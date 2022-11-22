Officials with the Durant Police Department reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for Ryan Capps, a former Durant Middle School teacher. Durant police said that Durant Independent School District Superintendent Duane Merideth contacted them that Capps, a male from Kingston, had allegedly been in an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Brandon Mitchell, a Durant police detective verified that an arrest warrant has been issued for Capps. He is facing charges for Child Sexual Abuse and Indecent Proposals to a Child Under 16. Capps is not in custody yet, and the investigation is still underway.

DURANT, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO