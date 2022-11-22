ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

AP sources: Biden to extend student loan pause

By Associated Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House battles in court to save his plans to cancel portions of the debt, according to two sources with knowledge of his plans.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity before a public announcement.

Supreme Court declines to shield Trump tax returns from Congress

The pandemic-era payment pause was set to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

Biden mourns victims in Virginia Walmart shooting

“Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, one of our most cherished holidays that brings us together as Americans and as families, when we hug our loved ones and count our blessings,” Biden said in a statement. “But because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more  tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving. There are now more families who know the worst kind of loss and pain imaginable.”
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Community Policy