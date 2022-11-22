Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended state attorney prepares to fight for job at trial next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will head to trial next week in Tallahassee. Warren is fighting to get his job back after the governor removed him from office for neglect of duty back in August. As the two prepare for trial, federal...
Leon County Commission approves $1 million for Tallahassee Housing Authority Orange Ave. Redevelopment
WCTV
Thousands Participate in annual Tallahassee Turkey Trot
Tallahassee couple host Thanksgiving meal in American Legion feeding over 800. LCSO honors deputy Chris Smith after 8 years. The state fire marshal is investigating what sparked a fire early Tuesday at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee. Gadsden County family represented key to new home after hurricsane Michael. Updated: Nov....
WCTV
Leon Co. swears in new commissioners, elect new leadership
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In front of a packed crowd, the Leon County Commission swore in their newest members following the November election Tuesday. Commissioner Christian Caban replaces the late Jimbo Jackson to lead District 2 and David O’Keefe was sworn in as the District 5 commissioner replacing Kristin Dozier who left her seat to run for Tallahassee Mayor.
WCTV
Tallahassee couple host Thanksgiving meal in American Legion feeding over 800
Tallahassee Urban League offers free thanksgiving meals. Gadsden County family represented key to new home after hurricsane Michael. Gadsden County family represented key to new home after Hurricane Michael. Tallahassee soccer fans react to U.S. vs. Wales game. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST. Dozens of soccer enthusiasts...
ecbpublishing.com
City police make gains
City officials are set to approve a measure that will reduce the percentage of the contributions that police make to their pension funds, yet another of the recent advances made by Monticello Police Department (MPD) officers. Ordinance 2022-11 – which the Monticello City Council is expected to approve on Tuesday,...
Tallahassee CPRB Member Defends “Abolish Police” Sticker
Taylor Biro – a member of the Tallahassee Citizens Review Board Member (CPRB) – is defending a mug she allegedly took into a CPRB meeting that a had an “Abolish Police” sticker and a sticker with profanity. TR obtained an image of the mug, which is shown below. The image shows an “Abolish Police” sticker […]
The Jewish Center in Tallahassee is starting to rebuild
Rabbi Schneur Oirechman has been serving the 4,500 Jewish students at FSU and other Jewish members in the community in an untraditional way for the last six months.
Tallahassee Housing Authority seeking $1 million to offset rising costs for Orange Ave. affordable housing
cw34.com
First-grader accused of hitting teacher over Pokémon card allowed back at school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A first grader who allegedly hit a teacher over a Pokémon card is being allowed to return to school. The 6-year-old student allegedly threw a tantrum and hit his physical education teacher for taking away the card. “I am glad that we were able...
WCTV
Magbanua back in Tallahassee, awaiting closed door questioning next week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Katherine Magbanua is back in Tallahassee just months after being convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel. Leon County Detention Center records show a smiling Magbanua being booked into jail just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. A judge’s...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 21, 2022
Jerath Hicks, 32, Sneads, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Earhart, 21, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 182 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Judge in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit […]
Salvation Army of Tallahassee serving hundreds for Thanksgiving
Volunteers helped serve Thanksgiving meals to 400 people in the community on Wednesday. The idea is to allow everyone to sit down at a table together and enjoy each other's company.
University of Florida
Jackson County Native Returns Home to Lead 4-H Youth Program
MARIANNA, Fla. – UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County welcomes Carly Barnes Montuani as the 4-H Youth Development Program agent. She brings more than a decade of experience in youth development, communication and administration to the position. She joined the team in September. 4-H is a national practical, non-formal educational program for youth. Florida 4-H is the youth development program of the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, which is part of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).
WCTV
Tallahassee residents hold candlelight vigil to honor victims in Colorado shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several dozen people gathered outside Common Ground Books Tuesday night to mourn the loss of the five people killed in the shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Attendees lit candles and held a moment of silence in honor of the victims and survivors. “We...
Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
Tallahassee set to receive activity book based on Tallahassee's history
The Tallahassee Historical Society is taking a look at a portion of Tallahassee's 200-year history.
Florida man claims $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s $10 gamble paid off when he won a $2 million top prize from playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jordan Domingue, 43, of Panama City, claimed his $2 million top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Domingue chose to receive his winnings as a […]
Some Thomasville City services closed for Thanksgiving
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, some Thomasville City services will be affected, according to the City of Thomasville.
