oliver to tell her she was being arrested for voter fraud, she was shocked. “Oh my god. Voter fraud? I voted, but I ain’t commit no fraud.” Oliver, 55, told police she was given a voter registration card by a local official.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
FLORIDA STATE
