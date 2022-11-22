Read full article on original website
Aerojet Rocketdyne plans massive new 379,000-square foot defense facility in Huntsville
Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs in a 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. Operations in the leased building will begin in 2023 and “allow...
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
WHNT-TV
Iron Bowl Extremes
Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …. Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area’s first Selfie Studio and Museum. Restaurant &...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
WHNT-TV
Development Continues at Orion Amphitheater
While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN $1.1 BILLION LAWRENCE COUNTY PLANT, TO HIRE 700
Arizona-based First Solar today announced plans to build a $1.1 billion plant in Lawrence County, creating more than 700 jobs. The factory, which will make photovoltaic (PV) solar modules, will be situated in Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex and should be running by 2025. First Solar is the only U.S.-headquartered...
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
World Cup fans descend on downtown Huntsville
Some Huntsville residents ditched Black Friday shopping to descend downtown for a World Cup watch party Friday afternoon.
Downtown Huntsville roads to close for World Cup Watch Parties
Several roads in downtown Huntsville will be closed for the World Cup Watch Parties.
WHNT-TV
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up
Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
theredstonerocket.com
Engineer Soldiers match up well in marksmanship
The Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Warrant Officer Shane Henry led the 375th Engineering Company team to a second-place finish in the Combined Arms competition at the Army Reserves Small Arms Championship at Camp Robinson, Arkansas,. The event was hosted by the Army Reserve Competitive Marksmanship Program. Henry, an...
Huntsville Planning Commission approves hundreds of townhomes, new houses across city
The Huntsville Planning Commission gave preliminary approval for 305 townhomes to be built in the southwestern part of the city. But members of the Commission don’t want them worked on too early on a Sunday morning. That came in response to a concerned voiced by a resident who lives nearby.
Huntsville and land trust want your input on future of area’s greenways
When the city of Huntsville sought input about its BIG Picture Master Plan earlier this year, residents let City Manager of Urban and Long-Range Planning Dennis Madsen know how important greenways are to the Rocket City. The city and the Land Trust of North Alabama now want to hear even...
WHNT-TV
Six North Alabama Counties Report 'Medium' COVID-19 Community Levels Ahead of Holiday Time
We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports only a handful of patients are being treated for severe illness related to COVID-19. Six North Alabama Counties Report ‘Medium’ COVID-19 …. We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Limestone County, AL Establishing Own Solid Waste Collection Service
The Limestone County Commission has decided to spend millions of dollars to establish its own solid waste collection service by April 1 rather than bidding out a new contract to replace the current collection service, which is going out of business. The commissioners unanimously voted to start their own garbage service in an effort to avoid raising the cost of residents’ bills. If they had contracted the service to a new company, Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said, the cost for customers would have increased.
Structure fire at Polaris ruled an accident
A structure on the Polaris campus caught fire Tuesday night but authorities say it appears to have been an accident.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama woman competing on Thanksgiving Day episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ on WAAY 31
“Jeopardy!” has a date with North Alabama this Thanksgiving. Megan Burr, a Guntersville native now working in the film industry in California, is set to appear as one of the three contestants on the new episode airing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on WAAY 31. The show is staying tight-lipped...
‘Tis the season: Watch out for these holiday scams in North Alabama
Scammers don't take Christmas off! That's the warning from the Madison County Sheriff's Office as we turn a corner into the holiday season.
WAFF
Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the accident happened at I-565 Eastbound and Research Park Blvd. and caused one of the cars to overturn. Sgt. White also said both drivers were checked out at the...
