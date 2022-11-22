Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Umatilla School District cancels school Tuesday due to rise in illnesses
UMATILLA, Oregon — Umatilla School District Students are starting their Thanksgiving break early due to illness. In a letter sent to families and posted on social media, the school district said there was a surge of illnesses this week. According to the district, more than 3o% of McNary Heights Elementary School students were absent Monday, Nov. 21. Umatilla High...
Winter weather: Multiple crashes across the valley, closures for Wednesday
REGIONAL – Winter weather across the upper and lower valleys brought rain, freezing rain and even snow. Authorities from several agencies responded to several crashes in along stretches of highways as people headed home at the end of the workday Tuesday. Between Argent Road and Road 68 in Pasco, there were reports of at least four crashes all active at...
FOX 11 and 41
Morning ice causing a few delays and crashes
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The freezing rain that fell Tuesday night has left icy conditions around the Columbia Basin and is causing some delayed starts for businesses and schools in the area. City offices and facilities in West Richland will now open at 10 a.m. Heritage University in Toppenish is currently running...
yaktrinews.com
⚠️🚨FIRST ALERT 🚨⚠️- Icy conditions, possible fog on your Wednesday morning commute – Jason
Tough traveling conditions tonight, and into tomorrow morning from Ellensburg to Pendleton. The wintry mix that fell throughout the day will freeze tonight into tomorrow morning, causing difficult driving conditions throughout our areas. We’ve already had reports of rollover accidents on I-182 in Pasco Tuesday evening, and I-90 has been...
nbcrightnow.com
Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain
KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
nbcrightnow.com
Green can yard waste pick up services return to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – Green can yard waste collection services are scheduled to begin again tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. In a news release, the City of Richland announced that the early freezing temperatures in the region and the windstorm earlier this month have made it difficult to follow regular collection schedules but they are ready to bring this service back.
40-Year-Old Stephanie Hall Mullen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
FOX 11 and 41
Focus on the food for a fire-free Thanksgiving
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla Fire District #1 is reminding everyone to “focus on the food” to avoid kitchen fires this Holiday season. The reminder from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is being shared by the Fire District because Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. According...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP responds to icy crash in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a rollover crash on I-182 near Road 68 around 7 a.m. on November, 23. Minor injuries were reported in the crash. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the crash was the result of not adjusting to the weather conditions while driving.
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, the accident happened on Interstate 182 near Road 68 at around 7 a.m. WSP Trooper Chris Thorson claims that the failure to adapt to the weather while driving was what caused the accident. The identity and condition of the victims are not yet known. It...
nbcrightnow.com
First HiVE patrol results for the region released
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Laundry Mat Dryer Catches Fire; No Injuries Reported
No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon when a dryer unit at a Hermiston laundry mat caught fire. Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to the fire at Washboard Laundry on 11th Street around 4:44 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a dryer unit in the laundromat on fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, removed the burning debris from the building, and overhauled the area.
nbcrightnow.com
Three vehicle car crash blocks traffic in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – Richland Police officers responded to a three vehicle crash earlier today at Dallas Road and Ava Way, according to a Facebook post by the Richland Police Department. Both lanes of Dallas Road were shut down north of Ava Way for a period of time but were...
FOX 11 and 41
Drive sober this Thanksgiving to ensure everyone’s seat at the table
RICHLAND, Wash. — “Everyone should be at the table this Thanksgiving,” reads a Target Zero infographic shared by the Richland Police Department, urging people not to drink and drive as the holiday season approaches. In 2020, there were 11,654 people killed in drunk driving crashes across the...
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla to Hold Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Project PATH
The city of Umatilla is inviting the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for Project PATH on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The facility will be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston for the purpose of bringing together services to assist individuals and families in west Umatilla County who are experiencing homelessness and help them transition to permanent housing. More information about Project PATH is available on the city’s website or by calling Umatilla City Hall at 541-922-3226.
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco school closure
PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wolves are busy
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has changed the way it reports confirmed wolf depredations and other wolf news. It will report all acts on a weekly basis instead of as they occur. There are also fewer details provided in these reports. Based on that new...
Inflation drives high demand for help at Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive in Tri-Cities
Cars began lining up before dawn.
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 18-19, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Comments / 0