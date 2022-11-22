ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden County, FL

WCTV

Thousands Participate in annual Tallahassee Turkey Trot

Tallahassee couple host Thanksgiving meal in American Legion feeding over 800. LCSO honors deputy Chris Smith after 8 years. The state fire marshal is investigating what sparked a fire early Tuesday at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee. Gadsden County family represented key to new home after hurricsane Michael. Updated: Nov....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Leon Co. swears in new commissioners, elect new leadership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In front of a packed crowd, the Leon County Commission swore in their newest members following the November election Tuesday. Commissioner Christian Caban replaces the late Jimbo Jackson to lead District 2 and David O’Keefe was sworn in as the District 5 commissioner replacing Kristin Dozier who left her seat to run for Tallahassee Mayor.
LEON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

City police make gains

City officials are set to approve a measure that will reduce the percentage of the contributions that police make to their pension funds, yet another of the recent advances made by Monticello Police Department (MPD) officers. Ordinance 2022-11 – which the Monticello City Council is expected to approve on Tuesday,...
MONTICELLO, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 21, 2022

Jerath Hicks, 32, Sneads, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Earhart, 21, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 182 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
University of Florida

Jackson County Native Returns Home to Lead 4-H Youth Program

MARIANNA, Fla. – UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County welcomes Carly Barnes Montuani as the 4-H Youth Development Program agent. She brings more than a decade of experience in youth development, communication and administration to the position. She joined the team in September. 4-H is a national practical, non-formal educational program for youth. Florida 4-H is the youth development program of the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, which is part of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida man claims $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s $10 gamble paid off when he won a $2 million top prize from playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jordan Domingue, 43, of Panama City, claimed his $2 million top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Domingue chose to receive his winnings as a […]
FLORIDA STATE

