ellwoodcity.org
Warren
Warren Charles Kenn, 85, of New Castle died November 25, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Melvin and Edith (Myers) Kenn and was born June 15, 1937, in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife, of 34 years, Barbara Kenn, two daughters; Deneen Pence and her husband Sam of New Castle, Lisa Kenn of New Castle, and one son; Carl Kenn and his wife Lorrie of Spring Hill, FL.
ellwoodcity.org
Karen S. Knechtel, 63
Mrs. Karen S. Knechtel, 63, of Wampum passed away on Friday, November 25th, 2022 at her family homestead, following a long battle with muscular sclerosis. Karen was born on November 23rd, 1959 in Beaver County to the late Samuel R. and Mary R. (Sedgwick) Heaton Sr. She graduated from Beaver Falls with the class of 1977. She also graduated from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy and from the Community College of Beaver County, where she earned her Licensed Practical Nursing Certificate. She worked in senior care and was a dedicated nurse and nursing administrator. She belonged to the VFW post #8106 Auxiliary. Karen was a proud member of the Legend Motorcycle Club, and enjoyed taking trips with her husband, Moe and their friends. She had adventures across the United States, with her favorite being her trip to Maine. She cherished music and her family. A beautiful blend of clever and caring, she will be missed by all who knew her.
ellwoodcity.org
Nicholas Anthony Frisk Jr., 81
of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022 at his residence while in his wife’s arms. Born on August 23rd, 1941, in Ellwood City. Nick was the son of late Nicholas Anthony Frisk Sr. and Clara Rose Frisk of Ellwood City. After setting numerous records as...
explore venango
Mary Lou Heckathorn
Mary Lou Heckathorn, 65, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at her home. Born Oct. 8, 1957 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Oren & Betty Behringer Proper. Mary Lou was a graduate of Oil City High School. She had worked many years at...
Sentimental Christmas tree marks Sharon’s annual lighting
The City of Sharon's annual tree lighting had dancing, caroling, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus -- but a few special moments punctuated the evening.
977rocks.com
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
wtae.com
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
ellwoodcity.org
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of November 28
The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘CORRECT AN EGREGIOUS WRONG’…Bethel AME Church wants their land back in the Lower Hill
PASTOR DALE B. SNYDER OF BETHEL AME CHURCH. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) Bethel AME Church Pastor Dale B. Snyder has nothing but love for Epiphany Roman Catholic Church, which has a majority-White congregation, on the corner of Centre Avenue and Washington Place in the Lower Hill District. “But we wish...
butlerradio.com
One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash
One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
butlerradio.com
Two Motorists Facing Charges Following Traffic Stop in Butler Township
Two Allegheny County residents are facing charges following a traffic stop that occurred late last week in Butler Township. According to State Police, troopers conducted the stop on New Castle Road just before 4pm on Friday. During the stop, police say that they searched the vehicle and found a handgun...
explore venango
Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
Car comes to rest against garage in Westmoreland rollover crash
A car came to rest with its tires against a garage in New Kensington after a rollover crash this morning in Westmoreland County. Members of New Kensington Fire Department Co. 2 responded to the call after 6 a.m. and found the vehicle in the area of Feldarelli Square. According to...
Butler Area School Board considers having naloxone/Narcan available to district school nurses
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The Butler Area School Board is considering having naloxone (brand name Narcan) available to school nurses and police in case of an emergency in the school district. The Butler County district attorney supports the proposal and said it could save lives. “I think it’s smart...
Woman says someone put 250 nails in her driveway
They’re not releasing her name, but state police in New Castle say a Lawrence County woman found about 250 nails scattered across her driveway.
PA Mom Of Three Made Tragic Facebook Post The Day Before Crashing Into Tractor-Trailer On I-80
A 33-year-old woman who died in a crash into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania left a sad post on Facebook the day before she passed. Brandi Lynn Rapp, of Clarion, died from blunt force trauma injuries when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on Friday, Nov. 18, according to the Clearfield County coroner's office.
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County
DUNLEVY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a hoarded house in Washington County. According to the Charleroi Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Church Street in Dunlevy Borough at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. The fire was originally reported as a...
explore venango
Two Injured in Sandycreek Township Collision
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were transported to an area hospital following a collision in Sandycreek Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:41 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, on Pittsburgh Road at its intersection with Debence Drive, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police...
Fight between teens results in shattered windows at Pa. business: report
A huge fight involving teenagers left a Pennsylvania salon with boarded-up windows. According to WPXI, Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s hair salon along Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh, told the news outlet that a fight in front of his business resulted in the front window being smashed. “It’s awful,” Cardamone...
