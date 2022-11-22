Read full article on original website
Davis Firemen Fight Blaze at Arbuckle Event Center
ARBUCKLE EVENT CENTER. Fire broke out at the Arbuckle Event Center on Nov. 16. No injuries were reported and no animals from Arbuckle Wilderness were harmed. The Fire Marshal is investigating the blaze. Several area departments assisted the Davis Fire Department in the fighting the fire. Volunteer firefighters with the...
Thanksgiving Events happening tomorrow in Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thanksgiving celebrations is underway and in Texoma there are plenty of free events you can attend to. “We are having a community thanksgiving dinner it is being going around for 16 years,” said Rosemary Neal. Seventh & Main Baptist Church in Bonham is having their...
Arrest warrant issued for Kingston Alum
Officials with the Durant Police Department reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for Ryan Capps, a former Durant Middle School teacher. Durant police said that Durant Independent School District Superintendent Duane Merideth contacted them that Capps, a male from Kingston, had allegedly been in an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Brandon Mitchell, a Durant police detective verified that an arrest warrant has been issued for Capps. He is facing charges for Child Sexual Abuse and Indecent Proposals to a Child Under 16. Capps is not in custody yet, and the investigation is still underway.
Ardmore’s Grace Center moves to new building
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Volunteers and workers at the Grace Center - Ardmore’s homeless resource center - moved office furniture, lockers and beds to a new building Tuesday morning. Last January the Grace Day Center closed down for two months, citing a need to reevaluate the program. At the...
Helen Christine Latham
Funeral services for Helen Christine (Gwinn) Latham, a Centrahoma resident, were held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Cottonwood Baptist Church with pastor Eddie Hogue officiating, assisted by Bro. Delbert Jenkins. Burial was in Coalgate Cemetery with Brown’s Funeral Service of Coalgate in charge of arrangements. Helen...
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After almost a week since Grayson County was on the verge of having hundreds of residents lose power, the city of Sherman and tenants say the landlords have been silent. And records show Apex has operated under several names making answers hard to find. “It’s incredibly...
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers named next director of NTRA
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Judge Bill Magers is leaving office in January with plans to take on a new leadership role at the North Texas Regional Airport. Magers will serve as the next director for NTRA and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority. Like...
OBI is making stops in Durant this week
DURANT – The Oklahoma Blood Institute and The Chocolate Factory invite Bryan County to give blood this week. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, OBI will be at First Texoma National Bank from 9:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. and at Shamrock Bank from 3:15-5:00 p.m. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, you can give blood...
Ardmore ice rink to open Saturday
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The ice skating rink at Ardmore’s Clubhouse will open on Saturday. It’s the second year that the Ardmore Clubhouse has had the ice rink... parks director Teresa Ervin said there’s a lot that goes into making it happen. “The work goes into it...
Murder/Suicide In Choctaw County
Monday morning, witnesses observed Spencer Laine Dillishaw shoot Regina Vargus Dillishaw, 26, and a six-year-old boy in a murder/suicide in Choctaw County. It occurred on Highway 147, about six miles north of U.S. 70 near Sawyer. A semi-truck driver was driving southbound on Highway 147 when he saw Regina and the young boy walking from the car parked on the highway. Spencer made a U-turn in front of the truck, collided, and fired shots. They pronounced the young boy at the scene, Transported Spencer to Choctaw County Memorial and Regina to Paris Regional. Spencer died at the hospital, and they expect Regina to survive.
Hugo Man Arrested For Shooting Teen
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Diontra Marquis Dunkins, 18, of Hugo, in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left another teen shot. The shooting occurred on Nov 6, and they expect the 15-year-old victim to recover fully. Dunkins faces between two and 20 years for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon if convicted.
Incoming Grayson County Judge fuming over job deal for Magers
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Incoming Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey has launched a war of words against the Commissioners Court. Earlier this week, the commissioners appointed outgoing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers as the new director of the North Texas Regional Airport and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, replacing Mike Livezey, who recently stepped down.
‘If you can’t forgive me today, I hope someday you will,’ Gunman sentenced for Ada pastor’s murder
The man accused of killing an Ada pastor at the request of his wife was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, with credit for time already served.
New dining options at Denison travel center
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Fuzzy's Taco Shop — along with a barbecue restaurant and, as of Tuesday, an Einstein Bros. Bagels shop — are slowly opening up at a new travel stop at the intersection of U.S. 75 and State Highway 91 in Denison, just south of the Oklahoma border.
Hwy 69/75 in Colbert open to two lanes
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -For the holiday week, Hwy 75 near exit 2, going northbound, the previous single lane is now open to two lanes. ODOT said to expect the lanes to go back down to one after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Davis Police seize over $400,000 worth of drugs in multiple busts
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) -- More than 400,000 dollars worth of illegal drugs are off the streets in the city of Davis. DPD K-9 officer Gary Smith says he assisted in two busts equating to the nearly half-million dollars in the seizing of narcotics. One of the busts was a traffic stop, where Smith and his K-9, Miclo, discovered over 100 pounds of marijuana, the largest bust ever within the city of Davis.
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a reported murder/suicide in Choctaw County.
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The highly anticipated Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is finally open. The location sits off the intersection of Highway 75 and Texas 91 in Denison. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The tex-mex chain is connected to the Texas Best Smokehouse travel plaza...
