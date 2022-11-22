ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Iron Bowl Extremes

Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …. Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area’s first Selfie Studio and Museum. Restaurant &...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Koch Foods manager recognized by state

Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Development Continues at Orion Amphitheater

While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …
HUNTSVILLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN $1.1 BILLION LAWRENCE COUNTY PLANT, TO HIRE 700

Arizona-based First Solar today announced plans to build a $1.1 billion plant in Lawrence County, creating more than 700 jobs. The factory, which will make photovoltaic (PV) solar modules, will be situated in Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex and should be running by 2025. First Solar is the only U.S.-headquartered...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up

Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
ATHENS, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Engineer Soldiers match up well in marksmanship

The Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Warrant Officer Shane Henry led the 375th Engineering Company team to a second-place finish in the Combined Arms competition at the Army Reserves Small Arms Championship at Camp Robinson, Arkansas,. The event was hosted by the Army Reserve Competitive Marksmanship Program. Henry, an...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wasteadvantagemag.com

Limestone County, AL Establishing Own Solid Waste Collection Service

The Limestone County Commission has decided to spend millions of dollars to establish its own solid waste collection service by April 1 rather than bidding out a new contract to replace the current collection service, which is going out of business. The commissioners unanimously voted to start their own garbage service in an effort to avoid raising the cost of residents’ bills. If they had contracted the service to a new company, Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said, the cost for customers would have increased.
WAFF

Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the accident happened at I-565 Eastbound and Research Park Blvd. and caused one of the cars to overturn. Sgt. White also said both drivers were checked out at the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy